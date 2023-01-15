CHL Daily: Kidney’s five points leads Gatineau to OT win

CHL Three Stars

Riley Kidney (MTL) continues to shine for Gatineau since his trade from Acadie-Bathurst as he collected Saturday’s first star after a five-point (1G, 4A) performance in a 6-5 overtime win against Blainville-Boisbriand. In five games with the Olympiques, Kidney has 13 points and has recorded four straight multi-point performances.

Egor Sidorov’s third hat-trick of the season led Saskatoon to a 4-2 win over Seattle and to the night’s second star. Sidorov’s 22 goals leads the Blades this year and is just one goal shy of matching his total from a season ago.

Josh Lawrence continues to make an impact for the Mooseheads as he took the third star after a four-point (2G, 2A) performance in a 6-2 win over Sherbrooke. In 15 games with Halifax since he was acquired from the Armada, the 2022 Memorial Cup winner has nine goals and 29 points.

Nightly notes

OHL

Windsor became the fourth OHL team to win 25 games as they downed Saginaw 5-3 behind goals from five different skaters, including Shane Wright (SEA).

Owen Beck (MTL) scored his first goal in a Petes jersey as Peterborough used eight different goalscorers to cruise to an 8-1 win over Niagara.

Colby Barlow had three points (2G, 1A) while Servac Petrovsky (MIN) scored twice to lead Owen Sound to a 6-4 win over Guelph.

Callum Chisholm, Tyler Savard and Artur Cholach (VGK) all scored as Barrie beat Sault Ste. Marie 3-1 for their third straight win.

Ryan Gagnier had two goals and an assist to lead Oshawa to its third straight win courtesy of a 4-1 road victory over Erie.

Nick Lardis had a pair of goals and Matteo Drobac made a season-high 40 saves as Hamilton beat Kingston 4-1 to win back-to-back games.

QMJHL

Quebec nudged past Cape Breton 3-2 thanks to a pair of goals from Theo Rochette that pushed its streak to 4-0-2.

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) and Alexandre Doucet each had three points as Halifax’s unbeaten streak was extended to 13-0-2 in their win over the Phoenix. In the process, Doucet passed the 200-point mark in his QMJHL career.

Zach Dean (VGK) had the overtime winner for Gatineau against the Armada while Alexis Gendron (PHI) had three points (2G, 1A) as the Olympiques won their fourth straight.

Andrei Loshko, Maxim Masse and Emmanuel Vermette all had two goals as Chicoutimi beat Rouyn-Noranda 7-4 to make it five consecutive victories.

In his second stint with the Sea Dogs, Alex Drover scored twice and added an assist in an 8-3 win over Rimouski. Captain Charlie DesRoches chipped in three assists while Peter Reynolds had two helpers.

Acadie-Bathurst erased a three-goal deficit to beat Charlottetown 6-3 as Dylan Andrews, Donovan Arsenault and Joseph Henneberry all scored twice.

Justin Cote, Maxime Lafond and Jeremy Lapointe all scored as Drummondville beat Val d’Or 3-2.

WHL

Hunter Mayo’s overtime winne came with just 5.9 seconds left to play as Red Deer beat Lethbridge 2-1. The Rebels’ 62 points are tied for the most in the WHL this season.

Connor McClennon (PHI) had a hat-trick and Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) scored his first two goals for Winnipeg in an 8-3 win over Medicine Hat. Four other ICE skaters recorded two assists as Winnipeg maintained its Western Conference lead.

Connor Bedard scored twice as his point streak was extended to 30 games as Regina beat Portland 4-3. The 17-year-old has nine goals in three games since his return to the lineup from the World Juniors.

Moose Jaw scored four times in the second period to beat Brandon 4-3. Brayden Yager's 19th of the season stood as the game-winner as the Warriors remained in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

of the season stood as the game-winner as the Warriors remained in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Ryan Hofer (WSH) had two goals, Logan Stankoven (DAL) had three assists and the Blazers beat Spokane 5-2 to win their fourth in a row.

Jackson Berezowski scored twice and Austin Roest had the OT winner as Everett beat Tri-City 3-2 to record their 20th victory over the season.

In the #CHLTVGOTW, Mathew Ward had 1-1 as Swift Current held off a late charge from Prince George to win 4-3. Reid Dyck (BOS) made 29 saves in the Broncos goal.

The Royals made it back-to-back wins after they doubled up Kelowna 6-3 behind three points (2G, 1A) from Matthew Hodson.

Terrell Goldsmith had the overtime winner for Prince Albert as they beat Edmonton 4-3.

