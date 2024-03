CHL Daily: Knights and Spirit reach 50 wins on final day of regular season

CHL Three Stars

Florian Xhekaj (MTL) had the best game of his OHL career as he was involved in all of Brantford’s goals in a 5-1 win against Ottawa. Xhekaj scored twice and added three assists to take his season totals to 34 goals and 65 points.

Everett’s Andrew Petruk had three points (2G, 1A) to lead Everett to a 4-2 win over Tri-City. Petruk, who scored the game-winner on a penalty shot, had three goals and 10 points in 51 games this year.

Cal Ritchie (COL) scored twice and added an assist in Oshawa’s 5-1 victory against Sudbury. Despite missing 18 games, Ritchie recorded career highs across the board in 2023-24 in goals (28), assists (52) and points (80) while he also registered a +45 rating.

CHL Top 10

The London Knights (2) claimed the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as OHL regular season champions for the first time in 11 years after a 3-0 win over Guelph. In the process, the Knights also reached 50 wins for the seventh time in franchise history while their 104 points were tied for the fifth most. London heads into the OHL playoffs on a seven-game winning streak.

The Portland Winterhawks (4) passed the 100-point threshold courtesy of a 4-3 shootout win against Seattle. The victory was their 48th of the season and secured them the second seed in the WHL’s Western Conference. Portland is 9-0-2 in their last 11 games.

The Saginaw Spirit (5) reached 50 wins for the first time in franchise history after a 9-2 win over the Soo. The Spirit finished second in the OHL’s Western Conference after the best season in team history where they also accumulated 102 points.

After a 5-1 win over Sudbury, the Oshawa Generals (10) were crowned Eastern Conference champions. The win saw the Gens reach the 40-win mark while they head into the postseason red-hot on the heels of 12 straight wins.

NHL prospect watch

Easton Cowan (TOR) had a goal and an assist in London’s victory over Guelph that extended his point streak to 36 games, the third longest in CHL history since 2000. Cowan concluded the season with 34 goals and 96 points in just 54 games.

Dylan Roobroeck (NYR) had three points (2G, 1A) in Oshawa’s win over Sudbury to conclude his best OHL season where he had 26 goals and 72 points.

Rodwin Dionicio (ANA) tallied a goal and two assists in Saginaw’s victory against the Soo. Since he was acquired from Windsor, Dionicio has scored 20 goals and tallied 53 points in just 44 games.

After he recorded his 100th point earlier in the week, James Stefan (EDM) scored his 50th goal of the year in Portland’s win over Seattle. In 254 games with Portland, the overage forward recorded 256 points (111 goals).

Nightly notes

In his final regular season start, Michael Simpson made 19 saves to record his 10th OHL shutout as London beat Guelph 3-0. Simpson concludes his OHL career with a 78-50-7 record in 144 games and of course backstopped Peterborough to an OHL title last season.

North Bay d-man Wyatt Kennedy had a goal and an assist in an 8-3 victory over Peterborough. Kennedy finished fourth in scoring among Battalion blueliners in 2023-24.

In the final game of his junior career, Skyler Bruce had three points (1G, 2A) as Edmonton doubled up Red Deer 6-3. Over the course of 209 WHL games, Bruce scored 49 goals and recorded 133 points.

Montana’s Saucy Stat Line of the Week

OHL results (March 24, 2024)

North Bay 8-3 Peterborough

Brantford 5-1 Ottawa

Saginaw 9-2 Soo

London 3-0 Guelph

Oshawa 5-1 Sudbury

WHL results (March 24, 2024)

Edmonton 6-3 Red Deer

Everett 4-2 Tri-City

Portland 4-3 Seattle (SO)

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.