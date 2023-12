CHL Daily: no. 2 ranked Drakkar collect ninth straight win

CHL Three Stars

With Wenatchee trailing 5-2 with less than seven minutes to play, Conor Geekie (ARI) scored four straight times, that included the overtime winner at 3:05, to give the Wild a stunning 6-5 victory. In 24 games, Geekie has 45 points (19 goals) to sit fourth in OHL scoring.

Anthony Romani had five points (2G, 3A) to lead North Bay to a 7-3 road win over Peterborough. Romani’s 42 points are fourth most in the OHL and just one shy of his career high.

Vincent Collard had a career high five points (1G, 4A) as Moncton cruised past Chicoutimi 8-2. Collard’s 26 points this year are tied third among Wildcat skaters.

CHL Top 10

Ondrej Becher had three points (2G, 1A) as the Prince George Cougars (1) doubled up Spokane 6-3. With the victory, the Cougars became the first WHL club to 20 wins this year.

Olivier Ciarlo had his second straight shutout as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (2) beat Blainville-Boisbriand 5-0. Olivier made 22 saves while Louis-Charles Plourde scored twice as the Drakker recorded a ninth consecutive win.

The Halifax Mooseheads (3) were shutout 2-0 by Rouyn-Noranda Saturday as they dropped to 1-3-2 over their last six contests.

Josh Davies (FLA) had scored twice to give the Portland Winterhawks (5) a 5-2 lead late in the third before Geekie turned the game on its head. Portland are 0-2-1 in their past three games.

In addition to Collard’s five-point effort, Yoan Loshing had four points (2G, 2A) as the Moncton Wildcats (6) beat Chicoutimi 8-2.

Gavin McKenna and Cayden Lindstrom each scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers (7) beat Prince Albert 6-2.

Calem Mangone had three points (1G, 2A) as the Saginaw Spirit (8) beat London 7-5. The Spirit have won 12 of their last 13 games.

Landon Miller stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced as the Soo Greyhounds (9) defeated Barrie 4-1. The Soo’s 17 wins are the second most in the OHL.

NHL prospect watch

Quebec captain Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) had three points (1G, 2A) in a 6-5 victory over Charlottetown. Komarov is tied for the Remparts’ scoring lead with 19 points this year.

Joey Willis (NSH) had three assists while Rodwin Dionicio (ANA) had a goal and an assist in Saginaw’s 7-5 win against London.

Rasmus Kumpulainen (MIN) scored twice to lead Oshawa to a 5-2 road win over Brantford. The Finn has 12 goals and 24 points in 23 games as a rookie.

Cedrick Guindon (MTL) found the back of the net twice in Owen Sound’s 7-4 triumph over Erie. Guindon’s 15 goals leads all Attack skaters.

While Geekie stole the headlines, Matthew Savoie (BUF) and Graham Sward (NSH) each had a goal and an assist as part of Wenatchee’s incredible comeback in Portland.

With the @WHLwild_ down 5-2 in the third to Portland with less than seven minutes to play Saturday night … Conor Geekie said 'no problem!' 🤩@ArizonaCoyotes | #Yotes pic.twitter.com/1GrP9mSBtx — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 3, 2023

Newly minted Giants captain Samuel Honzek (CGY) scored his first two goals of the campaign Saturday as part of a 6-3 road win in Tri-City.

Nightly notes

William Rousseau stopped all 24 shots he saw as he blanked the Mooseheads. It was Rousseau’s fourth shutout of the season in just his 19th game.

Zachary Marquis-Laflamme recorded his first QMJHL hat-trick as the Remparts beat Charlottetown 6-5. Marquis-Laflamme’s 13 points are one shy of his career high.

Noah Reinhart matched his career high with four points (1G, 3A) in Saint John’s 6-3 win over Cape Breton.

Vincent Filion made 15 saves to register his first shutout of the campaign and the second of his Q career. Filion, who was acquired from Moncton in the offseason, is 10-9-1 in 21 appearances.

Owen Van Steensel had his second hat-trick of the season during North Bay’s win over Peterborough. Van Steensel’s 15 goals are already a new career high.

OHL results (Dec. 2, 2023)

Flint 4-3 Ottawa (OT)

Oshawa 5-2 Brantford

Owen Sound 7-4 Erie

North Bay 7-3 Peterborough

Saginaw 7-5 London

Soo 4-1 Barrie

QMJHL results (Dec. 2, 2023)

Baie-Comeau 5-0 Blainville-Boisbriand

Rimouski 8-0 Gatineau

Quebec 6-5 Charlottetown

Val-d’Or 4-2 Victoriaville

Moncton 8-2 Chicoutimi

Saint John 6-3 Cape Breton

Sherbrooke 4-3 Shawinigan

Rouyn-Noranda 2-0 Halifax

WHL results (Dec. 2, 2023)