CHL Daily: no.9 ranked Steelheads win a wild one over North Bay

CHL Three Stars

Porter Martone led the offensive charge for the Mississauga Steelheads as he had four points (3G, 1A) in a 7-6 road win over North Bay. Martone, who isn’t draft eligible until 2025, has six goals and 12 points this year.

Donovan Arsenault tallied the first hat-trick of his QMJHL career during Acadie-Bathurst’s 7-2 win in Cape Breton. Arsenault has six goals in nine games in 2023-24.

Charlie Schenkel stopped all 31 shots he faced for the Soo in a 4-0 road win over Peterborough. It was Schenkel’s third career OHL shutout.

CHL Top 10

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (6) moved back into a tie for first place in the QMJHL’s Western Conference after a 4-2 win over Charlottetown. William Rousseau made 33 saves while Benjamin Brunelle had two points (1G, 1A).

In addition to Martone’s four-point showing, Jack Val Volsen contributed three points (1G, 2A) and Jakub Fibigr had three assists as the Mississauga Steelheads (9) won 7-6 versus the Battalion. The Steelheads’ eight wins are the most in the OHL.

Take note for 2025! ✍️🏻#NHLDraft prospect Porter Martone had a hat-trick Thursday during @OHLSteelheads' wild win over North Bay! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/zuYxhw7asj — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 20, 2023

NHL prospect watch

Arttu Karki (VGK) scored twice during the Soo’s win over Peterborough. Karki’s eight goals lead all OHL d-men.

Braeden Kressler (TOR) scored his first two goals of the season as he helped Flint to a 5-3 road win over Barrie.

Nightly notes

Egor Goriunov and Nikita Prishchepov each had three points as Victoriaville beat Drummondville 6-1 in Thursday’s CHL Game of the Week.

Maxim Massé, one of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft, had a pair of goals as Chicoutimi doubled up Rimouski 4-2.

OHL Results (Oct. 19, 2023)

Soo 4-0 Peterborough

Flint 5-3 Barrie

Mississauga 7-6 North Bay

QMJHL Results (Oct. 19, 2023)

Acadie-Bathurst 7-2 Cape Breton

Rouyn-Noranda 4-2 Charlottetown

Victoriaville 6-1 Drummondville

Chicoutimi 4-2 Rimouski

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.