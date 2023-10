CHL Daily: NHL prospects make impact

CHL Three Stars

Kitchener’s Adrian Misaljevic had the best game of his OHL career Saturday to earn the night’s first star. The Rangers forward had four points (2G, 2A) in an 8-0 road win over Flint and leads the team in scoring through two games with five points.

Teammate Hunter Brzustewicz (VAN) had a career high four points, all assists, to claim the second star. A year ago, the Rangers d-man had 57 points as a rookie.

Portland’s Kyle Chyzowski collected the third star after a three-point (2G, 1A) performance in a 6-1 win over Seattle. Last year, Chyzowski had 35 points.

CHL Top 10 recap

The no.1 ranked Rouyn-Noranda Huskies collected another point after a 5-4 shootout defeat to Shawinigan. The Huskies have just one win through their first four games but have collected points in 75 per cent of their contests.

The second seeded London Knights needed three third period goals to take down Niagara 5-2 as they moved to 2-0-0 to start the season.

In addition to Chyzowski’s three points, Stefan James and Ryder Thompson each had two assists as the third ranked Portland Winterhawks beat Seattle 6-1.

Goals from Joey Willis (NSH) and Jacob Cloutier guided the fourth ranked Saginaw Spirit to a 2-1 win over Sarnia. Andrew Oke made 24 saves in the victory.

The Moose Jaw Warriors, who hold the fifth spot in the CHL Top 10, won 4-3 in overtime against Regina thanks to Brayden Yager’s (PIT) winner.

✌🏻 points for the @MJWARRIORS courtesy of Brayden Yager’s OT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jEwNra11j4 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2023

The no.6 placed Halifax Mooseheads collected their first win of 2023-24 thanks to a 3-1 win in Moncton. Lou Levesque scored his first Q goal while Mathieu Cataford (VGK) collected his first of the season.

Egor Sidorov (ANA) had the overtime winner for the ninth ranked Saskatoon Blades as they handed Medicine Hat their first defeat of the season with a 3-2 victory.

Finally, the 10th ranked Owen Sound Attack won their first game of the season after a 4-2 victory over Barrie. Sam Sedley had three points (1G, 2A) in the victory.

NHL Prospect review

Ethan Gauthier (TB) buried his first goal with Drummondville in a 5-4 overtime loss to Val-d’Or. Gauthier, who also added an assist, was arguably the biggest player moved in the QMJHL offseason after his trade from Sherbrooke.

Cam Squires (NJ) potted the overtime winner for Cape Breton as they won 5-4 in Saint John. Squires, who also scored in the third period to spark a later Eagles rally, scored 30 times last season.

#NJDevils prospect Cam Squires nets the OT winner for @CBEHockey! 🤫 pic.twitter.com/lRESaTJkeS — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2023

Kasper Halttunen (SJ), who scored his first OHL goal Friday, had a pair of third period goals to lead London to a 5-2 win over Niagara.

Vilmer Alriksson (VAN), the 34th overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, scored the first goal of his OHL career in Guelph’s 4-2 win over Windsor.

Andrew Cristall (WSH) made his season debut with Kelowna and made an immediate impact with three points (1G, 2A) in a 5-3 win over Wenatchee.

Riley Heidt (MIN) made it back-to-back games with multiple goals as he again scored twice as Prince George beat Victoria 5-3.

Nightly notes

The Seattle Thunderbirds raised their 2022-23 WHL championship banner Saturday night at the ShoWare Center. The T-Birds, who were also crowned WHL champions in 2017, also lofted their U.S. Division and Western Conference champion banners.

The @SeattleTbirds unveil their 2022-23 WHL championship banner! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VJc9jowdBP — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2023

A day after they scored 11 times in a convincing win over Flint, Sault Ste. Marie scored four unanswered in the third period to beat Brantford 7-5. Jack Beck contributed four points (1G, 3A) while Owen Allard had three points (2G, 1A).

As part of National Day For Truth and Reconciliation, multiple teams showed wore orange to remember the children whose lives were lost and honour the Survivors of residential schools. The Val-d’Or Foreurs wore specialty jerseys in their game against Drummondville to honour the occasion.