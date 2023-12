CHL Daily: no. 1 ranked Drakkar win 10th straight

CHL Three Stars

Mathieu Cataford scored the overtime winner to cap a career night where he tallied five points (3G, 2A) in a 5-4 win over Gatineau. Cataford has 43 points in 27 games this year.

Egor Sidorov (ANA) registered his fourth hat-trick of the season as Saskatoon doubled up Red Deer 4-2. Sidorov has 28 goals in 27 games this year to sit second in the WHL and reached the 150-point plateau in his career.

Owen Allard, who was named to Canada’s National Junior selection camp ahead of the 2024 World Juniors, had a career high five points (2G, 3A) as the Soo beat Kingston 7-5. Allard has 30 points (14 goals) in 29 games.

CHL Top 10

Matyas Melovsky had three points (1G, 2A) as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) extended its win streak to 10 games after a 3-1 win over Acadie-Bathurst. The Drakkar’s 26 wins and 54 points leads the CHL.

Zac Funk scored twice but the Prince George Cougars (2) were beaten 5-3 by Victoria.

Carson Rehkopf (SEA) buried the overtime winner as the Kitchener Rangers (3) beat Brantford 6-5 after they had trailed 5-2. Rehkopf continues to lead the OHL in goals (31) and points (55).

The Saginaw Spirit (4) saw its mini two-game winning streak snapped in a 7-3 loss to London.

The Soo Greyhounds (5) win streak hit three games after a 7-5 victory versus Kingston as Jack Beck had three points (1G, 2A).

In addition to Sidorov’s hat-trick, captain Trevor Wong also scored as the Saskatoon Blades (6) collected a fourth straight win in a 4-2 victory versus Red Deer.

After a hat-trick Thursday, Markus Vidicek had three more points (1G, 2A) in the Halifax Mooseheads’ (7) 5-4 overtime win against Gatineau. The Mooseheads’ 21 wins are the second most in the Q.

Rookie netminder Keegan Warren stopped all 27 shots he faced as the Moncton Wildcats (9) blanked Quebec 4-0. Vincent Collard scored twice in the win to take his season total to 18, the sixth most in the QMJHL.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (10) erased a 2-0 deficit to beat Blainville-Boisbriand 3-2. Andrei Loshko (SEA) scored the game-winner with 2:10 left in regulation.

NHL prospect watch

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) had three points (1G, 2A) in Halifax’s win over Gatineau. Dumais’ goal was the 119th of his QMJHL career as he tied Halifax’s franchise record for most goals. Dumais now leads the Q in scoring with 47 points (16 goals) in just 21 games.

Paul Ludwinski (CHI) had four assists in Kingston’s 7-5 loss to the Soo. Ludwinski leads the Fronts with 30 points.

Filip Mesar (MTL) had his fifth three-point outing of the season during Kitchener’s comeback victory against Brantford that saw them extend their streak to 5-0-1. Mesar has 32 points this year in just 19 games.

Servac Petrovsky (MIN) scored the overtime winner as Owen Sound beat Guelph 3-2. Through 27 games, Petrovsky has played at a point-per-game pace.

Denver Barkey (PHI) had four points (2G, 2A) as part of London’s win over Saginaw. Barkey’s 41 points leads all Knights skaters and sits sixth in OHL scoring.

Kasper Halttunen (SJ) extended his point streak to 13 games, the longest active streak in the OHL, in London’s 7-3 victory over Saginaw.

Ben Hemmerling (VGK) scored twice and added an assist in Everett’s 4-1 win against Vancouver.

Denton Mateychuk (MJ) extended his point streak to 23 games as he had an assist in Moose Jaw’s 5-4 shootout loss to Brandon. Mateychuk has had a point in every game he’s played this year and leads all Warriors d-men with 35 points.

Nightly notes

Dalyn Wakely tallied the first hat-trick of his OHL career in North Bay’s 5-3 win over Mississauga. Wakely is second in Battalion scoring with 39 points.

Portland’s James Stefan had four points (3G, 1A) in an 8-5 win over Spokane that included his first WHL hat-trick. In defeat, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Berkly Catton had two goals and two assists.

OHL results (Dec. 8, 2023)

Kitchener 6-5 Brantford (OT)

London 7-3 Saginaw

North Bay 5-3 Mississauga

Peterborough 5-2 Ottawa

Sudbury 8-4 Niagara

Soo 7-5 Kingston

Owen Sound 3-2 Guelph (OT)

QMJHL results (Dec. 8, 2023)

Halifax 5-4 Gatineau (OT)

Charlottetown 4-3 Saint John

Baie-Comeau 3-1 Acadie-Bathurst

Moncton 4-0 Quebec

Val-d’Or 4-2 Sherbrooke

Rouyn-Noranda 3-2 Blainville-Boisbriand

WHL results (Dec. 8, 2023)

Brandon 5-4 Moose Jaw (SO)

Prince Albert 4-3 Calgary

Regina 6-4 Kamloops

Saskatoon 4-2 Red Deer

Lethbridge 5-3 Swift Current

Medicine Hat 8-2 Edmonton

Victoria 5-3 Prince George

Everett 4-1 Vancouver

Tri-City 4-1 Seattle

