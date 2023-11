CHL Daily: no. 1 ranked Mooseheads win fifth straight

CHL Three Stars

Preston Lounsbury notched his first QMJHL hat-trick as Moncton won 7-4 in Gatineau. Lounsbury sits fourth in Wildcats scoring this year with 17 points.

Donovan Arsenault tallied his second hat-trick of the season as he led the Titan to a 5-4 win over Saint John. In 18 games this year, Arsenault has 10 goals.

Emmanuel Vermette contributed on all four Chicoutimi goals Saturday as he had a goal and three assists in a 4-2 win over Victoriaville. The third year player has played at a point-per-game pace in 15 contests this year.

CHL Top 10

The Halifax Mooseheads (1) collected a fifth straight victory after they beat Victoriaville 5-1.

Joshua Ravensbergen stopped all 38 shots he faced as the Prince George Cougars (3) blanked Prince Albert 5-0.

The Portland Winterhawks (4) scored once a period as they collected a 3-1 road victory over Lethbridge. Luca Cagnoni (SJ) and Gabe Klassen each had two assists for Portland.

Sam O’Reilly potted the game-winner for the London Knights (6) with just 18 seconds left in regulation to secure a 3-2 victory over Niagara.

Justin Poirier had another two goals as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (8) extended its win streak to eight games. The Drakkar’s 15 wins and 32 points leads the CHL.

The Mississauga Steelheads (9) dropped a second straight decision after a 5-1 defeat in Flint.

The Moncton Wildcats (10) took down Gatineau 7-4 on the road behind Lounsbury’s hat-trick. Moncton’s 13 wins are the second most in the QMJHL.

NHL prospect watch

As part of Halifax’s win over the Tigres, Jordan Dumais (CBJ), Mathieu Cataford (VGK) and Jake Furlong (SJ) each had three points in the victory.

Moncton d-man Etienne Morin (CGY) had four points (1G, 3A) during their 7-4 win over Gatineau. Morin has 12 points in as many games this year from the Wildcats blue line.

Flint’s Gavin Hayes (CHI) had three points (2G, 1A) while Coulson Pitre (ANA) scored twice in a 5-1 win over Mississauga. Hayes’ 10 goals leads all Firebirds skaters.

Koehn Ziemmer (LA) tallied three points (1G, 2A) during the Cougars win over Prince Albert. Ziemmer has 19 points (five goals) in 13 games this year.

Nightly notes

North Bay’s Anthony Romani had four assists in their 4-3 victory over Barrie. Romani sits third in OHL scoring with 25 points.

Sault Ste. Marie became the third OHL club to 10 wins this year after a 3-2 win against Windsor where Brenden Sirizzotti scored the game-winner with only seven seconds left in regulation.

Vancouver’s Brett Mirwald stopped 41 shots as the Giants defeated Kamloops 3-2 in a shootout.

Wenatchee’s win streak hit seven games after they doubled up Victoria 6-3. Kenta Isogai had three points (1G, 2A) while Rodzers Bukarts scored twice.

OHL results (Nov. 4, 2023)

Flint 5-1 Mississauga

Kingston 4-2 Guelph

North Bay 4-3 Niagara

London 3-2 Owen Sound

Soo 3-2 Windsor

QMJHL results (Nov. 4, 2023)

Acadie-Bathurst 5-4 Saint John

Baie-Comeau 5-3 Blainville-Boisbriand

Chicoutimi 4-2 Victoriaville

Moncton 7-4 Gatineau

Drummondville 4-1 Shawinigan

Charlottetown 4-3 Val-d’Or

Halifax 5-1 Sherbrooke

WHL results (Nov. 4, 2023)

Portland 3-1 Lethbridge

Medicine Hat 4-1 Everett

Prince George 5-0 Prince Albert

Wenatchee 6-3 Victoria

Tri-City 4-3 Spokane

Vancouver 3-2 Kamloops (SO)

Red Deer 3-1 Kelowna