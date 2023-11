CHL Daily: No. 1 Mooseheads, No. 8 Knights among notable winners on Saturday

CHL Three Stars

Drummondville’s Peter Repcik recorded his first career hat-trick in the QMJHL while also adding an assist as the Voltigeurs doubled up the Armada 6-3. It was the first time in his QMJHL career that Repcik tallied four points in a single game. The Slovakian has been very productive for Drummondville as of late, having recorded at least one point in six straight games (8G-3A), including eight goals over his last five contests.

Speaking of first career hat-tricks, Kamloops’ Dylan Sydor potted his first WHL hat-trick on Saturday night when he scored all three of the Blazers goals in a 6-3 loss. Sydor is now up to 14 goals on the season as he’s scored 10 goals in his last nine games, having tallied at least one goal in six of his last nine. Sydor is up to 14 goals on the season, placing him in a tie for fifth among the WHL leaders in goals.

2025 NHL Draft prospect Roger McQueen of the Brandon Wheat Kings matched a career-high with four points (2G-2A) on Saturday night against the Regina Pats. It was just the second time in his young career that McQueen has tallied four points in a WHL game. The 17-year-old is now up to 12 goals during the 2023-24 campaign – which places him in a tie for ninth among the WHL leaders in goals.

CHL Top-10

Jack Milner made 24 saves and David Moravec led all scorers with three points (0G-3A) as the Halifax Mooseheads (1) downed the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-1 on Saturday night. The Mooseheads have now the longest active winning streak in the CHL at seven games.

Having given three goals in the first period, the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (4) failed to come-from-behind on Saturday, as they lost 3-2 to the Rimouski Océanic. Saturday marked the first time the Huskies lost in regulation since Oct. 20 – a streak that dated back seven games prior to Saturday’s game.

Michael Simpson had a 28-save shutout, while Kasper Halttunen (SJS) scored his 13th and 14th goals of the season as the London Knights (8) blanked the Guelph Storm 4-0. London’s 12 wins this season trail only Kitchener in the OHL heading into Sunday.

NHL Prospect Watch

Halifax’s Jordan Dumais (CBJ) scored his 12th goal of the season, which represented his 303th career point with the Mooseheads – tying the Halifax franchise scoring record set by Brandon Benedict in 2003. Impressively, Dumais (182 GP) achieved the feat in 161 fewer games than Benedict (343 GP).

Drummondville’s Maveric Lamoureux (ARI) tallied a pair of helpers in Drummondville’s big victory over Blainville-Boibriand. It was the second straight game that the defenceman recorded two assists, and he now has 14 helpers on the season.

Flint’s Coulson Pitre (ANA) scored a pair, including the overtime winner, against the Otters to lift the Firebirds to a 4-3 win. Pitre also had an assist to give him three points on the night, which matched his career high.

Erie’s Carey Terrance (ANA) recorded his 13th goal of the season against the Firebirds to extend his goal streak to three games. Terrance has scored in six of his last eight, having accrued eight goals over that stretch.

Following his four-point outing on Friday, London’s Denver Barker (PHI) tallied his third short-handed goal of the season, which rank as the most in the OHL. Barkey also has points in seven straight games (4G-8A) and he’s been held off the scoresheet in just two of 18 games this season.

London’s Easton Cowan (TOR) recorded an assist on Barkey’s shorthanded goal to give him five short-handed points (2G-3A) this season – the most of any skater in the OHL. During the 2023-24 campaign, Cowan and Barkey have directly combined on eight goals, three of which have been shorthanded.

Oshawa’s Rasmus Kumpulainen (MIN) led the way for the Generals, tallying two goals to help lead his team to a 6-3 victory over Ottawa. Kumpulainen now has points in four of his last six games, including four goals.

After scoring hat tricks in consecutive games, Luca Pinelli (CBJ) registered a pair of assists in Ottawa’s loss to Oshawa to give him a third straight multi-point game. Pinelli now has multiple points in five of his last seven contests.

