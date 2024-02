CHL Daily presented by Dow: No.4-ranked Saginaw, Victoriaville & Rouyn-Noranda book their place in the postseason

CHL Three Stars

Tri-City’s Jake Sloan registered a career-high five points (3G-2A), including the second career hat-trick of his WHL career, in an Americans’ 6-3 victory on Friday night over the Spokane Chiefs. The 20-year-old from Leduc, Alta., who celebrated his birthday just four days ago, previously tallied his first and only other hat-trick in the WHL during the Americans’ second game of the 2023-24 season against Prince George back on September 23. Since January 5, Sloan has been excellent for the Americans, having been held off the scoresheet just four times in his last 19 games (12G-13A over that stretch).

The Soo’s Jack Beck was instrumental in helping the Greyhounds defeat the No.2-ranked Knights 8-2 in London on Friday. The 20-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., potted his 20th goal of the season while adding three assists for a four-point outing at Budweiser Gardens. Ultimately, Beck’s four points match his single-game career-high, as he has now tallied points in nine of his last 12 games.

Sudbury’s Kieron Walton recorded his second career OHL hat-trick on Friday in Sudbury in an all-important 6-3 victory for the Wolves against the No. 4-ranked Saginaw Spirit. Among the goals he tallied last night as part of a natural hat-trick, the 17-year-old Walton tallied a beautiful goal on an end-to-end rush to knot the game at 3-3, before later tallying both the game-winner and the insurance marker for Sudbury.

CHL Top-10

The Saskatoon Blades (1) became the first WHL team to top 40 wins last night thanks to a 1-0 overtime victory over the Hurricanes in Lethbridge. Tanner Moldendyk (NSH) tallied the winner, while rookie Evan Gardner made 16 saves to win his fourth straight start and pick up his third shutout of the season.

The Soo Greyhounds came into Budweiser Gardens and beat the London Knights (2) 8-2 on Friday night to improve to 3-0 against London this season. The loss snapped the Knights’ point streak at 23 games. London’s last regulation loss before Friday night was also against those same Greyhounds, who had defeated them 5-4 on December 10 in Sault Ste. Marie.

Justin Paillé (2G-1A) and Jules Boilard (1G-2A) both registered a point on all three goals as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (3) shut out the Shawinigan Cataractes 3-0 on home ice. The Drakkar are now on a five-game winning streak, and last night they improved their record at home to an impressive 22-2-2-0 this season.

Although they lost to the Wolves in Sudbury 6-3 last night, the Saginaw Spirit (4) punched their ticket to the 2024 OHL Playoffs thanks to a Sarnia Sting regulation loss on Friday. Owen Beck (MTL) netted a goal and an assist, as he now has 11 points over his last five games. 2024 NHL Draft prospect Zayne Parekh also tallied an assist to tie Saginaw’s franchise record for most points in a single season by a defenceman with 77.

Defenceman Mikael Diotte recorded a pair of points (1G-1A), including the game-winning goal, as the Drummondville Voltigeurs (5) defeated the Sherbrooke Phoenix 3-1. Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) had an assist on the night as he continues to lead all QMJHL defencemen in assists (41) and points (51).

Vancouver’s Brett Mirwald made 37 saves as the Giants edged the Portland Winterhawks (6) by a score of 3-1. The Winterhawks had an opportunity to lock up their spot with a win last night in the 2024 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. They will endeavor to do so again tonight when they face the Giants on Saturday night.

20-year-old Zac Funk became the first CHL skater to top 50 goals this season when he potted two goals and two assists during the Prince George Cougars (7) big 7-1 victory over the Kamloops Blazers. 2024 NHL Draft prospect Terik Parascak recorded three assists as grabbed a share of the CHL rookie scoring lead with 76 points alongside Medicine Hat’s Gavin McKenna.

Austin Roest (NSH) scored three times to secure his third hat-trick of the season as the Everett Silvertips (8) won in convincing fashion against the Wenatchee Wild 7-1. Ben Hemmerling (VGK) extended his point streak to seven games, as he now has multi-point outings in six of his last seven contests.

Despite holding a 3-2 lead through the first period, the Halifax Mooseheads (10) gave up three unanswered goals over the next two periods as they fell 5-3 to the Cape Breton Eagles in Sydney, N.S. Halifax’s Markus Vidicek potted his 36th goal of the season as he continues to trail only Baie-Comeau’s Justin Poirier (40) for the lead in goals in the QMJHL.

