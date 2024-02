CHL Daily presented by Dow: Knights point streak reaches 18 games

CHL Three Stars

Portland’s James Stefan registered his third hat-trick of the season as he powered the Winterhawks to an 11-1 win over Kelowna. In 46 games this year, the overage forward has 33 goals and 68 points.

Angus MacDonell (DAL) matched his season high with four points (2G, 2A) as Mississauga doubled up the Soo 6-3. In 43 games, MacDonell has 42 points, a new career high.

Nathan Baril scored twice and had two assists in Val-d’Or’s 8-5 road win over Sherbrooke. Baril’s 15 goals are second most among Foreurs skaters this year.

CHL Top 10

Fraser Minten (TOR) and Egor Sidorov (ANA) each had two goals as the Saskatoon Blades (1) defeated Medicine Hat 5-2 to extend its streak to seven games (6-0-1). Saskatoon’s 35 wins are the most in the WHL.

Niks Fenenko and Matyas Melovsky each had three assists as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (2) beat Quebec 6-1 for its CHL best 39th victory of the season.

Ruslan Gazizov scored twice as the London Knights (4) beat Erie 5-3 to extend its point streak to 17 games (15-0-2). The Knights’ 33 wins leads the OHL, as do their .734 winning percentage.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs (5) saw its 15-game point streak (14-0-1) snapped by Halifax in a 4-3 loss as rookie Lou Levesque scored the game-winner at 10:23 of the third. Despite the defeat, Drummondville’s .750 winning percentage continues to lead the Q’s Western Conference.

In addition to Stefan’s hat-trick, Hudson Darby also had three points (1G, 2A) as the Portland Winterhawks (6) beat Kelowna 11-1. The victory pushed the Winterhawks into a tie with Everett for the WHL’s Western Conference lead.

The Prince George Cougars (7) dropped a 3-2 decision to Vancouver as the Giants’ Logen Hammett scored the game-winner with 3:27 left in regulation.

Dominik Rymon scored twice but the Everett Silvertips (8) were beaten 6-4 by U.S. Division rival Spokane.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (10) were shutout for the second time this season after a 3-0 loss to Victoriaville. The Huskies’ 32 wins and 69 points are tied for the QMJHL’s Western Conference lead alongside Drummondville.

NHL prospect watch

Easton Cowan (TOR) extended his point streak to 16 games after he had a goal and an assist in London’s win against the Otters. Over the spell, which is the longest active streak in the OHL, Cowan has 12 goals and 34 points.

Justin Gill (NYI) scored twice in Baie-Comeau’s win against Quebec to take his season total to 28. Gill’s 69 points are the third most in the QMJHL this year.

Brett Hyland (WSH) had three points (2G, 1A) as Brandon beat Red Deer 4-1. Hyland’s 27 goals are a new career high.

Nate Danielson (DET) had a goal and two assists during Portland’s huge win over Kelowna. Since being traded to the Winterhawks, Danielson has 11 points (three goals) in eight games.

Reid Dyck (BOS) tallied his second shutout of the season as he made 27 saves as Swift Current blanked Regina 3-0. In 19 games, Dyck is 11-6-1 with a 2.84 GAA and .912 save percentage.

Nightly notes

Lawson Sherk scored twice as Brantford snapped Sudbury’s four-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory to remain in first place in the OHL’s East Division.

Nathan Darveau, the CHL goaltender of the year in 2022-23, made 33 saves to record his fourth shutout of the season during the Tigres’ win against Rouyn-Noranda. Darveau is 22-11-1 with a .919 save percentage and 2.57 GAA in 34 games.

Colby Huggan and Milo Roelens each had four points (2G, 2A) in Acadie-Bathurst’s 5-3 win against Saint John. With the win, the Titan moved a game over .500 (22-21-5) and sit sixth in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference.

Overage d-man Marc Lajoie had three points (2G, 1A) during Edmonton’s overtime loss to Calgary. Lajoie’s 40 points are a new career high and lead all Oil Kings d-men.

OHL results (Feb. 2, 2024)

Brantford 5-3 Sudbury

Barrie 4-2 Flint

Oshawa 5-3 Kingston

Kitchener 3-2 Guelph

London 5-3 Erie

Sarnia 4-3 Ottawa (SO)

Mississauga 6-3 Soo

QMJHL results (Feb. 2, 2024)

Acadie-Bathurst 5-3 Saint John

Cape Breton 4-2 Charlottetown

Halifax 4-3 Drummondville

Baie-Comeau 6-1 Quebec

Val-d’Or 8-5 Sherbrooke

Victoriaville 3-0 Rouyn-Noranda

WHL results (Feb. 2, 2024)

Brandon 4-1 Red Deer

Moose Jaw 3-1 Prince Albert

Swift Current 3-0 Regina

Saskatoon 5-2 Medicine Hat

Calgary 6-5 Edmonton

Kamloops 4-1 Wenatchee

Portland 11-1 Kelowna

Prince George 3-2 Vancouver

Spokane 6-4 Everett

Seattle 3-2 Victoria (SO)

