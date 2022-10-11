CHL Daily: Oct. 11, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Matthew Maggio (NYI) had one goal and two assists as Windsor beat Sault Ste. Marie in overtime to take home the first star Sunday.

Drummondville’s Sam Oliver collected the second star of the night after he scored twice in regulation, and then in the shootout, as the Voltigeurs beat the Drakkar 5-4. Oliver has a goal in each of the three games he has played in this season.

Islanders captain Keiran Gallant had three assists in a 5-2 victory over Acadie-Bathurst to be named the third star.

OHL

Alex Christopoulos had the overtime winner for the Spitfires who have now won three in a row to sit atop the West Division. Two of Christopoulos’ three goals this year have been game-winners.

QMJHL

Charlottetown got back to .500 (2-2-0) thanks to a 5-2 win over the Titan as Lucas Romeo, Giovanni Morneau, Michael Horth, Owen Hollingsworth and Alexis Michaud all scored.

Titan winger Jacob Melanson (SEA) pushed his point-streak to five games with a one goal, one assist effort. His seven goals this year are tied for the second most in the QMJHL.

In addition to Oliver, Drummondville’s Alexis Morin and Luke Woodworth also scored in their shootout win over Baie-Comeau.

Zach Dean (VGK) and Tristan Luneau (ANA) each scored as Gatineau doubled up Shawinigan 4-2.

Cataractes captain William Veillette is now on a seven-game point streak as his fourth goal of the season kept the streak intact.

The Foreurs got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Rouyn-Noranda as Alexandre Doucet, who had 33 goals a season ago, scored the game-winner.

WHL

Jake Chiasson (EDM) had one goal and one assist as Brandon edged Calgary 3-2 in the WHL’s lone Monday contest. The Wheat Kings are 2-2-1 through five games thus far.