NHL Prospect Watch

London’s Easton Cowan (TOR) tallied an assist on the Knights’ opening goal to extend his point streak to 22 games. Cowan’s streak stands as the second-longest active point streak in the CHL behind only Moose Jaw’s Jagger Firkus (currently on a 25-game point streak).

Mississauga’s Angus MacDonell (DAL) scored his fourth career OHL hat-trick (and first of the season) as the Steelheads fell in overtime against the Kitchener Rangers. MacDonell has four multi-goal games over his last six contests (8 goals over that stretch).

Brandon’s Brett Hyland (WAS) had a goal and two assists in the Wheat Kings’ 5-3 victory over the Calgary Hitmen. Over his last eight contests, Hyland has recorded 12 points (5G-7A).

Swift Current’s Conor Geekie (ARI) reached a milestone on Friday night by tallying his 100th career goal in the WHL in the Broncos’ 7-2 win over the Regina Pats. Thanks to a two-point night on Friday, Geekie now has multi-point outings in seven of his last nine contests.

Kitchener’s Carson Rehkopf (SEA) scored his 41st goal of the season, while his teammate Hunter Brzustewicz (CAL) tallied a pair of points (1G-1A) as he continues to lead all OHL skaters with 65 assists this season.

Sudbury’s Dalibor Dvorsky (SEA) recorded a goal and two assists as the Wolves doubled up the Spirit 6-3. He now has 30 goals in just 36 games this season.

Brantford’s Florian Xhekaj (MTL) had a two-point night (1G-1A) as he extended his goal-scoring streak to five games.

North Bay’s Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) made 32 saves in the Battalion’s 3-2 win over the 67’s. DiVincentiis now has 10 wins over his last 13 starts.

North Bay’s Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) recorded a goal and an assist to increase his total to eight points (7G-1A) over his last three contests. Vilmanis’ has also registered 12 goals and five multi-point outings over his last eight games.

Nightly Notes

With victories last night, the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Victoriaville Tigres became the fourth and fifth clubs from the QMJHL to punch their ticket to the postseason, joining Baie-Comeau, Drummondville, and Halifax.

Speaking of the Tigres, 2025 NHL Draft prospect Gabriel D’Aigle of Victoriaville had an excellent night on Friday as he made 20 saves to pick up his first shutout of the season.

2024 NHL Draft prospect Berkly Catton of the Spokane Chiefs picked up a goal as he continued his scorching hot play. Since December 1, Catton has been held off the scoresheet just twice in 28 games, as he has tallied 52 points (25G-27A) over that stretch – which is tied for the most by any CHL skater during that time.

Last night was a night to remember for former Victoriaville Tigre Danny Groulx, who saw his number raised to the rafters in Victoriaville. With 332 points (66G-266A) over his career, Groulx still holds the record for the most career points by a QMJHL defenceman.

Meanwhile, in London, former players Billy Carroll and Marc Methot along with former assistant GM Jim McKellar were officially inducted into the London Knights’ Don Brankey Hall of Fame.

OHL Results (Feb. 16, 2024)

Brantford 3 – 0 Owen Sound

Peterborough 3 – 2 Kingston

Kitchener 6 – 5 Mississauga (OT)

Soo 8 – 2 London

Niagara 4 – 3 Oshawa (OT)

North Bay 3 – 2 Ottawa

Flint 5 – 2 Sarnia

Sudbury 6 – 3 Saginaw

Erie 4 – 2 Guelph

QMJHL Results (Feb. 16, 2024)

Blainville-Boisbriand 4 – 1 Acadie-Bathurst

Cape Breton 5 – 3 Halifax

Moncton 5 – 2 Gatineau

Baie-Comeau 3 – 0 Shawinigan

Rouyn-Noranda 5 – 1 Québec

Drummondville 3 – 1 Sherbrooke

Victoriaville 3 – 0 Val-d’Or

WHL Results (Feb. 16, 2024)

Brandon 5 – 3 Calgary

Saskatoon 1 – 0 Lethbridge (OT)

Prince Albert 2 – 1 Medicine Hat (SO)

Prince George 7 – 1 Kamloops

Edmonton 3 – 1 Red Deer

Swift Current 7 – 2 Regina

Tri-City 6 – 3 Spokane

Vancouver 3 – 1 Portland

Victoria 3 – 2 Kelowna

Everett 7 – 1 Wenatchee

