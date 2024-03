CHL Daily presented by Dow: Funk and Parekh reach landmark milestones

CHL Three Stars

Quentin Musty (SJ) had his second hat-trick of the season in Sudbury’s 10-3 win over Sarnia. Musty, who also added two assists, has 77 points this season, one shy of his personal best from a year ago. His 31 goals are a new career high.

Drummondville’s Justin Cote had has first hat-trick of the season as part of a 7-2 decision versus Charlottetown. Cote has established career highs this year in all major offensive categories with 28 goals, 26 assists and 54 points.

Defenceman Jeremy Langlois (ARI) had five assists as part of Rouyn-Noranda’s 7-4 victory over Chicoutimi. In his first season with the Huskies, the 2023 QMJHL and Memorial Cup champion has a career high 15 goals and 55 points.

CHL Top 10

Justin Poirier scored twice as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) extended its streak to 10-0-1 after a 5-2 victory versus Saint John. The Drakkar’s 48 wins are the most in the CHL while they are now two wins shy of the second 50-win season in franchise history.

Easton Armstrong had the lone goal for the Saskatoon Blades (2) as they fell 4-1 to Lethbridge. Saskatoon, whose 42 wins lead the WHL, have lost three straight.

The London Knights (3) collected a point after they were beaten 4-3 by Kitchener but Easton Cowan (TOR) extended his point streak to 28 games after he scored his 30th goal of the season.

Easton Cowan extended his point streak to 28 games Friday night thanks to his 30th goal of the season! 👏🏻 Over the streak, the #LeafsForever prospect has 52 points (21 goals). pic.twitter.com/e6pssKiGDD — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 2, 2024

The Prince George Cougars (4) erased a 4-1 deficit in the third period but ultimately fell 5-4 to Spokane in overtime after Brayden Crampton’s winner. The Cougars are 8-0-2 in their last 10.

Owen Beck (MTL) reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his OHL career as the Saginaw Spirit (5) took down Brantford 4-3 in overtime. Saginaw’s 42 wins are tied with London for the most in the OHL.

Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) had four points (1G, 3A) to lead the Drummondville Voltigeurs (6) to a 7-2 win over Charlottetown. The victory was the Volts’ 41st of the season, the second most in the QMJHL.

Jan Spunar had to make just 15 saves to record his second shutout of the season as the Portland Winterhawks (7) blanked Regina 3-0. Portland’s 40 wins are now tied for the WHL’s Western Conference lead alongside Prince George.

Austin Roest (NSH), who earlier in the day signed his NHL entry-level contract, had four points (1G, 3A,), as did Dominik Rymon, as the Everett Silvertips (8) collected a point after a wild 8-7 shootout loss to Moose Jaw. The Silvertips trail just the Cougars and Winterhawks in the Western Conference with 38 wins.

Luke Mistelbacher had a pair of goals to help lead the Swift Current Broncos (9) to its seventh straight win after a 7-5 victory against Red Deer.

Antonin Verreault had three points, to take his season total to 96, as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (10) took down Chicoutimi 7-4 to extend its win streak to six games. Rouyn-Noranda’s 39 wins are the third most in the Q.

NHL prospect watch

Ethan Gauthier (TB) scored twice and added a pair of assists during Drummondville’s victory against Charlottetown. Gauthier, who was acquired from Sherbrooke in the offseason, has a career high 32 goals while his 62 points are tied for the most among Volts skaters.

Justin Gill (NYI) had three points (2G, 1A) in Baie-Comeau’s road win in Saint John. Gill, who is in his first year with the Drakkar, is second in QMJHL scoring with 87 points (36 goals).

Cal Ritchie (COL) needed just seven seconds of overtime to give Oshawa the two points after his winner in a 4-3 victory against Sault Ste. Marie.In only 42 games, Ritchie has 66 points (22 goals) this year.

Cal Ritchie ends it quickly in OT! The #GoAvsGo prospect scored seven seconds into the extra frame as the @Oshawa_Generals skated away with a 4-3 win over the Soo! — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 2, 2024

Carson Rehkopf (SEA) had his OHL best ninth game-winner of the year as he scored in overtime to give Kitchener a 4-3 win over London. Rehkopf’s 49 goals leads the OHL and rank second in the CHL.

After he signed an entry-level deal with the Capitals earlier in the day, Zac Funk (WSH) became the third CHL player to reach 100 points this year after he scored twice for the Cougars against Spokane. Funk’s 58 goals leads the CHL this year.

Conor Geekie (ARI) continues to tally points with Swift Current as he had a four-point (1G, 3A) outing against Red Deer. In 19 game with the Broncos, the former first rounder has 33 points (15 goals).

Brayden Yager (PIT) had four points (2G, 2A) and Matthew Savoie (BUF) scored twice and added an assist in Moose Jaw’s crazy 8-7 win over Everett that secured the Warriors a berth in the WHL Playoffs. Yager has 74 points this year while Savoie has amassed 30 points (14 goals) in 15 games since he joined the Warriors.

Caden Price (SEA) buried the overtime winner for Kelowna in a 4-3 road win against Vancouver. Price’s 11 goals and 47 points are new career highs.

Nightly notes

Zayne Parekh became just the seventh NHL Draft eligible defenceman to score 30 goals in a season after his second goal of the night Friday was the overtime winner for the Spirit against Brantford. The 10th ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings, Parekh has 84 points from the Saginaw blue line.

Zayne Parekh became just the seventh #NHLDraft eligible d-man in CHL history to score 30 goals in a season after his OT winner Friday night for @SpiritHockey! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/y5zm9m9PBC — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 2, 2024

Henry Mews buried the OT winner for Ottawa as they took down Mississauga 4-3. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect now has a career high 13 goals alongside 51 points.

Nathan Villeneuve passed the 50-point mark for the first time in his OHL career after a four-point (1G, 3A) showing in Sudbury’s big win over Sarnia. Also a 2024 NHL Draft prospect, Villeneuve has 51 points this year in 55 games, 29 more than he had a year ago as a rookie.

Red Deer’s Frantisek Formanek hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his WHL career as part of a four-point (1G, 3A) showing in their defeat to Swift Current.

OHL results (March 1, 2024)

Saginaw 4-3 Brantford (OT)

Flint 7-3 Windsor

Erie 5-3 Kingston

Kitchener 4-3 London (OT)

Ottawa 4-3 Mississauga (OT)

Sudbury 10-3 Sarnia

Oshawa 4-3 Soo (OT)

Guelph 3-2 Owen Sound (OT)

QMJHL results (March 1, 2024)

Baie-Comeau 5-2 Saint John

Gatineau 7-1 Val-d’Or

Rouyn-Noranda 7-4 Chicoutimi

Drummondville 8-2 Charlottetown

Sherbrooke 3-2 Shawinigan (OT)

Blainville-Boisbriand 2-1 Victoriaville (OT)

WHL results (March 1, 2024)

Prince Albert 2-1 Brandon

Lethbridge 4-1 Saskatoon

Medicine Hat 7-4 Edmonton

Swift Current 7-5 Red Deer

Seattle 5-3 Kamloops

Portland 3-0 Regina

Spokane 5-4 Prince George (OT)

Kelowna 4-3 Vancouver (OT)

Everett 8-7 Moose Jaw (SO)

Victoria 6-4 Tri-City

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.