CHL Three Stars

Emile Guite, the second overall pick in the 2023 QMJHL Draft, had his first Q hat-trick to lead the Sagueneens to a 5-1 win over the Drakkar, the CHL Top 10’s no. 1 team. In 41 games as a rookie, Guite has 17 goals and 37 points.

Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) had his first WHL hat-trick as part of Moose Jaw’s 6-5 shootout win over Medicine Hat. Mateychuk has 46 points (12 goals) in 30 games and sits fourth in WHL scoring among defencemen.

Overage forward Eric Alarie also tallied his first WHL hat-trick as part of Seattle’s 6-3 win over Wenatchee. Acquired from Moose Jaw five games into the season, Alarie has 11 goals with the T-Birds in 32 contests.

CHL Top 10

Isaac Dufort had the lone goal for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) in a 5-1 loss to Chicoutimi.

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) scored twice as the Saskatoon Blades (2) collected a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to Prince Albert. The Blades’ 67 points leads the WHL.

The London Knights’ (3) 14-game winning streak was snapped by Peterborough in a 3-2 shootout loss

The Prince George Cougars (4) suffered a second straight defeat as they were narrowly beaten 4-3 by Spokane.

Alexis Gendron (PHI) hammered home the winner 13 seconds into overtime as the Drummondville Voltigeurs (6) beat Gatineau 5-4. In the process, the Volts extended its point streak to 14 games (13-0-1).

The Kitchener Rangers’ (8) losing streak hit three games as they dropped a 4-2 road decision to the Soo, who in the process won their 30th game of the season.

Gabe Klassen scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks (9) nudged past Tri-City 3-2 to collect a second consecutive victory. Portland’s 29 wins are the fourth most in the WHL this year.

NHL prospect watch

Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) had four points (1G, 3A) during Drummondville’s win over Gatineau. As a member of the Volts, Komarov hsa 24 points in 16 games.

Against his former side, #LetsGoFlyers prospect Alexis Gendron blasts a one-timer in overtime to extend @VoltigeursDRU's point streak to 14 games! pic.twitter.com/kx2RzuWZq5 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 27, 2024

Cam Squires (NJ) scored twice, including the game-winner 2:41 into the third, as Cape Breton edged Moncton 4-3. Squires has 22 goals in 44 games this year.

Mathieu Cataford (VGK) scored twice for Halifax in a 4-0 victory against Charlottetown to take his season total to 30, the third most in the Q this year and one shy of his career high set a year ago. The Mooseheads, whose 65 points are the third most in the QMJHL, are 5-0-2 in their last seven.

Cal Ritchie (COL) had four points (1G, 3A) as Oshawa took down Erie 6-5 to win their third straight. Ritchie has 45 points (15 goals) in only 26 games this year.

Quentin Musty (SJ) had three points (1G, 2A) while Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) scored the overtime winner as Sudbury took down North Bay 5-4.

"Dalibor send them home!" The #Stlblues prospect gave the @Sudbury_Wolves the extra point Friday with this OT winner! pic.twitter.com/dqNBrVNHYH — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 27, 2024

Jagger Firkus (SEA) had a goal and an assist for Moose Jaw in a 6-5 shootout win over Medicine Hat as he extended his point streak to 18 games (14G, 26A). Firkus’ 83 points leads the WHL while the Warriors have now won six straight.

#CBJ prospect and @MJWARRIORS captain Denton Mateychuk had his first career hat-trick Friday night! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/g4QPDEOuzJ — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 27, 2024

Jaden Lipinski (CGY) scored twice and added an assist to lead Vancouver to a 5-3 win Victoria. Lipinski’s 41 points are tied for the Giants scoring lead.

Nightly notes

Mathis Rousseau made 25 saves for Halifax as he blanked the Islanders 4-0 for his fourth shutout of 2023-24. Rousseau’s 19 wins are the fifth most in the Q this season.

Despite a 5-4 loss to Blainville-Boisbriand, Victoriaville’s Maxim Pellerin and Justin Larose each had three points (2G, 1A).

Fresh off an appearance at the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, Jett Luchanko returned to action for Guelph where he scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 victory over Sarnia. Luchanko, who also added two assists, has a career high 51 points this year.

Christopher Thibodeau (1G, 3A) and Vann Williamson (4A) each had four points as Kingston defeated Niagara 10-0. The Fronts’ 21st win of the season got them back to .500.

Easton Rye collected his first OHL win as he stopped 46 shots, and then another three in the shootout, as Peterborough beat London 3-2.

Sean Tschigerl continued his nice start with Lethbridge as he had three points (2G, 1A) as part of a 6-1 win over Regina. Tschigerl has four goals in six games as a member of the Hurricanes.

Zach Zahara made a career high 49 saves during Medicine Hat’s 6-5 shootout loss to Moose Jaw. In 16 games this year, Zahara is 11-3-1 with a 2.54 GAA and .914 save percentage.

OHL results (Jan. 26, 2024)

Kingston 10-0 Niagara

Peterborough 3-2 London (SO)

Flint 3-2 Mississauga (OT)

Sudbury 5-4 North Bay (OT)

Soo 4-2 Kitchener

Guelph 3-2 Sarnia (OT)

Oshawa 6-5 Erie

QMJHL results (Jan. 26, 2024)

Acadie-Bathurst 4-2 Sherbrooke

Cape Breton 4-3 Moncton

Halifax 4-0 Charlottetown

Chicoutimi 5-1 Baie-Comeau

Drummondville 5-4 Gatineau

Shawinigan 5-3 Saint John

Rimouski 3-2 Val-d’Or

Blainville-Boisbriand 5-4 Victoriaville

WHL results (Jan. 26, 2024)

Moose Jaw 6-5 Medicine Hat (SO)

Prince Albert 5-4 Saskatoon (SO)

Calgary 8-0 Brandon

Lethbridge 6-1 Regina

Red Deer 6-3 Edmonton

Vancouver 5-3 Victoria

Seattle 6-3 Wenatchee

Kamloops 4-3 Kelowna

Spokane 4-3 Prince George

Portland 3-2 Tri-City

