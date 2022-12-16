CHL Daily: Maggio ties Spitfires record with five goals

CHL Three Stars

Matthew Maggio (NYI) had a night for the ages Thursday as he scored five times to earn the night’s first star in a 6-3 win over Erie. The Spitfires forward tied a franchise record for goals in a game and in the process also surpassed 150 career OHL points. Maggio has 23 goals and 44 points this season in 27 games.

J.R. Avon’s (PHI) second career OHL hat-trick saw him rewarded with the second star of the night as Peterborough beat Hamilton 8-2. Avon also added an assist in the victory and now has 29 points (14 goals) in 28 games.

Josh Bloom (BUF) collected the third star as he had three points (2G, 1A) as North Bay took down Mississauga 7-3. Bloom has 20 points in just 13 games with the Battalion since last month’s trade.

Nightly notes:

OHL

Anthony Cristoforo, Nicholas DeAngelis and Oliver Peer all had two assists in the Spitfires win over Erie. With the win, Windsor became just the fourth OHL team to hit 40 points this season.

Tucker Robertson (SEA) scored twice in nine seconds to set a new Petes record for the fastest two goals as part of their huge win over the Bulldogs. Robertson also had an assist while Connor Lockhart (VAN) had four helpers. Jax Dubois and Samuel Mayer each contributed a goal and an assist for Peterborough.

Despite their loss, Bulldogs captain Logan Morrison extended his OHL best point streak to 16 games courtesy of a first period goal.

Kyle Jackson (SEA) had three points (1G, 2A) for the Battalion as they pushed their unbeaten streak to 6-0-1. Paul Christopoulos and Matvey Petrov each had two assists while Liam Arnsby (FLA) and Ty Nelson (SEA) each had 1-1.

Not one, not two, not three, not four … but 𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 goals tonight for #Isles prospect and @SpitsHockey star Matthew Maggio! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KfVObvVtV8 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 16, 2022

J.R. Avon completed his hat-trick in style Thursday for @PetesOHLhockey! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/3FEaYipV9H — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 16, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.