Everett’s Austin Roest (NSH) scored two goals, both of them shorthanded, in the Silvertips 6-2 win over Vancouver. He’s now collected goals in three of his last five games.

Kamloops’ Fraser Minten (TOR) registered an assist on all three of Sydor’s goals on Saturday. The three helpers give Minten points in four-straight games, having totaled one goal and six assists over that stretch.

Nightly Notes

Following Drummondville’s 6-3 win on Saturday night, Voltigeurs head coach Sylvain Favreau reached 100 career wins in the QMJHL. On Friday, Charlottetown Islanders head coach Jim Hulton reached the 300-win mark in just 513 games – the 5th fastest in QMJHL history.

Val-d’Or’s Tomas Cibulka continues his impressive season, having recorded a goal and two assists in the Foreurs’ 6-2 win against Chicoutimi. Cibulka is up to 21 points (6G-15A), which are the most of any defenceman in the QMJHL this season.

Calgary’s Sean Tschigerl had a memorable night in the Hitmen’s big 10-2 win, matching a career-high with four points (2G-2A) against the Oil Kings on Saturday. Tschigerl has been on a tear as of late, having registered a point in ten straight games (5G-13A) and five multi-point games over that stretch.

Oshawa’s Connor Lockhart had a big night for the Generals, registering a goal and two assists against the 67’s – marking his fourth multi-point game in six games. Lockhart has failed to register a point just once since Oct. 14, having collected 13 points (3G-10A) over his last seven games.

Spokane’s Berkly Catton (2024 NHL Draft prospect) put together a three-point night (2G-1A) to help lift the Chiefs to a 6-3 win over the Blazers. It represented Catton’s seventh multi-point game of the season, and he now has 11 goals and 12 assists in 16 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

Mississauga’s Ryerson Leenders (2024 NHL Draft prospect) stood tall on Saturday, making 40 saves in a 5-2 win for the Steelheads. It marked the second time in this young season that Leenders has made 40 or more saves in a game, and just the third time in his OHL career.

Regina’s Tanner Howe (2024 NHL Draft prospect) registered a goal and two assists in the Pats’ 7-5 loss to Brandon. Howe is up to 11 goals and 15 assists this season.

Following a night that saw Calgary’s Oliver Tulk record a career-high four points, the 2020 Hitmen first-round pick did it again on Saturday against the Oil Kings. Tulk had a goal and three assists in the second of a back-to-back against Edmonton.

Finally, in Charlottetown, Vancouver’s Cameron Schmidt scored the winner in overtime, while Mississauga’s Jack Ivankovic made 34 saves as Canada White edged the United States 2-1 to secure Canada’s first gold medal at the World U17 Hockey Challenge since 2015. Ivankovic, Chicoutimi forward Émile Guité, and Erie defenceman Matthew Schaefer of Canada White were all named to the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge All-Star team alongside one of Canada Red’s leading scorers — Medicine Hat forward Gavin McKenna.

OHL Results (Nov. 11, 2023)

Brantford 4 – 0 Sudbury

Flint 4 – 3 Erie (OT)

London 4 – 0 Guelph

Soo 5 – 4 Niagara

Mississauga 5 – 2 Owen Sound

Oshawa 6 – 3 Ottawa

Saginaw 3 – 1 Windsor

Barrie 4 – 2 North Bay

QMJHL Results (Nov. 11, 2023)

Val-d’Or 6 – 2 Chicoutimi

Québec 3 – 2 Gatineau (SO)

Rimouski 3 – Rouyn-Noranda 2

Victoriaville 5 – 4 Acadie-Bathurst

Drummondville 6 – 3 Blainville-Boisbriand

Halifax 4 – 1 Shawinigan

WHL Results (Nov. 11, 2023)

Brandon 7 – 5 Regina

Calgary 10 – 2 Edmonton

Everett 6 – 2 Vancouver

Medicine Hat 4 – 1 Wenatchee

Seattle 5 – 4 Victoria

Spokane 6 – 3 Kamloops

Tri-City 5 – 4 Prince Albert

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.