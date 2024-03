CHL Daily presented by Cavendish Farms: Catton and Roulette help Chiefs punch ticket to WHL playoffs

By Martin Therreault / LCH

CHL Three Stars

Ondrej Becher had his first career four-goal game in the WHL, and added an assist, to help the Prince George Cougars dominate the Victoria Royals 10-4. A bronze medalist with Czechia at the 2024 World Juniors, Becher has already recorded his fourth four-point game or better in the 2023-2024 season. With 28 goals and 89 points in 55 games, Becher has set personal bests in all major offensive categories.

Cam Squires (NJ) had the best game of his career in the QMJHL, tallying five points (3G, 2A)) to help the Cape Breton Eagles defeat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 8-6 in a wild contest. He notably scored his first two goals late in the second period, just 24 seconds apart. Squires has set personal records for goals (32) and points (69) in a single-season with this performance.

Logan Hammett had by far the best game of his career in the WHL, recording five points (2G, 3A)) as the Vancouver Giants handed a 9-2 defeat to the Kamloops Blazers. The 20-year-old defenceman currently has 20 points in 64 games this season. His two goals represent half of his total from his previous three seasons combined in the WHL.

CHL Top 10

The Prince George Cougars (1) had a blast, delivering a 10-4 blow to the Victoria Royals. This marked their 46th victory, breaking the franchise record set in 2016-2017. Prince George has now earned at least one point in 16 consecutive games (14-0-2).

The Saginaw Spirit (2) fell 5-4 to the Erie Otters, halting their eight-game streak with at least one point (7-0-1). Since the London Knights didn’t play on Saturday, Saginaw remains tied with them for the most wins in the OHL with 47.

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar (4) shut out the Quebec Remparts 5-0 with 16-year-old goaltender Lucas Beckman making 19 saves. With the win, the Drakkar set a franchise record with their 51st victory this season, surpassing the previous record from the 2002-2003 season.

In a matchup between two Top 10 teams in the CHL, the Saskatoon Blades (5) led 3-0 after the first period but conceded six unanswered goals to the Moose Jaw Warriors (10), who secured a 6-3 victory. Moose Jaw got their revenge after Saskatoon had won by the same scoreline on Friday. Although the Blades’ five-game winning streak came to an end, they still lead the WHL in victories with 47.

The Portland Winterhawks (6) had another offensive outing as they defeated the Wenatchee Wild 5-3. This victory secured the U.S. Division title for Portland for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. Having won their last seven games, Portland has scored 16 goals in the past two days, following their 11-1 rout of the Tri-City Americans on Friday.

The Everett Silvertips (7) defeated the Kelowna Rockets 4-2 with 2024 NHL Draft prospect Julius Miettinen netting the game-winning goal late in the second period. The Silvertips have now earned at least one point in their last nine games (7-0-2).

The Drummondville Voltigeurs (8) scored three unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Rimouski Oceanic 3-1 at home. Peter Repcik tallied two assists for the Voltigeurs who lead the QMJHL’s Western Conference in wins with 45.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (9) defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 5-4 as Daniil Bourash scored the game-winning goal with 1:42 left in the third period. With 94 points, Rouyn-Noranda remains two points behind the Voltigeurs, holding onto the top spot in the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

NHL prospect watch

Parker Bell (CGY) completed his third hat-trick of the season in Tri-City Americans’ 7-6 loss to the Spokane Chiefs. The 20-year-old currently has 60 points in 56 games in the 2023-2024 season. His 33 goals mark a personal high.

Nate Danielson (DET) led the charge with a goal and two assists in the Winterhawks’ victory over the Wild. Danielson has amassed seven points in the last two days; he has accumulated 62 points, including 24 goals, in 51 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Portland, who acquired him at the WHL trade deadline.

Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) scored his 40th of the season in just 48 games, and added four assists in the Wolves’ 6-1 victory over the Barrie Colts. Selected 10th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Blues, Dvorsky has tallied 81 points so far, ranking third in the OHL for points per game with 1.69.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) completed his hat-trick and added an assist in the Warriors’ victory over the Blades. In doing so, Firkus reached 300 points in the WHL and became just the fourth Warriors player to that milestone. He remains the league’s second-leading scorer with 54 goals and is tied for the league lead in points with 116.

Zac Funk (WSH) once again demonstrated his dominance, contributing a goal and three assists in the Cougars’ victory over the Royals. Notably, he scored his 65th goal in as many games. Not only does he lead the CHL in this category, but he is now tied with Firkus on points at 116.

Samuel Honzek (CGY) and Connor Levis (WPG) each tallied three points in the Giants’ convincing victory over the Blazers. Honzek contributed one goal and two assists, bringing his total to 30 points in as many games since the start of the season. Meanwhile, Levis scored twice and added an assist.

