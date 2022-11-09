CHL Daily: ICE ends Rebels winning streak

CHL Three Stars

Mathieu Cataford recorded his first career four-goal game Tuesday to claim the first star in an 8-3 win over Moncton. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect has 14 goals in 16 games this year and is just three goals away from matching his rookie total from last year. The Mooseheads are second in the Eastern Conference with an 11-2-3 record.

Rimouski rookie Jan Sprynar earned the night’s second star after he had a career night as he scored twice and added three assists as Rimouski put 12 past Chicoutimi. The Czech winger is fourth in QMJHL rookie scoring with seven goals and 12 points.

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) had one goal and five secondary assists in the Mooseheads’ win to take the third star. Having played in only 16 games, Dumais’ sensational season sees him lead the CHL in both goals (16) and points (38).

Nightly notes

OHL

In the CHLTV Game of the Week, Kitchener cruised to a 7-1 victory over Owen Sound as Joseph Serpa led the way with one goal and three assists while Mitchell Martin had three points (1G, 2A). Roman Schmidt (TB) added three helpers while Francesco Pinelli (LA) and Antonino Pugliese each contributed two assists.

Hamilton snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 shootout win in Peterborough. Lucas Moore had the decisive goal in the seventh round of the shootout while Matteo Drobac stopped 37 shots in 65 minutes of action.

LUCAS MOORE BURIES THE WINNER AFTER SEVEN ROUNDS 🚨 The Peterborough native wins it in a shootout, earning the crucial extra point over the Petes.

QMJHL

In addition to Sprynar’s impressive performance, five other Rimouski skaters tallied at least three points in their huge win while Julien Beland and Patrick LeBlanc also scored twice. The Oceanic entered play tonight with the second fewest goals scored in the QMJHL but now sit in a tie for ninth with 58.

Shawinigan captain William Veillette had the game-winner with 44 seconds left in regulation as the Cataractes stunned Sherbrooke 2-1. Antoine Coulombe stopped 35 shots in the victory.

Cape Breton won its third straight as they beat Acadie-Bathurst 6-2 at home thanks to a pair of goals from Julien Hebert. Rookie Angelo Fullerton also added 1-2 in the win, his first career three-point game.

2023 #NHLDraft prospect Mathieu Cataford lit the lamp four times Tuesday for the @HFXMooseheads! 🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/AMwNyB82LV — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 9, 2022

Voici le but marqué par Sprynar en avantage numérique! 👀 🌊 #GoNicsGo pic.twitter.com/fXbYN4nmV9 — L'Océanic de Rimouski (@oceanicrimouski) November 9, 2022

WHL

There are no unbeaten teams left in the CHL as Red Deer saw their 15-game winning streak come to an end with a 3-1 defeat in Winnipeg. Ben Zloty, Skylar Bruce and Matthew Savoie (BUF) all scored for the ICE who are 16-1-0 and sit atop the Eastern Conference, one spot above the Rebels. Zach Benson is currently riding a nine-game point streak after he had an assist in the win.

Moose Jaw beat Edmonton 7-2 behind a four-point (2G, 2A) effort from Maximus Wanner (EDM) while Atley Calvert tallied his first three-point (1G, 2A) effort of the campaign. Jagger Firkus (SEA) pushed his point streak to nine games with a two-point night (1G, 1A).

Prince Albert scored three times in the third period as they beat Medicine Hat 3-1 on the road. Sloan Stanick had one goal and two assists in the victory.

