CHL Daily: no. 3 Drakkar win seventh straight

CHL Three Stars

Medicine Hat’s Andrew Basha scored four times and added an assist in a 6-1 win over Brandon. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect has 11 goals and 31 points this year.

Mississauga’s Jack Ivankovic recorded his first OHL shutout as he made a career high 48 saves in a 5-0 win over Erie. The rookie netminder is 4-1-0 in six games this year.

Guelph captain Braeden Bowman helped spark an incredible comeback against Kitchener as he notched his first OHL hat-trick in an 8-6 win. Bowman leads the Storm in scoring with 25 points.

CHL Top 10

Olivier Ciarlo made 20 saves in the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (3) net to record his first shutout of the campaign in a 4-0 win over Cape Breton. The Drakkar have won seven straight and own a QMJHL best 22 wins.

The Kitchener Rangers (4) saw a 5-1 lead over Guelph disappear in an eventual 8-6 defeat. Simon Motew had three points (1G, 2A) for the Rangers.

Jack O’Brien scored the overtime winner and Gabe Klassen had four points (2G, 2A) as the Portland Winterhawks (5) beat the Saskatoon Blades (6) 5-4 in overtime.

Kyle Hagan needed to make just 15 saves to record his third career shutout as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (7) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over Saint John.

Jackson Unger turned away 52 shots as the Moose Jaw Warriors (10) won 6-3 in Prince Albert. The Warriors’ 14 wins are the third most in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

NHL prospect watch

London’s Kasper Halttunen (SJ) recorded his first OHL hat-trick as part of London’s comprehensive 9-3 win over Barrie. In 24 games this year, the Finn has 18 goals. Additionally, Jacob Julien (WPG) and Easton Cowan (TOR) each had three points (1G, 2A) in the win.

#SJSharks prospect Kasper Halttunen fired home his first OHL hat-trick Saturday as part of the @LondonKnights' 9-3 win against Barrie! pic.twitter.com/AseniX8yiT — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 26, 2023

Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) had a season high four points (1G, 3A) as Saginaw beat Sarnia 6-1 to record their ninth straight win. The Czechia native is fourth in team scoring with 24 points (eight goals).

Jake Karabela (WSH) tallied a career high four points (1G, 3A) during Guelph’s come-from-behind win over Kitchener. Karabela has 18 points (eight goals) in 22 contests this year.

Cooper Foster (PIT) scored the overtime winner for the 67’s with just 2.5 seconds left as Ottawa beat Oshawa 3-2. Foster has eight goals and 20 points in 21 games this year.

Cooper Foster beats the buzzer❕ The #LetsGoPens prospect buried the OT winner with 2.5 seconds left as the @Ottawa67sHockey beat Oshawa 3-2 this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/pmam8Lgb6i — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 26, 2023

Gavin Hayes (CHI) scored twice and Braeden Kressler (TOR) had three points (1G, 2A) as Flint took down Niagara 7-3 to move a game over .500.

Moose Jaw’s Martin Rysavy (CBJ) scored his first WHL hat-trick as part of Moose Jaw’s win over Prince Albert. Rysavy has 22 points this year while nine goals are just two shy of his career high.

In his debut with Saskatoon, newly acquired forward Fraser Minten (TOR) scored his first goal for the club. The Blades acquired Minten from Kamloops Friday.

Newly acquired #LeafsForever prospect Fraser Minten has his first for @BladesHockey! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/w5RXNjekBM — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 26, 2023

Andrew Cristall (WSH) had two goals and an assist to lead Kelowna to a 4-2 victory over Seattle. Cristall has 35 points (18 goals) this year and sits eighth in WHL scoring.

Nightly notes

Tomas Cibulka‘s third point (1G, 2A) of the night was the overtime winner as Val-d’Or beat Charlottetown 3-2 on the road. Cibulka leads all QMJHL d-men with 26 points this year.

Mississauga’s Mason Zebeski tallied his first OHL hat-trick in a 5-0 road win over Erie. Zebeski’s nine goals and 14 points are already a new career high.

OHL results (Nov. 24)

Ottawa 3-2 Oshawa (OT)

Guelph 8-6 Kitchener

Mississauga 5-0 Erie

Flint 7-3 Niagara

North Bay 6-3 Owen Sound

Saginaw 6-1 Sarnia

London 9-3 Barrie

QMJHL results (Nov. 25)

Baie-Comeau 4-0 Cape Breton

Val-d’Or 3-2 Charlottetown (OT)

Rouyn-Noranda 4-0 Saint John

Victoriaville 6-3 Sherbrooke

WHL results (Nov. 25)

Moose Jaw 6-3 Prince Albert

Calgary 7-3 Edmonton

Everett 4-3 Kamloops

Medicine Hat 6-1 Brandon

Portland 5-4 Saskatoon

Red Deer 3-2 Regina

Spokane 8-1 Victoria

Tri-City 5-2 Vancouver

Kelowna 4-2 Seattle

