Daniil Bourash had a career high five points (2G, 3A) in Rouyn-Noranda’s 6-3 win versus Blainville-Boisbriand. Bourash has 28 points (nine goals) in 34 games this year.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) got right back to work after his return from the World Juniors with a five-point (1G, 4A) showing in a 6-4 victory against Prince Albert. Firkus’ 64 points are tied for third most in the CHL this season.

Josh Filmon (NJ) recorded four points (2G, 2A) to lead Swift Current to an 8-4 victory over Spokane. Filmon, who scored 47 goals a year ago, has found the back of the net 17 times this year in 35 games.

Ephram McNutt’s first goal of the season stood as the game-winner as the Prince George Cougars (2) collected a narrow 2-1 win in Seattle to extend its win streak to four games. The Cougars continue to lead the WHL in wins (28) and points (56).

Trevor Wong had four points (2G, 2A) as the Saskatoon Blades (4) extended its streak 11-0-3 with a 6-4 win in Regina. The Blades’ 55 points top the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

Antonin Verreault had five assists as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (6) made it seven straight wins with a 6-3 victory over Blainville-Boisbriand. The Huskies’ .730 winning percentage is the second best in the QMJHL.

Travis Hayes and Brady Martin each had a goal and an assist as the Soo Greyhounds (7) beat Guelph 5-2 to become the second OHL club to 25 wins this season.

Sam Olivier had three points (2G, 1A) in the Drummondville Voltigeurs’ (8) 6-2 win against the Victoriaville Tigres (9). The Volts, who are 7-0-1 in their last eight, have the most points in the Q’s Western Conference with 55. As for the Tigres, the defeat snapped a seven-game winning streak.

Kyle Chyzowski had the shootout winner as the Portland Winterhawks (10) beat Everett 5-4. In regulation, Marcus Nguyen scored twice as the Winterhawks’ winning streak reached four games.

Jeremy Langlois (ARI) impressed for the Huskies with a four-point (1G, 3A) outing in their victory over the Armada. Acquired from Quebec in the offseason, Langlois’ 33 points are the most among QMJHL d-men. His teammate, Andrei Loshko (SEA), scored twice and added an assist in the win and has 38 points this season, the third most among Huskies skaters.

Easton Cowan (TOR) marked his return to London’s lineup with a three-point (1G, 2A) showing in a 6-2 win over Barrie.

Sean Tschigerl (ANA) had four points (2G, 2A) in Calgary’s 6-2 win over Kamloops. Tschigerl’s 43 points are tied for the Hitmen scoring lead.

Andrew Cristall (WSH) had three assists in a 4-3 win over Edmonton to take his season total to 63 points, the sixth most in the WHL.

Egor Sidorov (ANA) put his name into contention for the goal of the year as he went behind his skates to score during Saskatoon’s victory against Regina. Sidorov has 34 goals in 35 games this year.

Absolute insanity from Egor Sidorov 🥵 Goes behind the back on the breakaway for the highlight reel goal!@AnaheimDucks pic.twitter.com/0oSIu8bbaJ — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) January 6, 2024

Antoine Keller stopped all 26 shots as Acadie-Bathurst blanked Shawinigan 2-0 on the road. A native of France, it was Keller’s first QMJHL shutout.

Deni Goure buried the overtime winner for Owen Sound in a 5-4 road win in Niagara. Goure, who had an eight-point (3G, 5A) performance Dec. 28, leads the Attack in scoring with 52 points.

DENI GOURE CALLS GAME 💵💰 The @AttackOHL OA forward caps off a first-star performance with the overtime winner in Niagara! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/rSiT0voMqu — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 6, 2024

Ryerson Leenders recorded his third shutout of the season after he made 29 saves in a 4-0 victory over Kingston. Leenders’ .913 save percentage is the second best among OHL goaltenders this year.

Jhett Larson notched his first hat-trick of the season during Red Deer’s 5-3 win over Medicine Hat. Larson has nine goals this year, halfway to his career high mark he established a season ago.

