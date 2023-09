CHL Daily: Remparts raise Memorial Cup banner

CHL Three Stars

Shawinigan’s Jeremy D’Astous collected Sunday’s first star as he had three points (2G, 1A) in a 4-3 win over Blainville-Boisbriand. Last year, the 19-year-old winger had 19 points in 50 games.

Hayden Paupanekis was named second star after he scored the first two goals of his WHL career to lead Spokane to a 4-1 road victory over Everett. The 16-year-old was the 49th overall pick by the Chiefs in the 2022 WHL Draft.

Emile Beaunoyer made quite the impression in his first QMJHL start as he stopped 42 shots to lead Val-d’Or to a 4-3 shootout win over no.1 ranked Rouyn-Noranda to earn the third star. Of his 45 saves, 20 came in the third period.

CHL Top 10 recap

The aforementioned Huskies collected its second consecutive point to open the season despite back-to-back defeats to the Foreurs. Daniil Bourash‘s third period secured the no.1 ranked team a point. On Saturday, the Huskies lost 5-4 in overtime to Val-d’Or.

Victoriaville, who are ranked seventh, secured its first win of the season after a dominant 7-2 win over Gatineau. Noah Larochelle and Justin Larose both scored twice while Tommy Cormier added three assists. Nathan Darveau, the 2022-23 CHL Goaltender of the Year, stopped 16 shots in the victory.

Saskatoon won its first game of the season Sunday as they doubled up Prince Albert 4-2 at the SaskTel Centre. Vaughn Watterodt, Ben Saunderson, Lukas Hansen and captain Trevor Wong all scored while Evan Gardner made 30 saves.

Nightly Notes

The Quebec Remparts raised their 2023 Memorial Cup banner to the rafters of the Centre Videotron Sunday afternoon ahead of their game against Rimouski. Head coach Patrick Roy was in attendance as the Remparts also unveiled their Gilles Courteau Trophy and Jean Rougeau Trophy banners. Quebec claimed its first Memorial Cup as this iteration of the franchise in June when they beat Seattle 5-0 in the final.

▪️ 2022-23 #MemorialCup Champions

▪️ 2022-23 Gilles Courteau Trophy

▪️ 2022-23 Jean Rougeau Trophy The @quebec_remparts raise three new banners at the Centre Vidéotron! Les Remparts hissent trois nouvelles bannières au Centre Vidéotron ! pic.twitter.com/SpCUqyCtbF — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) September 24, 2023

The QMJHL announced Sunday the creation of the Patrick Roy Trophy that will honour the league’s Goaltender of the Year. The award is a new addition to the Q’s collection of trophies while the Jacques Plante Trophy will remain, honouring the goaltender with the best goals-against-average during the regular season.

QMJHL results (Sept. 24, 2023)

Shawinigan 4-3 Blainville-Boisbriand

Rimouski 5-3 Quebec

Drummondville 5-2 Chicoutimi

Val’d-Or 4-3 Rouyn-Noranda (SO)

Victoriaville 7-2 Gatinuea

WHL results (Sept. 24, 2023)

Saskatoon 4-2 Prince Albert

Spokane 4-1 Everett

