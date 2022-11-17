CHL Daily: Remparts win battle between top QMJHL teams

CHL Three Stars

Medicine Hat’s Brendan Lee claimed first star honours Wednesday after he had two goals and an assist in a 6-1 win over Brandon. Lee’s 10 goals leads the Tigers while his 17 points rank second.

Jonanthan Fauchon was named second star after a four-point night for the Armada. Fauchon would score once and add three assists in a 6-1 victory over Moncton. The 18-year-old leads the Armada in scoring with 29 points this season and ranks tied eighth in QMJHL scoring.

Zachary Dean (VGK) had a pair of goals to collect the third star as Gatineau doubled up Charlottetown 4-2. Dean’s 22 points leads all Olympiques skaters.

Nightly notes:

OHL

In his first game with his new team, newly acquired Artyem Guryev had the game-winner for Flint in a 2-1 road victory against Sault Ste. Marie. The Firebirds are 3-0-2 over their last five games.

Hamilton collected its third straight win as they edged past Barrie 2-1 thanks to goals from Logan Morrison and Avery Hayes.

The trio we know all too well…they weren't gonna miss this🥵 pic.twitter.com/wKNrcR2Tl0 — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) November 16, 2022

QMJHL

The QMJHL’s top two teams met last night with Quebec beating Sherbrooke 5-4. Charle Truchon had three points (1G, 2A) while Zachary Bolduc (STL) had three assists for the Remparts as they pushed their streak to 15-0-1. Quebec captain Theo Rochette had a goal and an assist as he pushed his point streak to 12 games.

Cole Cormier’s point streak was extended to 15 games as Gatineau won its third straight. Over that span, Cormier has scored 12 times and added seven assists.

Mikael Denis added three assists for Blainville-Boisbriand in their win against Moncton while Alexis Gendron scored twice as the Armada made it back-to-back wins.

Acadie-Bathurst took down Halifax 7-4 behind a pair of goals from Joseph Henneberry while Riley Kidney (MTL) contributed three points (1G, 2A).

Cape Breton’s six-game winning streak was snapped by Rimouski in a 5-3 defeat Wednesday. Alexandre Blais and Lyam Jacques each had 1-1 in the victory as the Oceanic jumped up into a tie for third place in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference.

WHL

Oasiz Wiesblatt had three assists in the Tigers victory over the Wheat Kings while Dru Krebs (WSH) had one goal and one assist. Medicine Hat is 2-0-1 over its last three contests.

