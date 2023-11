CHL Daily: Mooseheads and Storm stage impressive comebacks

CHL Three Stars

Luca Cagnoni (SJ) tied a season high with four assists during Portland’s 6-3 win over Medicine Hat. Cagnoni, who had 64 points last year, has 17 in 11 games this season.

Jordan Gavin, a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft, recorded three points (2G, 1A) during Tri-City’s 4-1 victory versus Vancouver. Gavin leads the Americans in scoring with 15 points this season.

Czach forward Simon Slavicek also had three points (2G, 1A) as he powered the Flint offence to a 6-3 win over Owen Sound.

CHL Top 10

The Halifax Mooseheads (1) staged a major third period comeback as they erased a 4-0 deficit against Acadie-Bathurst before Mathieu Cataford (VGK) scored the shootout winner to secure the two points. Halifax scored four times in a 9:46 span as Markus Vidicek’s capped the comeback with 3:15 to play.

Bauer Dumanski’s second goal of the season stood as the game-winner as the Prince George Cougars (3) won 3-2 in Brandon.

Gabe Klassen had four points (1G, 3A) as the Portland Winterhawks (4) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over Medicine Hat.

Anthony Lavoie had the game-winner at 5:08 of the third as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (8) beat Shawinigan 4-2 to extend its winning streak to five games.

The Moncton Wildcats’ (10) scored four times in the third as their streak moved to 7-0-1 after they collected a 6-2 road win over Val-d’Or. Miles Mueller scored twice for Moncton while Julius Sumpf had three assists.

NHL prospect watch

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) tallied two helpers for Halifax in their comeback win over Acadie-Bathurst and in the process became the franchise’s record holder for assists with 185, passing Brandon Benedict’s previous best of 184. Dumais is also nine points behind Benedict for the team’s point scoring record of 303.

Justin Gill (NYI) surpassed the 200-point in his QMJHL career after he had three more (1G, 2A) during Baie-Comeau’s win against Shawinigan.

Quentin Musty (SJ) had the overtime winner for Sudbury as they beat North Bay 5-4 in Wednesday’s CHL Game of the Week.

QUENTIN MUSTY❕ The #SJSharks prospect with the GWG for the @Sudbury_Wolves 15 seconds into overtime! 😤 #CHLGOTW pic.twitter.com/x8OijWoOtT — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 2, 2023

Braeden Kressler (TOR) had three helpers as Flint got back to .500 after a 6-3 win in Owen Sound. Kressler has 13 points (five goals) in 10 contests this year. In defeat, Cedrick Guindon (MTL) scored twice for the Attack.

Josh Davies (FLA) was credited with the game-winner as part of a three-point (2G, 1A) night during the Winterhawks’ victory over the Tigers.

Nightly notes

After they trailed 4-0, Guelph collected its ninth win of the season as Jett Luchanko buried the shootout winner in a 5-4 road win versus Brantford. In regulation, Braeden Bowman and Max Namestnikov each scored twice.

Lukas Matecha stopped 36 of the 37 shots he faced in the Tri-City goal as the Americans beat the Giants 4-1.

OHL results (Nov. 1, 2023)

Guelph 5-4 Brantford (SO)

Flint 6-3 Owen Sound

Sudbury 5-4 North Bay (OT)

QMJHL results (Nov. 1, 2023)

Halifax 5-4 Acadie-Bathurst (SO)

Gatineau 3-1 Charlottetown

Baie-Comeau 4-2 Shawinigan

Moncton 6-2 Val-d’Or

Chicoutimi 5-1 Blainville-Boisbriand

WHL results (Nov. 1, 2023)

Prince George 3-2 Brandon (OT)

Everett 5-1 Lethbridge

Portland 6-3 Medicine Hat

Prince Albert 4-1 Regina

Tri-City 4-1 Vancouver

