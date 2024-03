CHL Daily presented by Cavendish Farms: Zonnon leads Huskies to 40th win

CHL Three Stars

Bill Zonnon had the first hat-trick of his QMJHL career as he scored all three goals for Rouyn-Noranda in a 3-1 win over Chicoutimi. The 2025 NHL Draft prospect has matched his career high with 16 goals while his 48 points are a personal best.

Alexander Gaudio scored three times to lead Gatineau to a 7-2 victory against Blainville-Boisbriand. Gaudio, who began the season in Val-d’Or before a trade to Gatineau on Dec. 4, has 30 points (15 goals) in 32 games with the Olympiques while his combined 40 points this year are a career high.

Gracyn Sawchyn (FLA) was involved in all four of Edmonton’s goals Saturday as he tallied four assists in a 4-1 win over Swift Current. A WHL champion with Seattle a year ago, Sawchyn has 54 points between the T-Birds and Oil Kings this year. He was traded to Edmonton Dec. 27.

CHL Top 10

Justin Poirier scored twice to take his season total to 46 but the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) dropped a 4-3 decision to Acadie-Bathurst to snap a five-game winning streak. The Drakkar continue to lead the CHL in wins with 48.

Austin Elliott made 21 saves as the Saskatoon Blades (2) shutout Brandon 4-0. Saskatoon’s 43 wins leads all WHL clubs.

Max McCue (CBJ) scored twice, including the game-winner late in the second period, as the London Knights (3) collected a 4-3 win in Flint for their 43rd win of the year.

The Prince George Cougars (4) sealed an improbably comeback after a 5-4 overtime win against Spokane. Trailing 4-2 with 1:03 to play, goals from Viliam Kmec and Zac Funk (WSH) forced OT before Riley Heidt (MIN) scored the winner at 2:03. Prince George are 9-0-2 in their last 11 games.

Saginaw Spirit (5) captain Braden Hache had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over Owen Sound for a third straight win. The Spirit’s 43 wins are tied with London for the OHL lead.

James Stefan scored the winner 27 seconds into overtime as the Portland Winterhawks (7) nudged past Victoria 5-4. Portland’s 41 wins are tied for the most in the WHL Western Conference alongside Prince George.

Carter Bear and Julius Miettinen each had a goal and an assist for the Everett Silvertips (8) in a 5-3 win over Regina. The Silvertips are now one victory shy of their second 40-win season in three years.

Conor Geekie (ARI) had the lone goal for the Swift Current Broncos (9) in a 4-1 loss to Edmonton as their seven-game winning streak was snapped.

William Rousseau made 33 saves for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (10) as they won their seventh straight after a 3-1 win over Chicoutimi. The win was their 40th of the season, the first time they’ve achieved that feat since their 58-win championship season in 2018-19.

NHL prospect watch

Easton Cowan (TOR) extended his point streak to 29 games after he had three assists in London’s win against Flint. In 47 games this year, Cowan has 83 points (30 goals), 55 of which have come during his point streak.

Owen Beck (MTL) and Hunter Haight (MIN) each had three points (1G, 2A) as Saginaw took down Owen Sound 6-2. Beck has a career high 31 goals this year while Haight’s 61 points are a new best.

Florian Xhekaj (MTL) had a goal and two assists to lead Brantford to a 5-3 win versus Kingston. The win sent the Bulldogs back into first place in the OHL’s Eastern Conference while Jay McKee’s men are currently on a 7-0-2 streak.

Egor Sidorov (ANA) had four points (1G, 3A) and Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) had three points (2G, 1A) to provide the firepower in Saskatoon’s 4-0 win against Brandon. Sidorov’s 45 goals are tied for the third most in the WHL this year.

Nightly notes

Halifax’s Markus Vidicek became the third QMJHL player to 40 goals during the Mooseheads’ 7-1 win over Saint John. Vidicek sits fourth in league scoring with 79 points.

Beckett Sennecke tallied three points (1G, 2A) during Oshawa’s 6-2 road win over Sudbury. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect, who was the 15th ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings, has 54 points this season, one shy from his rookie season total from a year ago. Oshawa has won four straight and sit third in the OHL’s Eastern Conference.

Berkly Catton had three points (2G, 1A) during Spokane’s overtime loss to Prince George. Listed as the ninth ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting for the 2024 NHL Draft, Catton has 45 goals and sits fourth in scoring with 97 points. His teammate, Conner Roulette, had four assists to take his points total to 90.

They weren’t in action Saturday night but the Wenatchee Wild secured a berth in the postseason courtesy of Tri-City’s 4-1 loss in Kelowna. The Medicine Hat Tigers also locked up a playoff spot after Calgary were beaten 2-1 in Red Deer.

OHL results (March 2, 2024)

Brantford 5-3 Kingston

London 4-3 Flint

Saginaw 6-2 Owen Sound

Oshawa 6-2 Sudbury

QMJHL results (March 2, 2024)

Acadie-Bathurst 4-3 Baie-Comeau

Gatineau 7-2 Blainville-Boisbriand

Rimouski 3-2 Quebec

Victoriaville 3-2 Charlottetown

Halifax 7-1 Saint John

Moncton 5-2 Cape Breton

Rouyn-Noranda 3-1 Chicoutimi

WHL results (March 2, 2024)

Saskatoon 4-0 Brandon

Lethbridge 4-3 Prince Albert

Edmonton 4-1 Swift Current

Kamloops 3-2 Vancouver

Portland 5-4 Victoria (OT)

Prince George 5-4 Spokane (OT)

Red Deer 2-1 Calgary

Everett 5-3 Regina

Moose Jaw 4-2 Seattle

Kelowna 4-1 Tri-City

