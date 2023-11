CHL Daily: Beck leads Petes to improbable comeback victory

CHL Three Stars

Saint Johns’s Peter Reynolds had five points (3G, 2A) to lead the Sea Dogs to a 6-3 win over Rimouski. It was Reynolds’ second hat-trick of the season while his five points were a season high. Reynolds is tied sixth in QMJHL scoring with 30 points.

Owen Beck (MTL) tallied his second hat-trick of the season as he powered Peterborough’s 6-5 come from behind win over Oshawa. Beck’s 11 goals leads all Petes skaters.

Cape Breton’s Nicolas Ruccia stopped all 27 shots he saw as he blanked Charlottetown 5-0. In 17 games this year, Ruccia has already recorded three shutouts.

CHL Top 10

Carter Sotheran (PHI) and Josh Davies (FLA) each scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks (3) beat Everett 6-4. Portland’s 13 wins are the third most in the WHL’s Western Conference.

Bill Zonnon and Andrei Loshko (SEA) scored but the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (4) were beaten 3-2 by Blainville-Boisbriand Sunday. Despite the loss, the Huskies’ 13 wins are tied for first in the Q’s Western Conference.

Justin Poirier scored the game-winner with 56 seconds left in regulation as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (5) beat Gatineau for the second straight day. The Drakkar’s 20 wins lead all CHL clubs.

NHL prospect watch

Cam Squires (NJ) had a season high four points during Cape Breton’s 5-0 victory against Charlottetown. Squires’ 10 goals and 20 points leads the Eagles.

Gavin Hayes (CHI) tallied four points (2G, 2A) during Flint’s 5-1 road win over Sarnia. Hayes’ 14 goals leads the Firebirds.

Rasmus Kumpulainen (MIN) registered three points (2G, 1A) during Oshawa’s 6-5 overtime loss to Peterborough. Kumpulainen has played at a point-per-game pace in 19 games this year with the Gens.

Nightly notes

Blainville-Boisbriand’s Justin Carbonneau assisted on all three Armada goals Sunday as they collected a 3-2 road victory over Rouyn-Noranda.

Donovan McCoy had four points (1G, 3A) that included the overtime winner as Peterborough erased a 5-0 deficit to beat Oshawa 6-5.

Trailing 5-0 Sunday afternoon, #GoHabsGo prospect Owen Beck had a hat-trick to inspire @PetesOHLhockey to an improbable victory as they won 6-5 in overtime against Oshawa 😲 pic.twitter.com/vlnxfoD56T — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 20, 2023

New Flint captain Zacharie Giroux had three points (2G, 1A) as part of Flint’s victory against Sarnia. Giroux’s 24 points are tied for the Firebirds lead alongside Hayes.

Anthony Romani scored twice and added an assist as North Bay beat Sudbury 7-6. The Battalion sit first in the OHL’s Central Division.

OHL results (Nov. 19, 2023)

North Bay 7-6 Sudbury

Peterborough 6-5 Oshawa (OT)

Flint 5-1 Sarnia

QMJHL results (Nov. 19, 2023)

Cape Breton 5-0 Charlottetown

Saint John 6-3 Rimouski

Baie-Comeau 4-3 Gatineau

Blainville-Boisbriand 3-2 Rouyn-Noranda

WHL results (Nov. 19, 2023)

Wenatchee 4-3 Prince Albert (SO)

Portland 6-4 Everett

Spokane 3-2 Kamloops (SO)

