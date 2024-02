CHL Daily presented by Dow: six-point outing from Rehkopf powers Kitchener to playoff berth

CHL Three Stars

Carson Rehkopf (SEA) registered a season high six points (2G, 4A) as Kitchener took down Sarnia 7-3. Rehkopf’s 47 goals leads the OHL while he sits third in scoring with 84 points.

Matthew Savoie (BUF) had his second five-point (2G, 3A) game as a member of the Warriors in a 9-4 win over Tri-City. Since he was acquired by Moose Jaw, Savoie has 23 points (nine goals) in just 12 games.

Windsor captain Liam Greentree was instrumental in a comeback win over Guelph as he had a goal and four assists in an 8-7 overtime win. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect has 77 points this year while his goal Friday was his 30th of the season.

CHL Top 10

The Saskatoon Blades (1) saw its 11-game winning streak snapped after a 4-1 defeat in Brandon. Egor Sidorov (ANA) scored the Blades’ lone goal but the club’s 42 wins continues to lead the WHL.

Michael Simpson stopped all 18 shots he faced as the London Knights (3) collected a third straight win after a 5-0 victory over Kingston. London’s 41 wins continue to lead the OHL.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs’ (4) quest for a 40th win will have to wait as they collected a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to Shawinigan. The Volts, who saw its point streak extended to eight games (7-0-1), own the second best record in the QMJHL this year.

The Saginaw Spirit (5) saw its mini two-game winning streak snapped in a 6-3 loss to North Bay. Joey Willis (NSH) had two points (1G, 1A) for the Sting, who have the second most wins in the OHL with 40.

Terik Parascak and Borya Valis each scored twice as the Prince George Cougars (6) defeated Kamloops 5-1 for their third straight win. The Cougars’ 39 wins and 81 points top the WHL’s Western Conference.

James Stefan found the back of the net twice as part of the Portland Winterhawks’ (7) 6-2 win versus Victoria.

The Victoriaville Tigres (9) dropped its second straight decision after they were shutout 5-0 by Chicoutimi as Raphael Precourt made 34 saves.

Luke Mistelbacher had a pair of goals as the Swift Current Broncos (10) beat Medicine Hat 4-1 to win their fifth straight.

NHL prospect watch

Easton Cowan (TOR) moved into a tie for the second longest point streak in Knights history as he scored during London’s 5-0 victory over Kingston. During the streak, Cowan has 48 points (19 goals) as he has matched Sergei Kostitsyn’s 25-game point streak and now trails only Dave Gilmore who had a 33-game streak in 1993-94.

Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) recorded his second hat-trick as a member of the Battalion in a 6-3 win over Saginaw. Since he was acquired by North Bay, the Latvian native has 17 goals in 17 games.

With his hat-trick Friday night, #TimeToHunt prospect Sandis Vilmanis had 17 goals in 17 games as a member of the @OHLBattalion! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UTfcuw8I0z — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 24, 2024

Parker Bell (CGY) had his second hat-trick of the season during Tri-City’s 9-4 loss to Moose Jaw. Bell’s 26 goals this year are a new career high while his 51 points rank third among Americans skaters.

Andrew Cristall’s (WSH) second hat-trick of the year led Kelowna to a 4-1 win over Vancouver. Cristall sits sixth in WHL scoring with 89 points and is now just three points shy of moving into third place all-time in Rockets scoring history.

"Andrew Cristall; 32, 33 and now goal no. 34!" The #ALLCAPS prospect had a hat-trick Friday night for the @Kelowna_Rockets! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/HPDXqAYEew — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 24, 2024

Nightly notes

Maxim Massé had four points (2G, 2A) to lead Chicoutimi to a 5-0 win over Victoriaville as head coach Yanick Jean earned his 590th victory, a new QMJHL franchise record. Of his 590 wins, 293 have come as the Sags’ head coach. As for Massé, the 2024 NHL Draft prospect matched his career high with 29 goals.

Julien Beland had three points (2G, 1A) as Quebec beat Saint John in overtime. Beland, who was acquired from Rimouski ahead of the QMJHL trade deadline, has found success with the Remparts as he has totalled 19 points (10 goals) in 18 games.

Ryan Roobroeck set an IceDogs franchise record for most goals by a 16-year-old after he scored his 22nd of the season during a 7-2 loss to Mississauga. The younger brother of Oshawa’s Dylan Roobroeck, Ryan is third in team scoring this year with 38 points.

Nathan Villeneuve had the overtime winner for Sudbury as they erased a 2-0 deficit to beat Peterborough. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect has already established new career highs with 21 goals and 45 points this year.

2024 #NHLDraft prospect Nathan Villeneuve capped the @Sudbury_Wolves' comeback Friday night with the OT winner! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/80ZoZy4B9C — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 24, 2024

Rookie defenceman Carson Woodall had the overtime winner for Windsor as they beat Guelph 8-7 after they had trailed 5-1 as well as 7-4.

Collin MacKenzie turned away 33 shots to record his first shutout of the season as Ottawa blanked Oshawa 5-0. MacKenzie is 10-7-2 with a 2.97 GAA and .907 save percentage in 21 appearances.

OHL results (Feb. 23, 2024)

Brantford 3-2 Flint

London 5-0 Kingston

Kitchener 7-3 Sarnia

Mississauga 7-2 Niagara

Ottawa 5-0 Oshawa

North Bay 6-3 Saginaw

Sudbury 3-2 Peterborough

Windsor 8-7 Guelph

QMJHL results (Feb. 23, 2024)

Halifax 5-4 Gatineau (OT)

Quebec 4-3 Saint John (OT)

Shawinigan 3-2 Drummondville (OT)

Chicoutimi 5-0 Victoriaville

WHL results (Feb. 23, 2024)

Brandon 4-1 Saskatoon

Swift Current 4-1 Medicine Hat

Wenatchee 3-2 Calgary

Edmonton 2-1 Lethbridge

Prince George 5-1 Kamloops

Kelowna 4-1 Vancouver

Spokane 5-2 Regina

Moose Jaw 9-4 Tri-City

Portland 6-2 Victoria

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.