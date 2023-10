CHL Daily: Rehkopf remains in fine form for Rangers

CHL Three Stars

Kyle Chyzowski recorded the first hat-trick of his WHL career during Portland’s 11-1 win over Brandon. Chyzowski, who has had 35 points in each of the last two seasons, has six goals and 11 points this year.

His teammate, Gabe Klassen, also scored three times to register his fourth WHL hat-trick. Klassen has 15 points this season to sit second in Winterhawks scoring and has only been held pointless once in eight games.

Easton Cowan (TOR) had a career high four points (2G, 2A) during London’s 5-1 road win over Brantford. Cowan, who had 53 points last season, has nine points in just four games in 2023-24.

CHL Top 10

While Chyzowski and Klassen had hat-tricks, Diego Buttazzoni scored twice and Josh Zakreski had four assists for the Portland Winterhawks (1), who have now won seven straight.

In addition to Cowan’s four-point effort, Kasper Halttunen (SJ) scored twice for the London Knights (2). London’s 13 points are the most in the OHL’s Western Conference.

NHL prospect watch

Carson Rehkopf (SEA), who was named OHL Player of the Week Monday, had another three points (2G, 1A) in Kitchener’s 7-4 win over Niagara. Over his past three games, Rehkopf has 11 points (seven goals).

His teammate, Hunter Brzustewicz (VAN), remains the OHL’s top offensive d-man as he had three assists Wednesday to take his season total to 16 points. The Rangers have won three straight to move to 6-2-0.

First-year goaltender Jakub Vondras (CAR) made 26 saves during Sudbury’s 5-2 win over Mississauga.

Andrew Cristall (WSH) had four assists for the Rockets as they doubled up Swift Current 6-3. Cristall has 18 points (six goals) in just eight games this season.

Josh Davies (FLA) had three points (2G, 1A) and Luca Cagnoni (SJ) had three helpers as part of Portland’s massive 11-1 win over the Wheat Kings.

Nightly notes

The Cataractes beat Gatineau 6-2 Wednesday and now own the best record in the QMJHL’s Western Conference at 7-2-1. Felix Lacerte scored twice for Shawinigan in the win.

Antoine Dorion had the overtime winner for Quebec as they beat Blainville-Boisbriand 4-3.

Adrian Miasljevic had two more goals during Kitchener’s win versus Niagara as he continues to lead the OHL in goals (9) and points (16).

Landon McCallum scored twice for Sudbury in their victory over Mississauga.

Kelowna captain Gabriel Szturc had three points (2G, 1A) during their win over Swift Current. Szturc has six points in three games this year.

Oasiz Wiesblatt buried the OT winner for Medicine Hat in a 3-2 win over Vancouver. The Tigers are 6-3-1 through 10 games early on.

Lethbridge were also victorious in overtime as Logan Wormald scored 25 seconds in to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 win against Calgary.

OHL results (Oct. 15, 2023)

London 5-1 Brantford

Kitchener 7-4 Niagara

Sudbury 5-2 Mississauga

QMJHL results (Oct. 19, 2023)

Shawinigan 6-2 Gatineau

Quebec 4-3 Blainville-Boisbriand (OT)

WHL results (Oct. 19, 2023)

Lethbridge 3-2 Calgary (OT)

Portland 11-1 Brandon

Medicine Hat 3-2 Vancouver

Kelowna 6-3 Swift Current

Tri-City 2-1 Wenatchee

