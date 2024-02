CHL Daily: No. 6-ranked Portland, No. 7-ranked Prince George & No. 8-ranked Everett secure playoff spots

CHL Three Stars

Gatineau’s Jérémie Minville had a memorable night on Saturday by matching a single-game career-high with four points (3G-1A) in the Olympiques’ 5-4 overtime victory over the Sea Dogs. Minville tallied the game-winner in overtime to complete what was his first career hat-trick in the QMJHL. The 19-year-old from Drummondville, Que., now has 32 goals and 61 points in 55 games this season, which both represent a career-high for Minville.

For the second time in 10 days, London’s Ruslan Gazizov tallied a hat-trick, this time scoring three goals in a 5-2 victory for the Knights over the Attack. The 19-year-old forward was also credited with his fourth game-winning goal of the season. He’s also now tallied three hat-tricks thus far over his 160-game career in the OHL.

Rouyn-Noranda’s Louis-Philippe Fontaine recorded his first career hat-trick in the QMJHL by potting three goals against the Québec Remparts on Saturday night. Thanks to his effort last night, Fontaine has now set a new career-high for both goals (30) and game-winning goals (4) in a single season. The 19-year-old from Chambly, Que., leads all Huskies’ players with 30 goals during the 2023-24 season.

CHL Top-10

Backed by a three-point effort (1G-2A) by Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) and a pair of goals from Fraser Minten (TOR), the Saskatoon Blades (1) rallied to defeat the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3 in overtime. Minten, who has points in seven of his last nine games, tallied the winner in overtime.

After seeing their 24-game point streak snapped on Friday, having lost in regulation for the first time since December 10, the London Knights (2) bounced back in Owen Sound by beating the Attack 5-2. The Knights continue to lead the OHL with a 39-12-0-3 record this season.

With a big 8-3 victory over the Vancouver Giants, the Portland Winterhawks (6) punched their ticket to the 2024 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, marking the 13th consecutive season they’ve reached the postseason. 20-year-old James Stefan recorded a game-high four points (2G-2A) and was credited with the game-winner.

By collecting a point in a 2-1 shootout loss against the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, the Prince George Cougars (7) secured their place in the 2024 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. 2024 NHL Draft prospect Ondej Becher extended his point streak to five games by tallying the lone goal for the Cougars on Saturday night.

Although they fell 4-3 in overtime against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday night, the Everett Silvertips (8) clinched a spot in the 2024 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. Carter Bear led all scorers with a goal and two assists as he now ranks third among WHL rookies with 51 points this season.

Despite heading into the third period leading 3-2, the Moose Jaw Warriors (9) gave up three goals in the final frame to the Hitmen as Calgary rallied from behind to win 5-3. It was just the second time in 10 games that the Warriors lost as their six-game winning streak came to a close on Saturday.

NHL Prospect Watch

Moose Jaw’s Jagger Firkus (SEA) registered a pair of assists to extend his point streak to 26 games (19G-32A over that stretch). It’s the longest point streak in the CHL this season as Firkus also continues to lead the CHL in points (94). Firkus is one of two players in the CHL with 40+ goals and 40+ assists this season.

Meanwhile, London’s Easton Cowan (TOR) scored a goal on a penalty shot to extend his point streak to 23 games, which matches the second-longest point streak of the season (behind only Firkus’ current 26-game streak).

Portland’s Luca Cagnoni (SJS) registered three points (1G-2A) for his third multi-point outing over his last four contests. Cagnoni continues to lead all WHL defencemen in assists (57) and points (70).

Portland defenceman Tyson Jugnauth (SEA) was credited with a pair of assists on Saturday night, as he continues to average a point per game with 27 points in 26 games this season.

Ottawa’s Luca Pinelli (CBJ) scored his 37th and 38th goals of the season, the latter of which was the game-winning goal. Since February 3, over his last seven games, Pinelli has collected eight goals over that stretch, having found twine in five of those contests.

