CHL Daily: Knights win 12th straight

CHL Three Stars

Oliver Bonk (PHI) had four points (2G, 2A) in London’s dominant 10-0 win over Owen Sound. In the process, Bonk extended his point streak to eight games where he’s tallied 20 points over that time. Bonk’s 44 points in 2023-24 are the third most among OHL d-men.

Julius Miettinen had two goals and two assists to power Everett to a 7-3 road win over Wenatchee. Miettinen, who will play in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game next week, has 42 points (20 goals) in 44 games as a rookie.

Cal Ritchie also had four points (2G, 2A) to lead Oshawa to an 8-2 victory versus Kingston. In only 22 games this year, Ritchie has amassed 35 points (11 goals).

CHL Top 10

Justin Gill (NYI) scored twice and Charles-Edward Gravel made 21 saves as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) blanked the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (6) 4-0. The Drakkar’s 34 wins continue to lead the CHL.

Filip Mesar (MTL) had a pair of goals as the Kitchener Rangers (5) doubled up Ottawa 4-2. Kitchener’s 29 wins are tied for the most in the OHL alongside London.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs’ (7) game against Sherbrooke was postponed due to a broken water pipe at the Palais des Sports Léopold-Drolet.

The London Knights (9) pushed its win streak to 12 games after a 10-0 win over Owen Sound. Michael Simpson made 28 saves for his second shutout of the season while 11 different skaters recorded at least one point.

NHL prospect watch

Max McCue (SJ) scored twice and had two assists, Jackson Edward (BOS) had four assists, Denver Barkey (PHI) scored twice and tallied a helper and Easton Cowan (TOR) had a goal and two assists during London’s comprehensive win over Owen Sound.

Hunter Brzustewicz (VAN) had a trio of assists to help Kitchener take down the 67’s. Brzustewicz’s 67 points are tied for the OHL scoring lead in 2023-24.

Mathieu Cataford (VGK) scored the overtime winner for Halifax as they beat Moncton 4-3. Cataford’s 26 goals are tied for the fourth most in the Q.

The #VegasBorn prospect gets it done for the @HFXMooseheads! Mathieu Cataford’s 26th of the year was the overtime winner Sunday afternoon! pic.twitter.com/sAsy3eBmjm — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 15, 2024

Nightly notes

Newly acquired Shea Van Olm had three points (2G, 1A), including his first goal, with Spokane as they beat Edmonton 5-2. Van Olm’s 32 points this season are a new career high.

Dominik Rymon had another two goals during Everett’s 7-3 win against Wenatchee as the Silvertips’ streak was extended to 5-0-1. The Czechia native has 22 goals and 49 points this year.

Calgary’s Ethan Moore scored twice in a 6-4 victory Tri-City as he reached double digit goals for the first time in his WHL career.

OHL results (Jan. 15, 2024)

Kitchener 4-2 Ottawa

London 10-0 Owen Sound

Sarnia 3-1 Mississauga

Oshawa 8-2 Kingston

QMJHL results (Jan. 15, 2024)

Cape Breton 3-1 Acadie-Bathurst

Quebec 4-2 Charlottetown

Halifax 4-3 Moncton (OT)

Baie-Comeau 4-0 Rouyn-Noranda

Gatineau 3-2 Shawinigan

WHL results (Jan. 15, 2024)

Brandon 6-4 Prince Albert

Calgary 6-4 Tri-City

Saskatoon 6-1 Regina

Spokane 5-2 Edmonton

Everett 7-3 Wenatchee