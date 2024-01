CHL Daily: Knights win streak hits 14 games

CHL Three Stars

Donovan Arsenault continues to enjoy life in Baie-Comeau as he recorded his second straight hat-trick with the club in an 8-1 victory over Val-d’Or. In seven games with the Drakkar since his trade from Acadie-Bathurst, Arsenault has nine points (six goals), eight of which have come in his last three games.

In his first season with Victoria, Dawson Pasternak continues to produce as he scored three times in a 7-2 win against Kamloops. Pasternak’s 45 points leads a Royals side that is 10 games over .500.

Beau Jelsma had a career high five points (2G, 3A) as part of Barrie’s 7-0 win versus Niagara. In his third year with the Colts, Jelsma has 17 goals and 44 points in 39 games this year.

CHL Top 10

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar (2) extended its win streak to four games after an 8-1 road win against Val-d’Or where 2024 NHL Draft prospect Justin Poirier recorded his 100th QMJHL point. The Drakkar continue to lead the CHL in wins (37) and points (76).

Ty Higgins scored twice to help power the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (5) to a 5-1 win against Gatineau that saw them move back into a tie with Drummondville with top spot in the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

The Saginaw Spirit (6) collected its third straight victory after a 3-1 decision over Peterborough on the road. Michael Misa’s 21st goal of the year stood as the game-winner with 5:02 left in regulation.

Ruslan Gazizov had four points (1G, 3A) in the London Knights’ (7) 10-3 win over the Kitchener Rangers (4) as they completed the home-and-home sweep against their Midwest Division rivals. The win was also London’s 14th straight while their 31 wins leads the OHL.

Diego Buttazonni scored the game-winner 6:14 into the third period as the Portland Winterhawks (9) narrowly beaten the Prince George Cougars (3) 2-1 in a battle between the WHL’s top two Western Conference clubs.

NHL prospect watch

Kasper Halttunen (SJ) pushed his point streak to 18 games after a four-point (1G, 3A) outing in London’s dominant victory over Kitchener. In 32 games, Halttunen has 38 points (23 goals) as a rookie.

Oliver Bonk (PHI) pushed his point streak to 10 games with a four-point (2G, 2A) effort in the Knights’ victory. Bonk is third in OHL scoring among defencemen with 49 points (14 goals) in just 35 games.

Kai Schwindt (FLA) scored twice and added an assist in Sarnia’s 6-2 road win against Flint. Schwindt, who has played in the AHL and ECHL this year, has 10 goals in 21 games with the Sting.

A day after a four-point outing, Baie-Comeau’s Justin Gill (NYI) had a goal and an assist in the Drakkar’s win over the Foreurs. Gill sits second in QMJHL scoring with 66 points this season.

Jeremy Hanzel (COL) had a season high four points (1G, 3A) in Seattle’s 5-4 loss to Tri-City while Sawyer Mynio (VAN) had three helpers. Between them, the two d-men have a combined 70 points this year while Hanzel’s 39 points leads all Thunderbirds skaters.

Matthew Savoie (BUF) had another multi-point (1G, 2A) showing for Moose Jaw in a 4-3 decision against Swift Current. In four games with the Warriors, Savoie has 10 points (four goals).

Nightly notes

Bode Stewart had a career high four points (1G, 3A) as part of Barrie’s 7-0 victory over Niagara while Sam Hillebrandt made 42 saves to record his first OHL shutout.

Zayne Parekh scored his 22nd goal of the season during Saginaw’s win over Peterborough to establish a new franchise record for most goals in a single season by a d-man. Parekh, who is the 10th North American ranked skater in NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft, is second in scoring among OHL defencemen with 63 points.

After he made his return to Cape Breton’s lineup Thursday after a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Jacob Newcombe scored his first goal of the season in a 5-2 win over Saint John. Newcombe, who also had an assist Saturday, had a career high 46 points in 2022-23 with Chicoutimi and Cape Breton.

After he returned to the @CBEHockey lineup Thursday after a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Jacob Newcombe scored his first goal of the season earlier tonight! 💜 pic.twitter.com/OH7i938xIf — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 21, 2024

Brandon’s Ethan Eskit stopped all 38 shots he faced to record his first WHL shutout in a 6-0 win over Lethbridge. The rookie netminder is 6-6-0 with a 3.48 GAA in 16 games.

Andrew Basha, ranked at no. 18 by NHL Central Scouting for the 2024 NHL Draft, had his fourth four-point (1G, 3A) showing of the season in Medicine Hat’s 5-4 overtime loss to Regina. Basha’s 59 points are tied for the Tigers lead and have surpassed his previous career high of 56 from a year ago.

Rookies Casper Evensen Haugen had a goal and two assists while Cole Reschny had three helpers during Victoria’s victory over Kamloops. The Royals’ 24 wins this year are their most since 2019-20 (32).

OHL results (Jan. 20, 2024)

Brantford 5-1 Windsor

London 10-3 Kitchener

Sarnia 6-2 Flint

Saginaw 3-1 Peterborough

Barrie 7-0 Niagara

QMJHL results (Jan. 20, 2024)

Rouyn-Noranda 5-1 Gatineau

Rimouski 5-3 Moncton

Baie-Comeau 8-1 Val-d’Or

Acadie-Bathurst 5-2 Shawinigan

Cape Breton 5-2 Saint John

Halifax 3-2 Chicoutimi

Victoriaville 5-2 Sherbrooke

WHL results (Jan. 20, 2024)

Victoria 7-2 Kamloops

Brandon 6-0 Lethbridge

Moose Jaw 4-3 Swift Current

Regina 5-4 Medicine Hat (OT)

Portland 2-1 Prince George

Red Deer 2-1 Prince Albert

Spokane 2-1 Wenatchee

Tri-City 5-4 Seattle