Owen Sound’s Colby Barlow (WPG) topped the 30-goal plateau on Saturday by scoring a goal against the London Knights. Since returning to the lineup on December 30, Barlow has collected 21 goals in 22 games, which ranks as the most goals by any skater in the CHL over that stretch.

Seattle’s Scott Ratzlaff (BUF) turned aside 38-of-41 shots to secure his 14th win of the season. Saturday’s contest marked the fourth straight game in which Ratzlaff has made 30+ saves.

Nightly Notes

As the Chicoutimi Saguenéens picked up their seventh victory in a row, head coach Yanick Jean picked up his 588th career victory in the QMJHL, which places him just one back of Richard Martel, who holds the QMJHL’s record with 589 career wins. The Saguenéens will hope to help their coach tie the record when they hit the ice again on Thursday (Feb. 22) against the Océanic.

Chicoutimi’s Maxim Massé and Émile Guité both had big nights as they helped the Saguenéens to their ninth win in 10 games. 2024 NHL Draft prospect Massé recorded three points (1G-2A), including picking up an assist on the overtime winner, while 2025 NHL Draft prospect Guité scored twice which gives him 22 goals on the season.

Saint John’s Joseph Ianniello was among last night’s leading scorers, having recorded four points (2G-2A) in a 5-4 overtime loss to Gatineau. The four points represented a single-game career-high for the 19-year-old from Woodbridge, Ont.

Gatineau’s Charles Boutin extended his point streak to six games by registering a goal and two assists in a victory over the Sea Dogs on Saturday. Boutin has four goals and eight assists over his last six contests.

Mississauga’s Luke Misa and Porter Martone both recorded multi-point games as the Steelheads doubled up the Frontenacs 4-2. 2024 NHL Draft prospect Misa is now in the midst of a seven-game point streak (5G-9A over that stretch), while 2025 NHL Draft prospect Martone extended his streak to six games (2G-8A).

London’s Sam Dickinson is currently on a seven-game point streak (2G-11A over that stretch) having nabbed a pair of helpers on Saturday against the Attack. 2024 NHL Draft prospect Dickinson is up to 56 points on the year, which ranks in a tie for fourth among defencemen in the OHL.

Barrie’s Riley Patterson recorded his 21st and 22nd goals of the season against the 67’s on Saturday. 2024 NHL Draft prospect Petterson’s 22 goals and 50 points both rank first among rookies in the OHL during the 2023-24 campaign.

Edmonton’s Joe Iginla picked up an assist in what was his third career WHL game on Saturday. In three career games in the WHL so far, the 15-year-old Iginla has picked up a point in all three of them.

Kamloops goaltender Jesse Sanche stopped 47-of-48 shots, before denying three Prince George skaters in the shootout to help lift the Blazers to a 2-1 victory over the Cougars.

In Erie, Otters netminder Ethan Fraser and Generals goalie Jacob Oster faced off in what was quite the goaltending duel on Saturday. 20-year-old Fraser made 40 saves in his OHL debut, while Oster stopped 35 pucks to secure his 23rd win of the season in what was a 2-1 shootout victory for Oshawa.

OHL Results (Feb. 16, 2024)

Mississauga 4 – 2 Kingston

Oshawa 2 – 1 Erie (SO)

Flint 3 – 2 Windsor (OT)

London 5 – 2 Owen Sound

Ottawa 4 – 3 Barrie

QMJHL Results (Feb. 16, 2024)

Chicoutimi 5 – 4 Rimouski (OT)

Charlottetown 4 – 2 Blainville-Boisbriand

Gatineau 5 – 4 Saint John (OT)

Rouyn-Noranda 6 – 2 Québec

WHL Results (Feb. 16, 2024)

Edmonton 3 – 1 Red Deer

Seattle 4 – Everett 3 (OT)

Kamloops 2 – Prince George 1 (SO)

Prince Albert 4 – Lethbridge 3 (OT)

Saskatoon 4 – Medicine Hat 3 (OT)

Calgary 5 – 3 Moose Jaw

Portland 8 – 3 Vancouver

Spokane 6 – 4 Tri-City

Swift Current 6 – 2 Regina

Victoria 3 – Kelowna 2

