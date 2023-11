CHL Daily: no. 1 ranked Mooseheads win 10th straight

CHL Three Stars

Matthew Savoie (BUF) tallied his second career WHL hat-trick during Wenatchee’s 8-6 victory over Spokane. Savoie, who made his NHL debut Nov. 10 and also played six games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, has six points (four goals) in three games with Wenatchee this season.

Matthew Sop recorded his second career OHL hat-trick as part of Kitchener’s 6-3 win over Windsor. All three of Sop’s goals came in the third period to take his season total to 13 while his 35 points are the third most in the OHL.

Scott Ratzlaff (BUF) stopped 42 of the 43 shots he faced as Seattle beat Everett 4-1. In 13 games this year, Ratzlaff is 6-5-1 with a 3.32 GAA.

CHL Top 10

The Halifax Mooseheads’ (1) win streak hit 10 games after a 3-1 win over Acadie-Bathurst where Mathieu Cataford contributed three points (1G, 2A).

The Prince George Cougars (2) scored three times in the third to take down Kelowna 5-4 as Koehn Ziemmer buried the game-winner with 3:48 to play. The Cougars’ 16 wins lead the WHL.

Matyas Melovsky had a goal and two assists to lead the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (5) to a 7-1 win against Gatineau. Melovsky is second in Drakkar scoring with 29 points (seven goals) in 22 games.

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) and Trevor Wong each had three points (1G, 2A) as the Saskatoon Blades (6) won their WHL Eastern Conference leading 15th game after a 4-1 victory over Swift Current.

Jacob Julien (WPG) and Ruslan Gazizov had goals but the London Knights (7) were doubled up 4-2 by Erie to suffer a second straight loss.

The Kitchener Rangers (8) scored five times in the third to win 6-3 over Windsor to push their win streak to seven games.

The Medicine Hat Tigers (9) edged past Brandon 3-2 Saturday as they moved to 7-2-1 over their past 10 games.

Pavel McKenzie scored twice while Ethan Semeniuk had three points (1G, 2A) as the Moose Jaw Warriors (10) beat Edmonton 7-3.

NHL prospect watch

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) had two assists in Halifax’s victory over the Titan. Since his return from Blue Jackets training camp, Dumais has amassed 31 points (12 goals) in only 13 games.

Carson Rehkopf (SEA) scored twice in Kitchener’s win against Windsor to take his season total to 24, the most in the CHL.

Eduard Sale (SEA) had three assists as Barrie beat Guelph 5-4 in a shootout. Sale has played at a point-per-game pace over his first 18 OHL games.

Graham Sward (NSH) tallied three helpers while Conor Geekie (ARI) had three points (1G, 2A) as part of Wenatchee’s 8-6 win over Spokane. Sward’s 28 points lead all WHL defencemen.

#LetsGoBuffalo prospect Matthew Savoie recorded his second career WHL hatty Saturday as the @WHLwild_ took down Spokane 8-6 on the road! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/KLaenn7MUS — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 19, 2023

Noah Chadwick (TOR) buried the overtime winner as Lethbridge won 4-3 in Vancouver. Chadwick’s 17 points lead all Hurricanes defencemen.

#LeafsForever prospect Noah Chadwick pushed the @WHLHurricanes' win streak to three games with the OT winner Saturday night against Vancouver! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jmobuzNdJw — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 19, 2023

Nightly notes

Sam Oliver had three points (2G, 1A) for Drummondville in a 5-1 road win over Val-d’Or. Oliver, who scored 20 goals a year ago, has 14 points this year.

For the second straight night, Victoriaville’s Nathan Darveau blanked Shawinigan after he made 25 saves in a 3-0 win.

Michael Misa assisted on all three Saginaw goals as they won 3-2 in Niagara. The 2025 NHL Draft prospect has 23 points in 18 games this year.

OHL results (Nov. 18, 2023)

Ottawa 5-2 Mississauga

Erie 4-2 London

Owen Sound 4-2 Flint

Brantford 4-1 Kingston

Saginaw 3-2 Niagara

Kitchener 6-3 Windsor

Barrie 5-4 Guelph (SO)

QMJHL results (Nov. 18, 2023)

Baie-Comeau 7-1 Gatineau

Victoriaville 3-0 Shawinigan

Drummondville 5-1 Val-d’Or

Halifax 3-1 Acadie-Bathurst

Moncton 2-1 Cape Breton

Quebec 6-2 Sherbrooke

WHL results (Nov. 18, 2023)

Medicine Hat 3-2 Brandon

Moose Jaw 7-3 Edmonton

Saskatoon 4-1 Swift Current

Red Deer 3-2 Calgary

Seattle 4-1 Everett

Wenatchee 8-6 Spokane

Lethbridge 4-3 Vancouver (OT)

Prince George 5-4 Kelowna