Matthew Savoie (BUF) also had a stellar evening with a goal and an assist against Saskatoon. Acquired from the Wenatchee Wild during the WHL trade deadline, Savoie has amassed 62 points in just 32 games this season. He leads the WHL in points per game with an average of 1.94, narrowly edging out Firkus (1.93).

Quentin Musty (SJ) also scored twice and added an assist in Sudbury’s victory over Barrie. With an average of 1.82 points per game, the 18-year-old American leads the OHL in this category. Overall, he ranks ninth in the league for total points with 89 in 49 games and is tied for seventh in goals scored (37).

In his first game against his former team, Samuel Savoie (CHI) notched a goal and an assist in Rouyn-Noranda’s victory over Gatineau. Savoie now has 18 points in as many games since joining the team in Abitibi. He had missed the start of the 2023-2024 season due to a major injury to his right femur sustained during a preseason game with the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL.

Nightly notes

Berkly Catton was absolutely spectacular, especially at the crucial moment. He scored his second goal of the evening, his 52nd of the season, with 2:22 left in the third period to tie the game 6-6. Then, he made a magnificent play to set up Will McIsaac’s game-winning goal, securing the Spokane Chiefs’ spot in the WHL playoffs with a 7-6 victory over the Tri-City Americans. Eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, Catton finished the night with two goals and two assists. He ranks third in WHL scoring with 111 points in 65 games.

Catton’s linemate, Conner Roulette, reached the 100-point milestone for the first time in his career against the Americans, tallying a goal and two assists. The 20-year-old now sits at 101 points in 65 games, placing him seventh in WHL scoring.

Nolan Flamand scored the game-winning goal late in the second period as the Brandon Wheat Kings defeated the Prince Albert Raiders to secure their spot in the WHL playoffs. Brandon is back in the playoffs after missing out last season.

With their victory over Saginaw, head coach Stan Butler earned his 800th victory in the CHL.

Despite a 6-1 loss to Sudbury, the Barrie Colts locked up the 16th and final OHL playoffs spot.

Noah Chadwick scored in overtime as the Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the Red Deer Rebels 3-2 to confirm their place in the WHL playoffs. It will be the Hurricanes’ seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

Miles Mueller scored all three goals for the Moncton Wildcats to lead them to a 3-2 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads. Mueller, who represented Switzerland at the 2024 World Juniors, has been on fire since the beginning of March, tallying seven points, all goals, in six games. He also reached the 30-goal mark for the first time in his QMJHL career.

In addition to Squires, Jacob Newcombe scored two goals and added two assists in the Eagles’ victory over the Titan. Having missed the start of the season while battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Newcombe has recorded 24 points, including 11 goals, in 23 games since the start of the campaign.

In the Drakkar’s victory over the Remparts, Justin Poirier scored his 49th goal of the season. Today, against the Phoenix in Sherbrooke, Poirier will attempt to become the first player under the age of 18 to reach 50 goals in the QMJHL since Sidney Crosby in 2004-2005. He currently leads the league in scoring and ranks eighth in points with 78.

Anthony Romani and Dalyn Wakely once again had productive games, each contributing two goals and two assists to help the North Bay Battalion defeat the Peterborough Petes 7-4. Romani now leads the OHL in both goals (52) and points (104). He has tallied 16 points in his last eight games. Wakely, on the other hand, has been even more impressive, amassing 19 points in these eight games. He has recorded 96 points, including 37 goals, in 62 games.

Cameron Schmidt completed his hat-trick in Vancouver’s dominant performance against Kamloops. Eligible only for the 2025 NHL Draft, Schmidt is having a stellar season with 29 goals and 54 points in 56 games. This places him seventh among WHL rookies.

OHL results (March 16, 2024)

Ottawa 2-5 Brantford

Saginaw 4-5 Erie

Windsor 4-7 Flint

Sault-Sainte-Marie 5-2 Owen Sound

North Bay 7-4 Peterborough

Sudbury 6-1 Barrie

QMJHL results (March 16, 2024)

Cap-Breton 8-6 Acadie-Bathurst

Val-d’Or 2-4 Blainville-Boisbriand

Rouyn-Noranda 5-4 Gatineau

Baie-Comeau 5-0 Québec

Rimouski 1-3 Drummondville

Saint-Jean 2-6 Charlottetown

Halifax 2-3 Moncton

WHL results (March 16, 2024)

Prince Albert 2-3 Brandon

Vancouver 9-2 Kamloops

Swift Current 2-4 Medicine Hat

Saskatoon 3-6 Moose Jaw

Lethbridge 3-2 Red Deer (OT)

Portland 5-3 Wenatchee

Prince George 10-4 Victoria

Tri-City 6-7 Spokane

Everett 4-2 Kelowna

