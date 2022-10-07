CHL Daily: Oct. 7, 2022

CHL Three Stars

On the night the Spitfires hung their 2021-22 OHL Western Conference and West Division championship banners, a pair of goals from Oliver Peer led them to a 5-4 victory over Sudbury and their first win of the season to earn first star honours.

In his season debut with Barrie, Evan Vierling, who was at NHL training camp with Columbus, had three assists for Barrie in a 5-2 win over Niagara as he was named second star of the night.

Rouyn-Noranda’s Dyllan Gill had three points (1G, 2A) in 5-4 overtime win over Sherbrooke to collect the third star.

Nightly notes:

OHL

North Bay had goals from three different skaters as Owen Van Steensel, Dalyn Wakely and Justin Ertel scored in a 3-1 road win over the Petes. For Ertel, it was his first career OHL game.

Peterborough’s J.R. Avon scored in his return to the lineup from Philadelphia’s training camp. A year ago, the Peterborough native had 29 goals and 68 points.

David Goyette, named an assistant captain by the Wolves Wednesday, scored twice against Windsor and now has six points (four goals) in three games this year.

Teammate Kocha Delic had a goal and an assist for Sudbury and leads the team with seven points this season.

ICYMI: @Evan_Vierling picked up three helpers in the second period to help lead the @OHLBarrieColts to their first home victory of the season 🎥🍏 pic.twitter.com/8KoN28HtaI — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 7, 2022

A powerplay goal from Owen Van Steensel breaks the tie!#TroopsXXV pic.twitter.com/B7wouq0N1M — North Bay Battalion (@OHLBattalion) October 7, 2022

We missed you J.R 🥹 pic.twitter.com/mBy7gXuHZK — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) October 7, 2022

Congratulations to Djibril Toure for his first career OHL goal! 🔥🐺#BetterRUN #WeAreWolves pic.twitter.com/DwuoIPeRrK — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) October 7, 2022

QMJHL

Tristan Allard’s first goal of the season proved to be the overtime winner for the Huskies in a 5-4 victory over the high-flying Phoenix.

Daniil Bourash also had a three-point night (1G, 2A) for Rouyn-Noranda as they got back to .500 with the victory.

Justin Gill and Joshua Roy each had two assists for Sherbrooke while Ethan Gauthier had one goal and one assist. Gauthier and Gill each have 10 points this season, tied for the most in the QMJHL.

Despite the overtime defeat, Sherbrooke remains undefeated in regulation this season (4-0-1) while their nine points are the most in the QMJHL this season.

But de Ethan Gauthier avec l'aide de Joshua Roy (et David Spacek) pic.twitter.com/qJIHrAHL6z — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) October 7, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.