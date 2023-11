CHL Daily: Rangers win streak hits six games behind Rehkopf hat-trick

CHL Three Stars

Carson Rehkopf’s (SEA) explosive campaign continued Friday as he recorded his second hat-trick of the season as Kitchener beat Windsor 9-2. Rehkopf, who also added an assist in the win, leads the CHL with 22 goals while his 37 points rank third.

Brayden Edwards‘ first WHL hat-trick led Lethbridge to an 8-3 road win over Victoria. Edwards’ 11 goals leads all Hurricanes skaters while his 20 points are tied for the team lead.

Jonathan Melee recorded the first three-goal game of his OHL career during Peterborough’s 7-4 win in Sudbury. Melee’s 10 goals this year are already a new career high while his 20 points leads all Petes skaters.

CHL Top 10

Markus Vidicek scored twice in regulation and then buried the only goal of the shootout as the Halifax Mooseheads (1) beat Charlottetown 4-3 to extend its win streak to nine games.

Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 26 shots and five different players found the back of the net as the Prince George Cougars (2) blanked Vancouver 5-0. The Cougars’ 14 wins are the most in the WHL’s Western Conference.

Nicholas Johnson had the only goal for the Portland Winterhawks (3) in a 2-1 loss to Prince Albert.

Andrei Loshko (SEA) had a goal and an assist while William Rousseau made 22 saves as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (4) blanked Drummondville 3-0.

Ben Saunderson’s second period goal stood as the game-winner as the Saskatoon Blades (6) beat Moose Jaw 3-2. The Blades’ 14 wins are tied for the WHL lead.

Jacob Julien (WPG) scored twice but the London Knights (7) were beaten 7-4 on home ice by Flint as their four-game win streak came to an end.

The Kitchener Rangers’ (8) win streak hit six games after a comprehensive 9-2 win over Windsor that was highlighted by Rehkopf’s four-point outing as well as three point outings from Hunter Brzustewicz (VAN) and Filip Mesar (MTL).

A Friday night hat-trick from @OHLRangers forward and #SeaKraken prospect Carson Rehkopf put him into the CHL lead with 22 goals! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/eXwFae7Vjl — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 18, 2023

Atley Calvert and Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) had goals for the Moose Jaw Warriors (10) in a 3-2 loss to Saskatoon.

NHL prospects

Florian Xhekaj (MTL) had both goals for Brantford in a 2-1 road win over Ottawa. Xhekaj has nine goals in 17 games from the Bulldogs’ blue line.

Coulson Pitre (ANA) recorded the first hat-trick of his OHL career while Braeden Kressler (TOR) had three points (1G, 2A) during Flint’s victory versus London. Kressler’s 23 points leads all Firebirds skaters while Pitre is tied second in goals with 10.

There was a first @OHLHockey hat-trick for #FlyTogether prospect Coulson Pitre during the @FlintFirebirds' win over London Friday night! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/4BQFOQca3f — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 18, 2023

Nightly notes

Vince Elie scored twice, including the overtime winner, as Saint John downed Chicoutimi 3-2.

Nathan Darveau stopped all 33 shots he faced as Victoriaville shutout Shawinigan 5-0. Darveau owns a 2.43 GAA and .919 save percentage in 14 games this year.

Sherbrooke’s streak moved to 4-0-1 after a narrow 2-1 win over Quebec as Jakub Hujer had the game-winner in the middle frame. Sherbrooke’s 13 wins are the most in the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

Michael Misa‘s 10th goal of the year came with 58 seconds left in regulation as Saginaw beat Erie 3-2 to claim a sixth consecutive win.

Carter George made 26 saves as Owen Sound blanked Sarnia 4-0 on the road to get back to .500.

Lethbridge’s Miguel Marques had four points (1G, 3A) as part of an 8-3 win over Victoria. Marques’ 20 points are tied for the Hurricanes scoring lead and also match his career high.

Jordan Gavin‘s second goal of the evening was the overtime winner as Tri-City downed Wenatchee 3-2.

Rhett Stoesser made 40 saves to tally his fourth career WHL shutout and Carson Latimer scored twice as Red Deer blanked Calgary 3-0.

OHL results (Nov. 17, 2023)

Saginaw 3-2 Erie

Mississauga 6-3 Kingston

Kitchener 9-2 Windsor

Flint 7-4 London

Brantford 2-1 Ottawa

Owen Sound 4-0 Sarnia

Peterborough 7-4 Sudbury

North Bay 5-4 Soo (OT)

Guelph 3-2 Niagara

QMJHL results (Nov. 17, 2023)

Halifax 4-3 Charlottetown (SO)

Sherbrooke 2-1 Quebec

Rouyn-Noranda 3-0 Drummondville

Blainville-Boisbriand 4-2 Val-d’Or

Victoriaville 5-0 Shawinigan

Saint John 3-2 Chicoutimi (OT)

WHL results (Nov. 17, 2023)

Brandon 5-2 Edmonton

Saskatoon 3-2 Moose Jaw

Swift Current 5-2 Regina

Red Deer 3-0 Calgary

Prince Albert 2-1 Portland

Prince George 5-0 Vancouver

Everett 4-1 Seattle

Tri-City 3-2 Wenatchee (OT)

Lethbridge 8-3 Victoria