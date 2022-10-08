CHL Daily: Oct. 8, 2022

CHL Three Stars

In a 5-3 victory, Saskatoon winger Egor Sidorov had a hat-trick to be named first star. The Belarus forward sits second in goals scored in the WHL with six goals.

Detroit prospect Amadeus Lombardi had himself a four-point game to help lead Flint to a 5-3 road win over Guelph. Lombardi had one goal and three assists to earn second star honours as he recorded his second career four-point game.

Greyhounds’ goaltender Charlie Schenkel made 35 saves to record his first career shutout in a 1-0 road win over London as he earned the third star of the night.

Nightly notes

OHL

After his incredible 29-game point streak was ended Oct. 1, Hamilton captain Logan Morrison had two assists in the Bulldogs’ 4-1 away win against Owen Sound.

Jorian Donovan (OTT) made his season debut for the Bulldogs and had himself a Gordie Howe hat-trick with one goal, two assists and nine penalty minutes.

The Pinelli brothers faced off as Rangers captain Francesco (LA) faced younger brother Luca in Ottawa. Francesco scored twice for Kitchener while Luca had two assists in a 5-3 67’s win. Jack Beck (CAL) and Tyler Boucher (OTT) also added two helpers for Ottawa while Vinzenz Rohrer (MTL) scored his first of the campaign.

Saginaw continues to be a goalscoring machine as they put seven past Sarnia in a 7-4 road win. Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) had a pair of goals while captain Josh Bloom had one goal and two helpers.

Brennan Othmann (NYR) has goals in all three games he has played this season as his three-point night (1G, 2A) helped power Flint to victory in Guelph.

Oshawa were 6-3 winners in Niagara courtesy of six different goalscorers as Calum Ritchie, Stuart Rolofs, Luke Torrance, Cameron Butler, Ben Danford and Beckett Sennecke found the back of the net.

North Bay and Mississauga were both 3-2 victors in the shootout Friday. Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) scored in his regular season debut and had the shootout winner for the Steelheads while Matvey Petrov (EDM) had the decider for the Battalion.

Amadeus Lombardi goes ⬆️🧀 in the 2nd to tie things up!!! Heading into the 3rd down 3-2 #FuelTheFIre pic.twitter.com/F0vOU0536w — Flint Firebirds (@FlintFirebirds) October 8, 2022



QMJHL

Brady Burns led the way for Saint John in a 7-4 victory over Charlottetown with two goals and one assist. Burns’ six points this season leads the defending Memorial Cup champions. Teammate Vincent Despont scored his first career QMJHL goal in the win.

Jacob Melanson (SEA) also had a two-goal, one-assist evening as the Titan winger led his side to a 7-4 win against Cape Breton.

Maxime Pellerin’s fourth goal of the season was the decisive one in Halifax as the Tigres winger scored the overtime winner to give Victoriaville its third win of the season.

Mooseheads forwards Jordan Dumais (CBJ) and Markus Vidicek kept their point streaks intact in the defeat as the former had two assists and the latter two goals.

In his first game of the season, Jakub Brabenec (VGK) found the back of the net for the Islanders in a 7-4 loss against Saint John.

Robert Orr (CAR) scored his first goal with Gatineau after an offseason trade with Halifax as the Olympiques scored four third period goals to beat Val d’Or 5-2.

Felix Lacerte scored twice for Shawinigan as they beat Moncton 3-1. Captain William Veillette recorded an assist and has at least one point in all five games this season.

Rimouski collected its first win of the season courtesy of a 4-1 victory over winless Chicoutimi. Xavier Filion, Jacob Mathieu, William Dumoulin and Alexander Gaudio had goals for the Oceanic.

Five different goalscorers powered Baie-Comeau to a 5-1 win against Drummondville. Andrew Doucet, Xavier Fortin, Isaac Dufort, Andrew Belchamber and Nathan Baril all scored for the Drakkar.

D-to-D

Tape-to-tape. What a stretch pass from @NHLFlames draft pick Cam Whynot to 2023 #NHLDraft prospect Dylan MacKinnon! @HFXMooseheads pic.twitter.com/ddSkULUPAp — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 7, 2022

Vincent Despont with his FIRST QMJHL GOAL! 🚨#CityofChampions pic.twitter.com/LzhMn80kEe — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) October 8, 2022

WHL

With his third period goal, ICE forward Connor McClennon recorded the 200 th point of his WHL career in a 5-2 win over Regina. The victory kept Winnipeg unbeaten as they have started the year 5-0-0.

point of his WHL career in a 5-2 win over Regina. The victory kept Winnipeg unbeaten as they have started the year 5-0-0. Connor Bedard extended his point streak to six games as his quick wrister was his sixth goal of the season. Bedard’s 12 points this year leads the WHL, as do his 47 shots on goal.

Five different goalscorers kept Red Deer’s perfect start to the season intact as Kalan Lind, Hunter Mayo, Kai Uchacz, Jace Isley and Jhett Larson all scored in a 5-0 win over Lethbridge. Rookie netminder Kyle Kelsey made 26 saves in the Rebels net to record his first career WHL shutout.

Kayden Sadhra-Kang’s first of the season was the overtime winner for Swift Current as they knocked off Prince Albert 5-4.

Medicine Hat got back to .500 with a 6-3 road win against Everett as Alex Drover and Brayden Boehm each had one goal and one assist.

Carter MacAdams had the decisive shootout goal in the sixth round for Prince George in a 4-3 win at Vancouver. Koehn Ziemmer was involved in all three regulation goals for the Cougars with one goal and two assists.

Reid Schaefer scored twice for Seattle in a 5-4 victory against Kelowna. Rockets star Andrew Cristall pushed his point streak to five games and sits second in WHL scoring with 11 points alongside teammate Gabriel Szturc.

The defending Ed Chynoweth Cup champions collected their first win of the year Friday as the Oil Kings won 3-1 at Spokane thanks to goals from Mason Finley, Shea Van Olm and Cole Miller.

Victoria’s hunt for a first win remains after a 5-2 road defeat to Kamloops who were aided by multi-point efforts from Ethan Brandwood and Dylan Sydor.

We will never tire of that Connor Bedard release 🥵 @WHLPats pic.twitter.com/LTgPGDjZjD — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 8, 2022

Career-high in goals ✅

Insurance marker ✅ Hunter Mayo can't be stopped to begin the season! pic.twitter.com/8vJa5Zbizp — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) October 8, 2022

The @SCBroncos take home the extra point after a Kayden Sadhra-Kang goal! pic.twitter.com/wXo2FitSG4 — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 8, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

