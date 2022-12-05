CHL Daily: London, Victoriaville keep streaks alive

CHL Three Stars

Quentin Musty was sensational Sunday as he earned the first star after a seven-point performance in Sudbury’s 13-2 win over Niagara. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect had one goal and six assists to tie a Wolves franchise record for points. Musty has 34 points (nine goals) in 22 fames this year.

Teammate David Goyette (SEA) also starred as he had a career high five points to be named second star. Goyette scored twice and had three assists to take his season total to 34 points while he also scored his 50th career OHL goal in the process.

Connor Bedard’s point streak hit 27 games as he had five points (1G, 4A) in Regina’s 8-2 win over Edmonton to claim the third star. Bedard’s 64 points lead the CHL, all of which have been achieved during his point streak.

Nightly notes

OHL

Ottawa had goals from six different skaters as they defeated Peterborough 6-2. Vinzenz Rohrer (MTL) had three points (1G, 2A), his ninth multi-point game of the season.

Sean McGurn had the game-winner as London won their eighth straight courtesy of a 5-4 win in Mississauga. Ruslan Gazizov contributed three points (1G, 2A) in the win as the Knights took over first place in the Midwest Division.

Flint doubled up Kingston 4-2 behind two goals from Gavin Hayes (CHI) while Ethan Hay and Amadeus Lombardi (DET) each had a pair of assists.

Nick DeGrazia also had five points (1G, 4A) for Sudbury in their romp of Niagara as all but two of the Wolves skaters tallied at least one point.

Connor Punnett had the overtime winner for Barrie as they beat Sarnia 3-2. Anson Thornton stopped 38 shots in the Colts net.

The Greyhounds collected its second straight win after a 5-3 decision against Owen Sound. Jordan D’Intino, Kirill Kudryavtsev (VAN) and Ethan Montroy all had a goal and an assist for the SOO. Colby Barlow scored in his 10th straight game for the Attack to set a new franchise record for goals in consecutive games.

Oshawa made it back-to-back wins courtesy of a 4-3 road victory over Hamilton. Luke Torrance had 1-1, Cameron Butler had three assists and Patrick Leaver stopped 33 shots. Logan Morrison scored for Hamilton to extend his point streak to an OHL best 13 games.

David Goyette is dangerous when you give him that much time and space. Dave gets his 16th of the season and it's 3-0 Wolves! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/pUrwFIrSpm — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) December 4, 2022

The Bears come up short, but 2023 #NHLDraft prospect Colby Barlow makes @AttackOHL history! Goals in 10 straight games surpass Kyle McAllister's 2000-01 franchise mark as Barlow nets his 20th of the campaign 🎥 pic.twitter.com/9RAU7Fwwtr — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 5, 2022

QMJHL

Quebec used three third period goals to take down Val d’Or 5-3. Vsevolod Komorov (BUF), James Malatesta (CBJ), Pier-Olivier Roy and Charles Savoie all had 1-1 as the Remparts now sit one point shy of 50 on the season.

Nikita Prishchepov scored the OT winner at 1:11 for Victoriaville as they pushed their unbeaten streak to 8-0-1 after a 3-2 win over Acadie-Bathurst. The Tigres now sit atop the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

Cam MacDonald (TB) buried the overtime winner for Saint John as they beat Blainville-Boisbriand 3-2. It was MacDonald’s fourth GWG of the season, tied for the second most in the QMJHL.

Luke Woodworth had the only goal of the shootout as Drummondville beat Gatineau 3-2. Jeremy Lapointe’s goal for the Voltigeurs in regulation extended his point streak to nine games, the longest active streak in the league.

Baie-Comeau doubled up Chicoutimi 4-2 as Xavier Fortin and Justin Poirier each scored twice.

WHL

Easton Armstrong recorded his first career hat-trick in Regina’s win over Edmonton. Tanner Howe also contributed four points (1G, 3A) while Alexader Suzdalev (WSH) had one goal and two assists as the Pats won their second straight.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Carter Yakemchuk each had three points (1G, 2A) as Calgary beat Moose Jaw 5-3. Jagger Firkus (SEA) saw his 20-game point streak snapped in the defeat.

Kelowna snapped a four-game losing streak as they defeated Everett 5-2. Colton Dach (CHI) and Gabriel Szturc each scored twice for the Rockets while Jari Kykkanen made a career high 44 saves.

Caden Brown had three points (2G, 1A) as Prince George doubled up Vancouver 6-3. Chase Wheatcroft scored his 18th goal of the campaign, tied for the second most in the WHL.

Easton Armstrong was all smiles tonight, after recording his first career hat-trick in @TheWHL 🎩🎩🎩 He’s now got 11 goals on the season 👊 Congrats on a memorable evening Army! pic.twitter.com/jCEIKy5dTC — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) December 5, 2022

