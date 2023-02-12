CHL Daily: ICE become second CHL team to 40 wins

CHL Three Stars

Connor Bedard’s sixth hat-trick of the season earned him the night’s first star as he led Regina to an 8-4 win over Moose Jaw. In the process, it was the sixth five-point game of the season for the 18-year-old while he took his season totals to 48 goals and 96 points in the process.

Francesco Arcuri (DAL) had four points (2G, 2A) to collect the second star as Kitchener beat Barrie 4-3 in overtime. Arcuri set up Danny Zhilkin (WPG) for the game-winner and since he was acquired from Kingston, has 30 points (12 goals) in 23 games.

Thomas Milic, who backstopped Canada to gold at the 2023 World Juniors, stopped all 36 shots he faced in a 3-0 win against Portland to claim the third star. It was Milic’s second shutout of the season as he moved his record to 19-3-1.

Nightly notes

OHL

Ryan Humphrey had two goals and an assist as London won 5-1 in Guelph to push their win streak to eight games. The Knights’ 36 wins are tied with Ottawa for the OHL lead.

Nick Lardis’ fine form as a Hamilton Bulldog continued Saturday as he had three points (2G, 1A) in a 4-2 win against his former team, Peterborough. Lardis has 15 goals in 15 games with the Bulldogs.

Alex Christopoulos had a pair of goals in Windsor’s 5-2 road win over Saginaw. Christopoulos’ 35 goals are tied for the fourth most in the OHL this season.

James Hardie and Angus MacDougall each had three points (2G, 1A) as Mississauga outlasted Sudbury 6-5 in a shootout. Quentin Musty had two goals in defeat for the Wolves while Charlie Callaghan sealed the two points for the Steelheads.

Braeden Kressler (TOR) and Amadeus Lombardi (DET) each had 1-1 as Flint collected a 4-2 win in Owen Sound.

QMJHL

Olivier Nadeau (BUF) scored twice as Gatineau beat Ottawa 4-1 to sweep the 2023 Alexandra Cup series. The Olympiques, who have won eight in a row, had beaten the 67’s 5-2 Thursday night.

After their 25-game streak was ended in Drummondville Friday, Halifax rebounded to win 5-2 in Shawinigan as Jordan Dumais (CBJ) had three points (1G, 2A).

Olivier Adam stopped all 17 shots he faced as Sherbrooke blanked Victoriaville 4-0 for their 35 th win of the campaign. Joshua Roy’s (MTL) first period goal stood as the game-winner as the Phoenix’s streak moved to 6-0-1.

win of the campaign. Joshua Roy’s (MTL) first period goal stood as the game-winner as the Phoenix’s streak moved to 6-0-1. Louis-Charles Plourde buried the OT winner for Baie-Comeau with just 10 seconds left in the extra frame to give the Drakkar a 5-4 win in Rimouski.

Etienne Morin had a career high four points (1G, 3A) but Moncton fell 5-4 in overtime to Charlottetown as Keiran Gallant scored 20 seconds into the extra frame.

Nicolas Ruccia’s 30 save shutout led Cape Breton to a 5-0 road win against Blainville-Boisbriand while Jacob Newcombe found the back of the net twice.

Jordan is on another level this season 🚨 Dumais (38) 7:18 3rd period

WHL

Owen Pederson scored twice, Carson Lambos (MIN) had three points (1G, 2A) and five other skaters recorded multiple points as Winnipeg beat Edmonton 7-1 to become the second CHL team to 40 wins.

Matthew Seminoff (DAL) scored with 7.2 seconds left in regulation to give Kamloops a 5-4 victory over Prince George and their sixth straight win. Olen Zellweger (ANA) had three assists while Logan Stankoven’s (DAL) point streak hit 34 games.

Austin Roest had the only goal in the shootout as Everett squeezed out a 2-1 win over Spokane. Jackson Berezowski scored his 35 th goal of the season in regulation for the Silvertips to move into a tie for third place in the WHL.

goal of the season in regulation for the Silvertips to move into a tie for third place in the WHL. Red Deer got the best of Tri-City 2-1 in the shootout as Frantisek Formanek had the winner in the fifth round. The Rebels’ 36 wins are tied for the third most in the WHL.

Jordan Keller scored twice and Saskatoon doubled up Kelowna 4-2 to maintain third spot in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

Brandon erased a 2-0 deficit to beat Calgary 3-2 with Dawson Pasternak getting the game-winner 4:56 into the third period.

Tanner Scott’s three points (2G, 1A) propelled Victoria to a 6-2 win over the Giants.

Shane Smith scored the shootout winner in the seventh round as Medicine Hat beat Lethbridge 3-2 to get back to .500.

Keaton Sorenson had three points (1G, 2A) as Prince Albert beat Swift Current 4-1.

