Halifax’s Mathis Rousseau was once again outstanding on Sunday as he made 36 saves against the Cape Breton Eagles to secure his second shutout of the season. The 36 saves are the most Rousseau has ever made in a shutout during the QMJHL regular season. Rousseau has now won eight straight starts, having lost only once this season on Oct. 15 to Rimouski. His 14 wins are the most of any CHL netminder this season, and his record stands at an impressive 14-1-0-0 after Sunday.

Saginaw’s Dean Loukus tallied a goal and three assists in the Spirit’s 6-5 victory over Windsor – matching a career-high for the 20-year-old from Calumet, Michigan. As the Spirit have strung together five wins in a row, Loukus has collected points in four of those games (3G-4A over that stretch).

Peterborough’s Owen Beck (MTL) tallied four assists, including one on the game-winning goal, as the Petes edged the Bulldogs 5-4 in overtime. It marked just the second time in Beck’s OHL career that he’s collected four helpers in a single game. Having joined his team in early October, Beck now has 13 points (7G-6A) in 14 games this season.

Halifax’s Rousseau had a 36-save shutout, while Markus Vidicek and Mathieu Cataford (VGK) each potted two goals and one assists as the Halifax Mooseheads (1) blanked the Cape Breton Eagles 4-0. Halifax has now won a CHL-best eight games in a row, having last lost on Oct. 25 to No. 9 Moncton.

After seeing their nine-game winning streak snapped on Friday, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (5) bounced back in a big way on Sunday by doubling up Val-d’Or 6-3. The Boilard brothers, Raoul (1G-2A) and Jules (2G-1A), combined for six points as Baie-Comeau improved to 7-0-2-0 at home – matching their best start in franchise history on home ice.

Despite a 36-save performance from Jacob Steinman and the return of their leading scorer Yoan Loshing, the Moncton Wildcats (9) lost their second straight contest by falling to the Shawinigan Cataractes 2-1. It’s the first time that the Wildcats have lost two consecutive games in regulation since Oct. 5.

Trent Swick and Filip Mešár (MTL) each registered three points as the Kitchener Rangers (10) downed the Soo Greyhounds 5-3. The Rangers have now won five in a row and they continue to stand on top of the OHL standings with 14 wins.

Halifax’s Jordan Dumais (CBJ) recorded three assists on Sunday to break the Mooseheads’ career point record that was previously held by Brandon Benedict (303 points) since 2003. Dumais (183 GP), who’s now at 306 career points, achieved the feat in 160 fewer games than Benedict (343 GP).

With a pair of points (1G-1A) on Sunday, Baie-Comeau’s Justin Gill (NYI) extended his point streak to 14 games in the Drakkar’s big win against Val-d’Or. Gill is up to nine goals and 20 assists over that stretch and he sits tied for second in the CHL with 25 assists this season.

Oshawa’s Calum Ritchie (COL) had a goal and assist in his first game of the season for the Generals. Ritchie was making his 2023-24 debut after shoulder surgery in the offseason forced him to miss the beginning of the OHL season.

Kitchener’s Carson Rehkopf (SEA) scored his OHL-leading 19th goal of the season against the Soo Greyhounds. Impressively, Rehkopf has failed to register a goal in just three of his last 14 games, and his 19 goals during the 2023-24 campaign rank second in the CHL.

Kitchener’s Hunter Brzustewicz (VAN) tallied a pair of assists on Sunday to boost his total to 27 on the season, giving him the outright lead among all skaters in the CHL. In 19 games this season, Brzustewicz has failed to score a point just twice and his 32 points are the most of any defenceman in the CHL.

Ottawa’s Brady Stonehouse (EDM) recorded two goals against the Sarnia to help the 67’s to victory on Sunday. Stonehouse has now scored goals in four of his last six games.

Windsor’s Rodwin Dionicio (ANA) collected three assists in the Spitfires loss to the Spirit. It marked the third time in four games that Dionicio has collected multiple helpers, which included another three-assist performance on Thursday.

Saginaw’s Hunter Haight (MIN) tallied a goal and an assist to help the Spirit to another win on Sunday. Haight has points in five of his last six games, having accrued seven points (1G-6A) over that stretch.

Saginaw’s Ethan Hay (TBL) had three points (2G-1A) to help the Spirit to their victory against the Spitfires. Hay snapped a three-game pointless streak and he’s up to seven points (4G-3A) in nine games with his new club in Saginaw.

Baie-Comeau’s Justin Poirier (2024 NHL Draft prospect) scored his CHL-leading 20th goal of the season against Val-d’Or. He’s now got goals in seven of his last eight games (11G-0A over that stretch).

Regina’s Tanner Howe (2024 NHL Draft prospect) scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, to help lift the Pats to victory over Brandon. Howe has got goals in three of his last four games, having tallied four goals and two assists during that time.

Following up a four-point night on Saturday, Brandon’s Roger McQueen (2025 NHL Draft prospect) tallied his 13th goal of the season along with an assist during the Wheat Kings’ loss to the Pats. The 17-year-old closed out the weekend with six points (3G-3A) in two games against Regina.

Ottawa’s Henry Mews (2024 NHL Draft prospect) collected a goal and an assist in the 67’s win against Sarnia on Sunday to extend his point streak to three games (1G-4A). Mews now has points in five of his last six games (1G-6A over that stretch).

Sherbrooke’s Samuel St-Hilaire (2024 NHL Draft prospect) turned aside 30-of-31 shots on Sunday to lift the Phoenix 4-1 over Acadie-Bathurst. St-Hilaire’s 1.83 GAA this season ranks second in the QMJHL, while his .934 SV% ranks third in the QMJHL.

Windsor’s Liam Greentree (2024 NHL Draft prospect) had a goal and two assists in the Spitfires’ loss to the Spirit. Greentree has points in five of his last seven contests (6G-8A over that stretch), including four multi-point games.

Saginaw’s Michael Misa (2025 NHL Draft prospect) scored the game-winning goal with 10 seconds to spare as the 2024 Memorial Cup host Saginaw Spirit won their fifth game in a row. Misa is now up to 19 points (9G-10A) on the season. He’s also got five multi-point outings over his last nine games.

OHL Results (Nov. 12, 2023)

Kitchener 5 – 3 Soo

Ottawa 6 – 3 Sarnia

Peterborough 5 – Brantford 4 (OT)

Saginaw 6 – 5 Windsor

Kingston 5 – Oshawa 4 (SO)

QMJHL Results (Nov. 12, 2023)

Halifax 4 – 0 Cape Breton

Saint John 5 – 2 Charlottetown

Blainville-Boisbriand 6 – 2 Gatineau

Sherbrooke 4 – 1 Acadie-Bathurst

Shawinigan 2 – 1 Moncton

Baie-Comeau 6 – 3 Val-d’Or

WHL Results (Nov. 12, 2023)

Regina 4 – 2 Brandon

