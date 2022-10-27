CHL Daily: Oct. 27, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Braeden Kressler (TOR) was dominant for Flint in a 7-2 win over Saginaw to claim the evening’s first star. Kressler would score twice and add two assists and has seven points (four goals) in just three games.

Matthew Ward scored twice and tallied an assist as Swift Current beat Lethbridge 5-4 to snap a four-game losing streak and earn the second star of the night.

Kai Uchacz scored twice to be named the third star as Red Deer continued its sensational start to the season with a 6-2 win over Victoria. Uchacz’s nine goals this year leads the Rebels, who are 11-0-0.

Nightly notes

OHL

Michael Misa scored again for the Spirit to take his season total to nine in only 15 games. The 15-year-old has averaged 1.36 points per game thus far in 11 contests.

Braeden Kressler was locked in for a career-high four points on Wednesday, as the @MapleLeafs prospect netted a pair of goals to lead the @FlintFirebirds to victory in Saginaw 🎥 pic.twitter.com/MQaQQW1kY5 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 27, 2022

QMJHL

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) scored twice for Halifax in a 3-2 win over Blainville-Boisbriand. In the process, he extended his point streak to 10 games, as did Markus Vidicek, who tallied three assists in the victory. The Mooseheads have suffered just one regulation loss in their first 10 games of the season.

Four different players scored for Chicoutimi as they edged past Baie-Comeau 4-3 for their second straight win.

Attention @BlueJacketsNHL – You picked a good one. 24 points in 10 games for Jordan Dumais. 🚨 Dumais 2 (11) 12:14 2nd period

🍎 Vidicek | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/ryKGFNegUL — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) October 27, 2022

WHL

Moose Jaw won its third straight as they snuck past Regina 2-1 as Brayden Yager had the game-winner.

In the defeat, Connor Bedard registered an assist to push his point-streak to 12 games. Bedard leads the WHL in scoring with 22 points.

