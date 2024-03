CHL Daily presented by Dow: Blades, Knights and Spirit win 47th game of season

CHL Three Stars

Ruslan Gazizov scored London’s first four goals as part of their 6-3 win over the Soo. The Russian forward has three hat-trick’s this season while his 34 goals leads the Knights.

Sarnia defenceman Mitch Young completed his first OHL hat-trick in dramatic fashion as he scored the overtime winner in a 6-5 victory against Flint. Young has 28 points this season to sit tied first in scoring among Sting blueliners.

Mael St. Denis scored three times to record his first QMJHL hat-trick as Rimouski beat Sherbrooke 6-3 on the road. Denis’ third Q season has seen him set career highs in goals (32) and points (57).

CHL Top 10

Hudson Thornton led the way with four points (2G, 2A) as the Prince George Cougars (1) took down Victoria 6-1 to push their streak to 13-0-2. The Cougars 45 wins have tied their franchise record for most victories in a season set in 2016-17.

After Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) forced overtime with the game-tying goal at 19:55 of the third, Josh Bloom (VAN) had the OT winner with 11 seconds left as the Saginaw Spirit (2) beat Guelph 5-4 for a third straight win that pushed their streak to 7-0-1. Saginaw’s 47 wins are tied for the OHL lead.

Thanks to Gazizov’s four goals, the London Knights (3) won their fourth straight after they defeated the Soo 6-3. London’s 47 wins are tied with Saginaw for the most in the OHL while they own the best winning percentage at .754.

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) had three points (2G, 1A) as the Saskatoon Blades (5) doubled up the Moose Jaw Warriors (10) 6-3. The victory was Saskatoon’s 47th of the season, the most in the WHL.

For the fourth time this season, the Portland Winterhawks (6) reached double digits as they hammered Tri-City 11-1 for their sixth straight win. Five different skaters recorded at least three points as the Winterhawks remain level with Prince George at 45 wins in the Western Conference.

Austin Roest (NSH) scored twice and added an assist as the Everett Silvertips (7) beat Kelowna 6-2 to improve their streak to 6-0-2.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs (8) collected a third straight victory after 5-4 win over Blainville-Boisbriand where Justin Cote had the game-winner at 6:07 of the third. The Volts’ 44 wins are the most in the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

NHL prospect watch

Easton Cowan (TOR) had a pair of assists to extend his point streak to 33 games to tie London’s franchise record most consecutive games with at least one point. Cowan, who has 62 points (23 goals) over the streak and 90 in 2023-24, equalled Dave Gilmore’s record set in 1993-94.

With two assists Friday, #LeafsForever prospect Easton Cowan equalled the longest point streak in @LondonKnights history at 33 games! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/avczv32wKY — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 16, 2024

Dylan Roobroeck (NYR) had four points (2G, 2A) to lead Oshawa to its ninth straight win after an 8-5 victory in Sudbury. The win pushed the Generals’ lead in the Eastern Conference to five points over Brantford and North Bay while Roobroeck now has 18 points (eight goals) in his last eight contests.

Eduard Sale (SEA) tallied three points (2G, 1A) during Kitchener’s dominant 9-2 victory over Owen Sound. Since he was acquired from Barrie, Sale, who won bronze with Czechia at the 2024 World Juniors, has 18 points (eight goals) in 22 games.

Nate Danielson (DET) had four points (2G, 2A) while Luca Cagnoni (SJ) had four assists during Portland’s 11-1 win over Tri-City. Danielson has 33 points (11 goals) in 24 games with the Winterhawks while Cagnoni leads all WHL d-men with 83 points.

Nightly notes

On the night David Desharnais had his jersey retired by Chicoutimi, Thomas Desruisseaux, Maxim Massé and Alexis Morin each had four points (1G, 3A) in a 7-6 win against Quebec. The win was the Sags’ fourth straight.

Michael Misa scored his 50th career OHL goal during Saginaw’s win against Guelph. In the process, he became the third fastest player with exceptional status in OHL history to reach the milestone, doing so in his 108th game. Misa has 127 points in 108 career games thus far.

Christopher Thibodeau had his second career OHL hat-trick during Kingston’s 6-3 win versus Peterborough. In the process, the 2024 NHL Draft prospect established a new career high with his 20th goal of the campaign while he’s also tallied 58 points to sit third in Fronts scoring.

During Friday’s CHL Game of the Week, Swift Current’s Luke Mistelbacher had a career high five points (1G, 4A) in an 8-4 win against Medicine Hat. Mistelbacher, who is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, has 49 points this year and hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career with his goal Friday.

Mistelbacher missile! 🚀 His 20th of the season draws the @SCBroncos level! #CHLGOTW pic.twitter.com/fGfI9tD3Bz — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 16, 2024

OHL results (March 15, 2024)

Kingston 6-3 Peterborough

Kitchener 9-2 Owen Sound

London 6-3 Soo

Mississauga 3-2 Niagara

Sarnia 6-5 Flint (OT)

Oshawa 8-5 Sudbury

Saginaw 5-4 Guelph (OT)

QMJHL results (March 15, 2024)

Shawinigan 8-1 Val-d’Or

Rimouski 6-3 Sherbrooke

Drummondville 5-4 Blainville-Boisbriand

Chicoutimi 7-6 Quebec

WHL results (March 15, 2024)

Edmonton 6-2 Calgary

Lethbridge 5-2 Red Deer

Regina 5-2 Prince Albert

Saskatoon 6-3 Moose Jaw

Swift Current 8-4 Medicine Hat

Portland 11-1 Tri-City

Vancouver 3-1 Kamloops

Wenatchee 3-1 Spokane

Everett 6-2 Kelowna

Prince George 6-1 Victoria

