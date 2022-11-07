CHL Daily: Remparts extend streak as Dumais shines for Mooseheads

CHL Three Stars

Ty Cheveldayoff had his first WHL hat-trick Sunday to be named the first star. The Chiefs forward also had an assist in an 8-7 shootout loss to Portland. Cheveldayoff has seven goals and 12 points in 14 games this year.

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) continues to amaze as he registered his second hat-trick of the season to claim Sunday’s second star. Dumais’ three goals powered Halifax to a 7-0 win over Saint John and put him atop the QMJHL scoring race with 32 points. His 15 goals this year are also tied for the Q lead.

Josh Lawrence notched his first hat-trick with the Armada to claim the evening’s third star, albeit in a losing effort to Moncton. Lawrence also added an assist in the 8-5 loss and now has 17 points (six goals) in 17 games after he started the season without a point in his first six games of the campaign.

Windsor became the third OHL team to reach 10 wins as they defeated Kingston 6-3. Matthew Maggio (NYI) and Ethan Miedema each had three points in the win (1G, 2A).

Tristan Lennox stopped all 26 shots he faced to record his second career OHL shutout in a 5-0 road win at Oshawa. Mitchell Smith had a pair of goals and an assist while Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) had three points too (1G, 2A).

Ethan Ritchie scored the overtime winner for Sarnia, the third game-winning goal of his OHL career, in a 4-3 victory against Flint. The Sting’s Nolan Burke also scored twice to push his season total to 14, the most in the OHL. With an assist Ty Voit became the first player in the OHL this season to reach 30 points.

Sudbury doubled up Mississauga 8-4 as Alex Pharand and Djibril Toure each scored twice while seven other skaters registered two assists. The Steelheads’ Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) had two goals and a helper in defeat.

It's the first multi-goal game of Djibril Toure's career! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2dH2gb21CP — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) November 6, 2022

The Remparts continue to roll as they pushed their streak to 12-0-1 with a 3-1 victory over Rimouski after Zachary Bolduc (STL) and Theo Rochette each had one goal and two assists.

Victoriaville moved up to second in the Western Conference after a 6-2 win over Rouyn-Noranda. Thomas Belgarde scored twice while Tommy Cormier (1G, 2A) added three points.

Alexandre Doucet and Justin Robidas (CAR) had three points (1G, 2A) each as Val d’Or took down Gatineau 6-2 as they snapped an 0-3-1 streak. Doucet’s 27 points this year are tied for the third most in the QMJHL. Gatineau’s Cole Cormier extended his point streak to 13 games with an assist.

Alexis Daniel and Miles Mueller had two goals, one assist and were a +4 in Moncton’s 8-5 win over the Armada. The Wildcats are 7-2-1 over their last 10 games.

Sam Oliver had the lone shootout goal as Drummondville beat Shawinigan 2-1 as the Voltigeurs moved to 9-7-0.

Loshing feeds Miles in the slot. Top corner. https://t.co/NSlFKsVtsA pic.twitter.com/PGbUviFM65 — Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) November 6, 2022

Robbie Fromm-Delorme and Jack O’Brien each had two goals and an assist in Portland’s 8-7 shootout win over Spokane while James Stefan tallied four assists.

