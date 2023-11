CHL Daily: No. 1 Halifax win 6th straight as Dumais approaches franchise record

CHL Three Stars

Ottawa’s Luca Pinelli (CBJ) scored a natural hat-trick against the Oshawa General to propel the 67’s to a 4-1 victory on Friday. It marked the second straight game that the Blue Jackets prospect had tallied three goals. His two consecutive hat-tricks also represent the first and second ones of his OHL career. Pinelli now has seven goals and one assist over his last three games. He also has scored 14 goals this season, which rank second in the OHL.

Moncton’s Vincent Collard recorded the first hat-trick of his QMJHL career on Friday in the Wildcats’ loss to the Islanders. His three points on Friday also match a career-high for the 18-year-old from Chicoutimi, Que. With 11 goals through 19 games this season, Collard appears poised to best his career-best mark of 15 goals that he set during the 2022-23 season.

Kitchener’s Jackson Parsons made a total of 39 saves to secure his CHL-best fourth shutout of the season. Parsons now has consecutive shutouts, having also blanked the Owen Sound Attack on Wednesday. The Rangers netminder hasn’t allowed a goal over his last 147:22 of game action, having stopped the last 78 shots he’s faced.

CHL Top-10

The Halifax Mooseheads (1) extended their winning streak to six games by doubling up Saint John 4-2. Halifax netminder Mathis Rousseau made 23 saves to improve his record to 13-1-0-0 on the season.

Ondrej Becher tallied a pair of goals and recorded the winner in the shootout as the Prince George Cougars (2) narrowly defeated the Red Deer Rebels 4-3. Prince George joins Saskatoon as the only 13-win teams in the WHL.

Gabe Klassen put together a four-point performance (2G-2A) as the Portland Winterhawks (3) beat the Vancouver Giants 5-1. Klassen has registered 11 points (4G-7A) over his last three games, as Portland has won three of its last four.

William Rousseau stopped 23-of-24 shots, while Antonin Verreault scored his team-leading 13th goal as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (4) defeated the Océanic 4-1 for the seventh win in eight games.

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar (5) saw their CHL-best nine-game winning streak snapped by the Drummondville Voltigeurs by a score of 5-4. Justin Gill (NYI) had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games, as he continues to lead the QMJHL with 33 points.

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) scored a pair and Tanner Molendyk (NSH) collected three helpers to help lift the Saskatoon Blades (6) to a 5-4 win over Swift Current. The Blades have now won five straight games.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) saw his 13-game point streak snapped as the Moose Jaw Warriors (7) fell 2-1 in a shootout against the Medicine Hat Tigers. The Warriors have only one win over their last four contests.

Owen Willmore made 38 saves, while Denver Barkey (PHI) scored the winner in overtime and had three assists as the London Knights (8) narrowly beat the Owen Sound Attack 5-4. The Knights now have wins in five of their last six games, with three of those victories coming in overtime.

Despite Collard’s hat-trick and three assists from Preston Lounsbury, the Moncton Wildcats (9) fell 6-5 to the Charlottetown Islanders in a shootout. Although Moncton has lost just three times in 11 games, two of their defeats have come at the hands of the Islanders over that stretch.

Led by a 39-save shutout by Parsons and a pair of goals from Adrian Misaljevic the Kitchener Rangers (10) blanked the Peterborough Petes 4-0 for their fourth win in a row. The Rangers now have an OHL-best 13 wins and rank first in the OHL standings.

NHL Prospect Watch

Halifax’s Jordan Dumais (CBJ) tallied three points (1G-3A) to increase his season total to 24 points (11G-13A) this season. Dumais’ three-point night also pulled him within one of tying the Mooseheads’ franchise record of 303 career points set by Brandon Benedict in 2003.

Drummondville’s Ethan Gauthier (TBL) put together a great performance against the QMJHL-leading Drakkar by tallying two goals and two assists on Friday night. His four points matched a QMJHL career-high for the 18-year-old.

Sudbury’s David Goyette (SEA) tallied his seventh multi-point game of the season by tallying a goal and two assists against Erie on Friday night.

Moose Jaw’s Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) picked up an assist in the Warriors’ 2-1 shootout loss on Friday. The Warriors defenceman has recorded a point in all 13 of his games this season.

London’s Easton Cowan (TOR) collected a goal and an assist against the Attack to extend his point streak to five games. Cowan has tallied points in 10 of his 12 games this season.

Owen Sound’s Servac Petrovsky (MIN) scored twice against the Knights on Friday, giving him points in seven of his last eight contests (3G-8A over that stretch).

Hamilton’s Florian Xhekaj (MTL) scored a pair, while teammate Nick Lardis (CHI) had two helpers in the Bulldogs’ victory over the IceDogs.

Spokane’s Connor Roulette (DAL) tallied a goal and assist in the Chiefs’ loss against the Raiders. Roulette has scored a goal in seven of his last eight games, having totaled 11 goals over that stretch.

Nightly Notes

Halifax’s Markus Vidicek picked up a pair of helpers to reach 200 points over his career. Vidicek is just the 10th player in Mooseheads’ history to reach that mark and he’s just five points behind Nikolaj Ehlers for ninth on Halifax’s all-time list.

Just a day after suffering the tragic loss of his teenage cousin back home, Cape Breton’s Nicolas Ruccia had a 29-save shutout to lift the Eagles to a 4-0 win against Shawinigan.

Saskatoon’s Trevor Wong collected three helpers in Saskatoon’s win on Friday, giving him 25 assists on the season – which are the most of any skater in the CHL.

Calgary’s Oliver Tulk (2G-2A) and Ben Kindel (1G-3A) each recorded a career-high four points in the Hitmen’s victory over the Oil Kings. 2024 NHL Draft prospect Carter Yakemchuk had a goal and two assists and he now has points in eight of his last nine contests.

Ahead of Remembrance Day and Veterans Day tomorrow, many clubs took the time on Friday night to honour and pay respect to all those who have served and continue to serve their country. Some teams like the Kitchener Rangers, Kingston Frontenacs and Victoria Royals wore commemorative jerseys to pay tribute to servicemen and women.

OHL Results (Nov. 10, 2023)

Brantford 5 – 3 Niagara

Erie 4 – 3 Sudbury

Kingston 5 – 3 Sarnia

Kitchener 4 – 0 Peterborough

London 5 – 4 Owen Sound (OT)

Barrie 3 – 1 Mississauga

Ottawa 4 – 1 Oshawa

Guelph 3 – 2 Flint

QMJHL Results (Nov. 10, 2023)

Cape Breton 4 – 0 Shawinigan

Charlottetown 6 – 5 Moncton (SO)

Halifax 4 – 2 Saint John

Drummondville 5 – 4 Baie-Comeau

Gatineau 3 – 2 Québec

Rouyn-Noranda 4 – 1 Rimouski

Victoriaville 3 – 2 Sherbrooke (SO)

Acadie-Bathurst 2 – 1 Blainville-Boisbriand

Chicoutimi 4 – 1 Val-d’Or

WHL Results (Nov. 10, 2023)

Calgary 6 – 1 Edmonton

Everett 2 – 1 Kelowna

Lethbridge 5 – 1 Wenatchee

Medicine Hat 2 – 1 Moose Jaw (SO)

Prince George 4 -3 Red Deer (SO)

Prince Albert 3 – 2 Spokane

Saskatoon 5 – 4 Swift Current

Kamloops 3 – 0 Tri-City

Portland 5 – 1 Vancouver

Victoria 3 – 2 Seattle

