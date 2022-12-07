CHL Daily: Oshawa snaps London’s winning streak

CHL Three Stars

Oshawa’s Brett Harrison (BOS) scored the first hat-trick of his OHL career as earned the night’s first star. Harrison scored three times in the Generals’ 5-3 win over London that snapped the Knights’ eight-game winning streak. In 20 games this year, Harrison has 15 goals.

Conner Roulette’s (DAL) overtime winner capped off a four-point night as took second star honours. Roulette’s second goal of the night gave Saskatoon a 5-4 win over Brandon and its 20th victory of the season as he finished the evening with two goals and two assists. Roulette has 10 goals and 22 points in 21 games.

Hunter Haight (MIN) continues to impress with Saginaw and claimed the third star after a four-point (2G, 2A) performance Tuesday in an 8-3 win over Erie. In just three games with the Spirit, Haight has three goals and eight points after he tallied nine total points in 20 games with Barrie beforehand.

Nightly notes:

OHL

Filip Mesar (MTL) scored twice as Kitchener beat Guelph 4-1 as the Rangers won its second straight contest.

For the second time this season, Ryan Gagnier had four points in Oshawa’s win over London as he scored and added three assists.

WHL

Scott Ratzlaff made 36 saves to record the shutout while Kyle Crnkovic, Nico Myatovic and Bryce Pickford all scored as Seattle beat Spokane 3-0. The T-Birds’ .804 winning percentage is the best in the WHL’s Western Conference.

Kamloops blanked Victoria 3-0 behind a 17-save shutout from Dylan Ernst and goals from Caeden Bankier, Logan Bairos and Logan Stankoven (DAL). In the process, Stankoven extended his point streak to 20 games.

Ben Hemmerling had three points (2G, 1A) and Jackson Berezowski had three assists as Everett took down Prince George 5-2.

Tyson Zimmer scored twice while Jett Jones, Cole Shepard and Logan Wormald all had 1-1 as Lethbridge beat Swift Current 7-2 to claim back-to-back wins.

Medicine Hat doubled up Edmonton 4-2 as four different skaters found the back of the net. The victory moved the Tigers into eighth spot in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

#TexasHockey prospect Conner Roulette buries the OT winner to give @BladesHockey their 20th win of the season❗️ pic.twitter.com/CP9ivHmVlC — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 7, 2022

Masters ➡️ Stankoven 🚨 Nifty pass on the Penalty Kill from Kyle Masters Sets up Stanks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eQI4oWSdIO — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) December 7, 2022

