CHL Daily: Oct. 20, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Victoriaville’s Tommy Cormier became the second player in the QMJHL to reach double digits in goals as his hat-trick Wednesday night earned him the night’s first star. Cormier also added two assists as the Tigres beat Chicoutimi 6-1 to win their third straight and move to 7-3-0 on the season.

Ben Allison’s hat-trick helped power the Titan to a 6-4 win over Val d’Or as he claimed the second star. The Halifax native has eight goals in 11 games and has played at a point-per-game pace thus far this season.

After he scored his first OHL hat-trick Oct. 14, Owen Sound’s Colby Barlow registered his first career four-point game last night to be named third star. The Attack forward had two goals and two assists in a 7-2 victory over London and now has 10 points (six goals) in his last three games.

Nightly notes

OHL

Sam Pedley (1G, 2A) had a three-point night in Owen Sound’s win while Matthew Papais, acquire from Niagara Oct. 11 scored twice for the 5-3-0 Attack who sit in first place in the Midwest Division.

Flint got back to. 500 courtesy of a 4-1 win over Sarnia. Amadeus Lombardi (DET) scored twice and added an assist while Brennan Othmann (NYR) recorded his OHL leading 14th Will Cranley stopped 39 of 40 shots in the Firebirds net.

Tic-tac-toe! ❌ ⭕️ The newest member of the @AttackOHL, Matthew Papais, finishes off some pretty passing to extend Owen Sound's lead!🎥 pic.twitter.com/Lo1Dg0oE3Z — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 20, 2022

Petrovski ➡️ Lombardi 🚨 The @FlintFirebirds take a commanding 4-0 lead as James Petrovski sets up @DetroitRedWings pick Amadeus Lombardi on the rush! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/S9FTxFEbeZ — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 20, 2022

QMJHL

While Ben Allison starred for the Titan, three others had three-point games; Riley Kidney (MTL) and Ty Higgins each had one goal and two assists while Jacob Melanson (SEA) had three assists. Jan Bednar (DET) collected his fourth win of the season in goal after a 28-save performance.

Victoriaville captain Maxime Pellerin had four assists to push his point streak to eight games, the longest active streak in the QMJHL.

Thomas Belgarde and Samuel Kingsley each tallied two assists in the Tigres’ win.

Sherbrooke were handed their first regulation loss of the season in a 4-0 defeat at Baie-Comeau. Olivier Adam stopped all 32 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season.

In the defeat, Justin Gill (nine games), Ethan Gauthier (nine games), Milo Roelens (eight games) and Montreal prospect Joshua Roy (seven games) all saw their point streaks snapped.

Ben Allison buries two dimes from Riley Kidney before a solo beauty completes the hatty! 🎩🎩🎩 @ABTitan pic.twitter.com/9yzeaUVVWa — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 19, 2022

Tommy Cormier réalise un tour du chapeau en inscrivant son 10e but de la saison! 🎩🎩🎩 @TigresVicto pic.twitter.com/L5LKHuPxmt — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 20, 2022

WHL

Red Deer’s perfect season continued after a 5-2 win over Calgary. Ben King (ANA) had two goals and an assist as the Rebels moved to 8-0-0, the best start in franchise history.

Winnipeg made it four straight wins courtesy of a 4-3 victory in Vancouver. Skylar Bruce, Owen Pederson, Matthew Savoie (BUF) and Conor Geekie (ARI) all had goals.

Vancouver’s Jesper Vikman (VGK) stopped 44 shots, the second most he’s ever made in a WHL game, while captain Zach Ostapchuk (OTT) buried his first of the season.

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) had the game-winner for Saskatoon as they beat Lethbridge 3-2 as the Blades moved to 7-2-0.

Carson Bjarnason stopped all 29 Kelowna shots en route to a 3-0 road win. Of goaltenders to appear in at least three games, his .942 save percentage leads the WHL.

The bank is open! pic.twitter.com/gzqssCMIDN — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) October 20, 2022

IT'S GOOD 🔥 Brandon Lisowsky with a breakaway goal! pic.twitter.com/niI3LWhvPl — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) October 20, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.