CHL Daily presented by Cavendish Farms: Klassen records 100th point as Winterhawks win fourth straight

CHL Three Stars

Beau Jelsma completed the second hat-trick of his OHL career in Barrie’s victory over North Bay. Jelsma has now recorded points in his last 15 games, totalling 27 points during this streak. He leads the Colts in scoring this season with 75 points (34 goals) in 59 games.

Ryder McIntyre completed the first hat-trick of his OHL career, helping the Peterborough Petes defeat the Niagara IceDogs 7-5 in an offensive showcase. Traded on Dec.1 by Oshawa, McIntyre has tallied 20 points in 36 games since joining the Petes. In total, he has 24 points in 48 games this season.

Dominik Rymon had his fifth four-point (2G, 2A) outing of the season as he led Everett to a 6-2 road win over Victoria. Rymon, who won bronze with Czechia at the 2024 World Juniors, leads the Silvertips with 34 goals while his 77 points rank second.

CHL Top 10

Justin Poirier scored his 47th goal of the year but the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) dropped a 5-3 decision to Chicoutimi as they remain on 49 wins this season.

Ondrej Becher had three points (2G, 1A) as the Prince George Cougars (2) doubled up Vancouver 6-3 for their 43rd win of the year. The Cougars’ 90 points leads the WHL’s Western Conference while their streak improved to 11-0-2.

Josh Bloom (VAN) had a pair of goals and Andrew Oke made all 22 saves as the Saginaw Spirit (3) blanked Guelph 6-0. The Spirit’s 46 wins are the most in the OHL this season and second most in the CHL.

Denver Barkey (PHI) and Oliver Bonk (PHI) each contributed a goal and an assist as the London Knights (4) beat Kitchener 4-1. In the process, the Knights wrapped up the Midwest Division for the fifth time in a row while their 45 wins are the second most in the league.

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) scored the overtime winner on a penalty shot as the Saskatoon Blades (5) took down Edmonton 2-1 to record their WHL best 45th win.

Gabe Klassen became the seventh CHL player to 100 points this year after he had three points (1G, 2A) during the Portland Winterhawks’ (7) 7-1 victory against Wenatchee that pushed their win streak to four games.

The Everett Silvertips (8) extended its streak to 6-0-2 after a 6-2 road win over Victoria where Julius Miettinen and Austin Roest (NSH) each had a goal and an assist.

Alex Carr scored twice but the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (10) were beaten 3-2 by Sherbrooke. The Huskies’ 41 wins are tied for the most in the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

The Moose Jaw Warriors (10) collected a point after a 3-2 shootout loss to Lethbridge. The defeat snapped their seven-game winning streak but the Warriors, who have 41 wins this year, have recorded points in eight straight games now (8-0-1).

NHL prospect watch

Cam Squires (NJ) matched his season high with four points (2G, 2A) as Cape Breton beat Saint John 6-0. Squires is now a goal shy of hitting 30 for the second straight season while his 63 points are one short of his personal best from a year ago.

Easton Cowan (TOR) extended his point streak to 32 games with two assists in London’s victory over Kitchener. He is now one point away from the Knights’ all-time record, held by Dave Gilmore. Cowan has a total of 61 points, including 23 goals, during this 32-game streak.

Owen Beck (MTL) collected an assist in the Spirit’s win against the Storm to extend his point streak to 15 games. Beck has accumulated 25 points since the beginning of his streak. With 72 points in 52 games split between Peterborough and Saginaw, it’s the best season of his career in the OHL.

Samuel Savoie (CHI) contributed a pair of assists for the Huskies in their 3-2 loss to Sherbrooke. Savoie has already accumulated 15 points (six goals) in just 14 games this season after he missed the start of the campaign due to a major injury sustained during a preseason game with the Blackhawks. Savoie was acquired from Gatineau at the QMJHL trade deadline.

Zac Funk (WSH) scored his 62nd and 63rd goals of the season during Prince George’s 6-3 win against Vancouver. Funk, unsurprisingly, leads the CHL in goals while his 109 points rank second.

Nightly notes

Alexandre Blais gathered three points (1G, 2A) to help the Rimouski Oceanic defeat the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-3 in a shootout. Eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, Blais ranks as the seventh highest scorer in the QMJHL with 74 points in 63 games.

While the Sherbrooke Phoenix trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes of play, Israel Mianscum collected a goal and two assists in the third period to lead his team to a 3-2 victory over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. The 20-year-old player is tied for fourth in QMJHL scoring with 80 points.

His teammate, Brayden McCallum, had the best game of his OHL career with two goals and two assists. At 17 years old, McCallum has amassed 34 points in 55 games so far this season, a significant increase compared to his previous season where he only managed one assist in 10 games.

Michael Misa had his second consecutive three-point game (1G, 2A) in Saginaw’s shutout win against Guelph. A highly regarded prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft, Misa has already reached personal highs in all major offensive categories with 27 goals and 41 assists for 68 points in 62 games.

Anthony Romani collected two assists in North Bay’s 4-2 loss to Barrie, bringing him within one point of reaching 100 points in the OHL. Romani would become the second player in the league to achieve that feat, following David Goyette (SEA) of the Sudbury Wolves. Romani also sits at 49 goals, a personal high for him.

Jack Beck and Jacob Frasca each had a goal and an assist as the Soo beat Windsor 5-2 to extend its streak to 7-0-1. The Greyhounds’ 42 wins are the third most in the OHL this year while Beck’s 80 points rank 13th in OHL scoring.

Sloan Stanick registered a season high four points (2G, 2A) as Prince George defeated Medicine Hat 8-3. The overage forward has a career high 81 points while he’s now reached the 30-goal mark for the second straight season.

Conner Roulette scored twice and added an assist during Spokane’s 5-1 win versus Seattle. In the process, Roulette moved to 97 points and sits seventh in WHL scoring.

Behind a 5-2 win over Calgary, Red Deer secured its berth in the WHL playoffs. It marks the eighth straight year that the Rebels have made the postseason.

OHL results (March 9, 2024)

London 4-1 Kitchener

Owen Sound 4-3 Erie (OT)

Flint 2-1 Kingston

Peterborough 7-5 Niagara

Saginaw 6-0 Guelph

Soo 5-2 Windsor

Barrie 4-2 North Bay

QMJHL results (March 9, 2024)

Chicoutimi 5-3 Baie-Comeau

Quebec 3-2 Gatineau (SO)

Rimouski 4-3 Blainville-Boisbriand (SO)

Shawinigan 3-2 Val-d’Or

Cape Breton 6-0 Saint John

Moncton 4-3 Charlottetown

Sherbrooke 3-2 Rouyn-Noranda

WHL results (March 9, 2024)

Prince Albert 8-3 Medicine Hat

Saskatoon 2-1 Edmonton (OT)

Swift Current 6-3 Brandon

Kelowna 4-3 Kamloops

Portland 7-1 Wenatchee

Prince George 6-3 Vancouver

Red Deer 5-2 Calgary

Spokane 5-1 Seattle

Everett 6-2 Victoria

