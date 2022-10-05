CHL Daily: Oct. 5, 2022

CHL Three Stars:

Tristan Zandee’s first career multi-point game was the driving force for Lethbridge Tuesday in a 3-1 road victory over Saskatoon as he earned the first star of the night.

Hurricanes goaltender Harrison Meneghin made 28 saves to collect his first career WHL win and the evening’s second star.

Logan McCutcheon’s two assist evening saw him claim the third star. His five assists this season are tied for the most among all WHL defencemen.

Nightly notes:

After a heavy 9-1 defeat on opening night, Lethbridge has now won two straight as they seek a sixth straight playoff appearance.

Anton Astashevich scored the game-winner for the Hurricanes, the first of his WHL career.

Saskatoon’s lone goal Tuesday came on the power play from Egor Sidorov. His fourth of the campaign saw him jump into a four-way tie for the third most goals in the WHL this season.

Brandon Lisowsky collected an assist on Sidorov’s goal to extend his point streak to four games. He is one of five active WHL skaters with a league-high four-game point streak.

🎥SAVE OF THE NIGHT🎥 First career start, first career win, and first career #SaveoftheNight honours! Harrison Meneghin completes the trifecta!@RealCdnSS | @WHLHurricanes pic.twitter.com/RJ3DLwLg8E — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 5, 2022

