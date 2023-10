CHL Daily: no. 1 ranked Winterhawks win fifth straight

Three Stars

Carson Rehkopf (SEA) had four points (3G, 1A) in Kitchener’s 8-0 win over Barrie. Rehkopf’s hat-trick came over a 6:51 stretch in the third period as he netted his fifth career OHL hat-trick. Rehkopf has five goals and nine points in six games this year.

Ben Hemmerling (VGK) had three goals in Everett’s 8-1 road win versus Victoria to tally his first career WHL hat-trick. Hemmerling, who scored 21 goals a year ago, has played at a point-per-game pace in five games this season.

Valentin Zhugin netted his first hat-trick with his new team as he found the back of the net three times in Saginaw’s 6-4 loss to Oshawa. The Spirit acquired Zhugin from Guelph during the offseason.

CHL Top 10

The Portland Winterhawks (1) extended its win streak to five games after a 4-1 win over Kamloops as James Stefan had a goal and an assist in the win.

The Halifax Mooseheads’ (2) win streak ended at six but their point streak was pushed to seven games after a 3-2 overtime loss in Chicoutimi. Emile Duquet had the game-winner 37 seconds into the extra period.

The London Knights (3) became the second OHL club to five wins after a convincing 8-1 win over Kingston that was led by the clubs NHL prospects. In goal, Owen Willmore made 35 saves.

Despite Zhugin’s hat-trick, the Saginaw Spirit (4) fell 6-4 to Oshawa as the Generals had goals from six different skaters.

Ethan Semeniuk had the game-winner for the Moose Jaw Warriors (5) in a narrow 4-3 win against Lethbridge. The Warriors’ six wins are the most in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

Zac Funk scored twice but the Prince George Cougars (7) were beaten 5-4 by Kelowna.

The Soo Greyhounds (9) saw their two-game winning streak snapped by Ottawa in a 2-1 defeat. Arttu Karki’s (VAN) sixth goal of the season counted for Sault Ste. Marie’s lone goal.

NHL prospect watch

London’s NHL prospects came to play Friday as Denver Barkey (PHI), Oliver Bonk (PHI), Easton Cowan (TOR), Jackson Edward (BOS) and Kasper Halttunen (SJ) all recored multi-point games in their win over Kingston.

Quentin Musty’s (SJ) first goal of the season came at the perfect time as he scored the overtime winner in his season debut for Sudbury in a 3-2 win over Owen Sound. His teammate, Djibril Toure (OTT), had a pair of goals in the Wolves’ come from behind win.

In his third game of the season, Peterborough’s Owen Beck (MTL) buried his first of the campaign during a 7-3 win over Brantford.

Ethan Hay (TB) and Gavin Hayes (CHI) each registered their first goal of the season to help lead Flint to its first win of the season after a 6-4 victory versus Sarnia.

Kitchener d-man Hunter Brzustewicz (VAN) had three points (1G, 2A) in their win over Barrie. Brzustewicz has now scored in three straight games.

Connor Hvidston (ANA) had four points (1G, 3A) in Swift Current’s 6-3 road win versus Vancouver. Hvidston has 11 points (six goals) this year to sit second in Broncos scoring.

Martin Rysavy (CBJ) had three points (1G, 2A) for Moose Jaw against Lethbridge.

Nightly notes

Owen Conrad capped an impressive comeback for Charlottetown as they beat Drummondville 5-4 in overtime for their second straight win. The Islanders found themselves down 4-1 late in the second period before sparking a comeback.

Matthew Sop had a season-high four points (2G, 2A) during Kitchener’s win over Barrie. Sop has eight points (three goals) in six games.

2024 NHL Draft prospect Tanner Howe had three points (2G, 1A) as Regina beat Red Deer 4-3 in the shootout for their fifth win of the year.

Tyler Thorpe scored once in each period to register his first WHL hat-trick in Vancouver’s defeat to Swift Current.

Aiden Oiring had two goals and an assist as Prince Albert beat Calgary 7-2 to record their third straight win.

OHL results (Oct. 13, 2023)

Peterborough 7-3 Brantford

Kitchener 8-0 Barrie

London 8-1 Kingston

Flint 6-4 Sarnia

Sudbury 3-2 Owen Sound (OT)

Ottawa 2-1 Soo

Mississauga 3-2 Guelph

Oshawa 6-4 Saginaw

QMJHL results (Oct. 13, 2023)

Charlottetown 5-4 Drummondville (OT)

Acadie-Bathurst 4-3 Rimouski

Shawinigan 6-2 Quebec

Victoriaville 5-4 Gatineau

Chicoutimi 3-2 Halifax (OT)

WHL results (Oct. 13, 2023)

Moose Jaw 4-3 Lethbridge

Prince Albert 7-2 Calgary

Regina 4-3 Red Deer (SO)

Portland 4-1 Kamloops

Swift Current 6-3 Vancouver

Kelowna 5-4 Prince George

Seattle 4-2 Wenatchee

Brandon 5-2 Tri-City

Everett 8-1 Victoria

