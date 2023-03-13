CHL Daily: Olympiques win streak hits 18 games

CHL Three Stars

Ty Higgins completed his first QMJHL hat-trick in style as he scored the overtime winner for Acadie-Bathurst in a 4-3 win over Saint John. Higgins, who hopes to have his name called at the 2023 NHL Draft later this year, has nine goals and 36 points this year from the Titan blueline.

Nolan Burke’s (NSH) outstanding season continued Sunday as he tallied his fourth hat-trick of the season in Sarnia’s 6-3 win over Kitchener. The victory extended Sarnia’s streak to 10-0-1 while it took Burke to 47 goals, the seventh most in the CHL.

Dom DiVincentiis’ incredible run of form continued as he recorded his third shutout in his last six games last night with a 27-save performance in a 4-0 win against London. DiVincentiis is 34-9-2 this season while his 34 wins are the second most in the CHL and the most in a single-season in Battalion history.

Nightly notes

OHL

Hamilton took down the OHL leading 67’s 6-3 behind three-point efforts (2G, 1A) from Nick Lardis and Sahil Panwar to move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.. It was the fourth time this year the Bulldogs have beaten Ottawa and it snapped the 67’s streak at 10-0-1.

After he scored a hat-trick Saturday, Gavin Hayes (CHI) had two goals for Flint in a 5-1 win in Oshawa that earned the Firebirds a seventh straight win.

45 ✔️ 46 ✔️ 47 ✔️ Have a night @burkie786 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/4uSjQQ1IWc — x – Sarnia Sting (@StingHockey) March 12, 2023

QMJHL

Zach Dean (STL), Tristan Luneau (ANA) and Olivier Nadeau (BUF) all had a goal and an assist as Gatineau’s winning streak hit 18 games after they beat Sherbrooke in a battle between the Western Conference’s top two sides. Jacob Melanson (SEA) and Riley Kidney (MTL) each extended their point streaks to 26 and 22 games, respectively.

Alexandre Doucet (DET) became the second CHL player to 50 goals as he led the charge for Halifax in a 6-4 win versus Moncton with his third hat-trick of the season. Doucet also surpassed the 100-point mark Sunday for the first time in his career while Josh Lawrence reached the century mark for the second straight season. Alongside Jordan Dumais (CBJ), they are the first trio of teammates to have more than 100 points in a season in the QMJHL since 2005-06.

Tommy Cormier and Maxime Pellerin each had three points (2G, 1A) as Victoriaville beat Blainville-Boisbriand 7-2 for their fifth straight win.

Thomas Desruisseaux had the lone shootout goal as Chicoutimi took down Val-d’Or 6-5. Zachary Gravel, who had a hat-trick Friday night, scored twice in regulation for the Sagueneens.

Patrik Hamrla’s fifth shutout of the season led Rimouski to a 3-0 win over Rouyn-Noranda as the Oceanic climbed into third place in the Eastern Conference.

#LGRW prospect Alexandre Doucet gets his 50th of the season❗️ pic.twitter.com/n3no1iiRHk — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 12, 2023

WHL

Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) had three points (1G, 2A) as Winnipeg beat Brandon 4-1 to secure the WHL’s Eastern Conference and East Division crowns. The ICE’s 52 wins continue to lead the CHL.

Moose Jaw captain Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) led the way in a 7-3 win over Swift Current as the Warriors collected a third consectutive win.

Jackson Berezowski had the only shootout goal as Everett downed Spokane 6-5. Jesse Heslop had three points (2G, 1A) in regulation for the Silvertips while Raphael Pelletier had three assists.

Keaton Sorenson’s three points (2G, 1A) led Prince Albert to a dominant 8-1 win in Saskatoon that snapped the Blades’ 11-0-1 streak.

Marcus Pacheco’s fifth-round shootout winner gave Kelowna a 5-4 win over Tri-City. Max Graham scored twice in regulation as the Rockets won their third straight.

Ty Thorpe’s overtime winner at 1:10 gave the Giants a 3-2 victory over Prince George. Despite the defeat, the Cougars’ streak was extended to 4-0-2.

