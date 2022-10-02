CHL Daily: Oct. 2, 2022

CHL Three Stars:

After 24 one-goal games last season, Arizona Coyotes prosepct Conor Geekie tallied his first career multi-goal WHL game and did so in fashion as he scored a hat-trick in Winnipeg’s 5-2 win in Medicine Hat as he was named the night’s first star.

In a crazy game in Saginaw, Anaheim Ducks prospect Pavel Mintyukov collected five points (1G, 4A) to earn the second star as the Spirit beat Guelph 10-6.

A likely top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Kelowna’s Andrew Cristall career-high four assists earned him the third star as the Rockets won 5-1 in Prince George.

Nightly notes:

OHL

The Michael Misa show has finally arrived. The eighth man to earn exceptional player status in CHL history, Misa’s debut was memorable as he scored twice in Saginaw’s 10-6 win over Guelph.

Thirteen different players recorded at least one point for the Spirit yet recent Vegas draft pick, Matyas Sapovaliv, was held off the scoresheet and received a 10-minute game misconduct with 2:37 to play.

After he scored 50 goals a season ago, New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann scored twice in his season debut for Flint in a 3-2 defeat to Niagara.

Peterborough’s dangerous combo of Connor Lockhart and Tucker Robertson each had three points as the Petes made it two wins from two with a 5-3 victory over Hamilton.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ty Voit needed just 19 seconds into overtime to give the Sarnia Sting a 2-1 win over Windsor.

The Soo Greyhounds had goals from six different players as they beat Ty Nelson (1G, 2A) and the North Bay Battalion 6-4.

50 goals last year and @NYRangers prospect Brennan Othmann wasted no time scoring his first of the year for the @FlintFirebirds in the home opener! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/RA7KasuBdq — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 1, 2022

This one ends in a hurry! 🚨⌚️@MapleLeafs prospect Ty Voit scores the OT Winner for the @StingHockey just 19 seconds into the extra frame! pic.twitter.com/fyJeDRInaI — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 2, 2022

QMJHL

The Saint John Sea Dogs hoisted their second Memorial Cup banner Saturday night as they celebrated their June victory. In their home opener, the Sea Dogs were beaten 4-1 by Moncton as Yoan Loshing had one goal and two assists for the Wildcats.

Before Saturday’s ceremony, CHL president Dan MacKenzie announced the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship that will include two scholarships being awarded each year for a five-year period. Furthermore, a n $11,000 donation was made to the Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund, a program in support of veterans and their families, from the proceeds of the theme jerseys worn by the Sea Dogs at the Memorial Cup to commemorate the HMCS Brunswicker

to commemorate the HMCS Brunswicker After he had a hat-trick Friday night, Sherbrooke’s Justin Gill scored once again in today’s win Val d’Or to take his season total to seven in just four games.

Overtime wins were plentiful Saturday as Charlottetown, Halifax and Quebec City all won in the extra frame. The Islanders beat Acadie-Bathurst 2-1 thanks to Daniel LeBlanc’s goal, the Mooseheads won their season-opener 5-4 over Cape Breton on Markus Vidicek’s winner while Theo Rochette buried the decisive goal for the Remparts in a 3-2 road win against Gatineau.

Charles-Edward Gravel made 32 saves to record the shutout for the Armada in a 5-0 road win in Rimouski. Blainville-Boisbriand also had a pair of shorthanded goals courtesy of Jonathan Fauchon.

The newest captain of the @SJSeaDogs, Charlie DesRoches, takes the #MemorialCup for one more skate 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2RMMTDHzOY — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2022

Giving back to the community 👏🏻 An $11,000 donation has been made to the Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund, a program in support of veterans and their families, from the proceeds of the theme jerseys worn by the @SJSeaDogs at the #MemorialCup to commemorate the HMCS Brunswicker! pic.twitter.com/CGOWXNOKVh — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2022

Deux buts pour Joshua Roy aujourd’hui! Incluant un tir foudroyant sur son deuxième! @PhoenixSherbroo pic.twitter.com/cTPuBi0RKF — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2022

Home Opening OT Winner 🚨 Markus Vidicek (1) PP 3:22 OT

🍎 Attilio Biasca, Mathieu Cataford #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/wMSmK61YLy — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) October 2, 2022

WHL

Brandon collected its first win of the season behind a 4-1 win over Moose Jaw that was powered by a three-point night from Jake Chiasson (1G, 2A) and a 34-save effort by Carson Bjarnason.

The Saskatoon Blades had goals from eight different players in an 8-3 win over Swift Current. Josh Pillar, Rowan Calvert, Justin Lies, Egor Sidorov, Trevor Wong, Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Jayden Wiens and Marek Schneider each found the back of the net for the 3-0-0 Blades.

Keaton Sorenson had a pair of goals for Prince Albert as the Raiders collected their first win of the campaign with a 5-1 victory over Edmonton.

Portland maintained its perfect start to the season as they doubled up Tri-City 4-2. Robbie Fromm-Delorme and James Stefan each had one goal and one assist for the 3-0-0 Winterhawks.

Andrew Cristall threads the needle, Gabriel Szturc hammers it home, and the @Kelowna_Rockets are oh so hot on this fine Saturday night!#NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/ieUP6e1xdj — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 2, 2022

Another one. Marek Schneider is the eighth Blades goal scorer of the night. 👊#BladeCity pic.twitter.com/JIRrfPimVf — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) October 2, 2022

