CHL Daily: Oct. 21, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Yoan Loshing’s first career hat-trick earned him the first star Thursday night. The Wildcats winger completed his first three-goal game in overtime as he had the winner in a 5-4 decision over Val d’Or. Loshing leads Moncton in scoring this year with 12 points.

Rookie Bill Zonnon registered his first career three-point game to claim the second star. The Huskies winger had two goals and an assist in a 5-3 road win over Cape Breton.

Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) collected the third star as he had one goal and two assists in a 5-2 victory over Regina. The Moose Jaw captain’s nine points this year are tied for the third most among WHL d-men.

Nightly notes

OHL

Ottawa’s sensational start to the season continued as they moved to 7-0-0 courtesy of a 4-2 road win over North Bay. Brad Gardiner, Tyler Boucher (OTT), Vinzenz Rohrer (DET) and Jack Matier scored in the victory.

Kyle Jackson pushed his point streak to seven games, tied for the second longest active streak in the OHL, in the defeat as he tallied an assist.

Christian Kyrou (DAL) has the overtime winner for Erie in a 4-3 road victory over Niagara. Kyrou’s eight points are tied for the fourth most among OHL blueliners.

Tucker Robertson (SEA) had a pair of goals, one of which came on a penalty shot, while J.R. Avon (PHI) also scored as the Petes beat Kingston 5-1.

Mitchell Smith’s first goal of the campaign was the decisive one as Saginaw won 3-2 in overtime against Windsor. Michael Misa also scored for the Spirit who find themselves in a tie for the West Division lead alongside the Spitfires.

CHRISTIAN KYROU OVERTIME WINNER ALERT 🚨 The @DallasStars prospect starts and finishes the rush and the @ErieOtters leave Niagara with the extra point🎥 pic.twitter.com/8NDdVZFXCk — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 21, 2022

What a way to get your first goal of the season 😮‍💨 Mitchell Smith (@mitchtsmith22) pickpockets the defender and beats the goalie on the breakaway, earning the @SpiritHockey the OT win #BestOfOHL 🎥 pic.twitter.com/gSmVuaRdjy — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 21, 2022

QMJHL

Halifax got back to winning ways after they suffered their first regulation loss last time out as they defeated Charlottetown 4-1. Jordan Dumais (CBJ) scored twice while Markus Vidicek had an assist as both extended their point streaks to seven games.

Daniil Bourash also scored twice for the Huskies as they collected their third straight win after victory Cape Breton. Bourash is tied for the scoring lead in Rouyn-Noranda alongside Tristen Allard, who had three assists Thursday, with 11 points.

William Rousseau stopped all 32 shots he faced as Quebec City shutout Acadie-Bathurst 4-0 as they remain atop the Eastern Conference. Pier-Olivier Roy’s first period goal, his seventh of the season, stood as the game-winner.

The Wildcats are 4-0-1 over their last five as they moved into third place in the Eastern Conference after Thursday’s win over Val d’Or. Maxim Barbashev (NYR) and Charles Beaudoin each recorded three assists in the victory.

Loshing's 3rd of the night from Labelle and we get those 2 points! https://t.co/GsqZ4QGpAk pic.twitter.com/Kt0Zix7tGN — Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) October 21, 2022

A Two-Goal Night for Jordan Dumais 🚨 Dumais 2 (5) 18:22 2nd period

🍎 Cataford | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/prStKwlUal — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) October 20, 2022

Bill Zonnon a des mains! Ce but sera dans le top 5 des jeux de la semaine!#LHJMQ pic.twitter.com/9KPAUIvnN8 — Huskies de Rouyn-Noranda (@HuskiesRn) October 20, 2022

WHL

Cole Jordan (CGY) also scored twice for the Warriors as they pushed their win streak to two games after they beat Regina.

Connor Bedard had an assist to extend his point streak to 11 games. His 10 goals and 21 points continues to lead the WHL.

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.