CHL Daily: Henneberry has seven points in Tigres victory

CHL Three Stars

Joseph Henneberry was sensational Friday for Victoriaville as he had seven points (4G, 3A) in an 8-7 overtime win against Acadie-Bathurst. Henneberry, who was only recently acquired from the Titan, now has nine points (five goals) in three games with the Tigres.

Maxime Pellerin also had seven points in the win with all his points coming via assists, five of which were primary helpers. Pellerin has 48 points (20 goals) in 39 games this year.

Everett’s Eric Jamieson had his first WHL hat-trick to lead his side to an 8-2 road win over Kamloops. The 18-year-old d-man has a career high nine goals and 21 points this year.

CHL Top 10

Carlin Dezainde had a hat-trick to lead the Prince George Cougars (3) to a 5-2 victory over Kelowna. The Cougars’ 29 wins leads the WHL.

The Kitchener Rangers (4) collected its OHL best 28th win after a 6-2 win against Erie where Matthew Sop had three points (2G 1A).

Andrei Loshko (SEA) scored the shootout winner as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (6) made it 14 wins from their last 15 games with a 5-4 victory over Chicoutimi. The Huskies’ 29 wins and 57 points lead the Western Conference and are the second most in the QMJHL.

Alexis Gendron (PHI) scored twice as the Drummondville Voltigeurs (7) pushed its streak to 9-0-1 after a narrow 3-2 win over Blainville-Boisbriand.

The Portland Winterhawks (8) collected a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to Seattle. Josh Davies (FLA) had three points (2G, 1A) for Portland who extended its streak to 5-0-1.

The London Knights (9) pushed its win streak to 10 games after a 6-1 win over the Saginaw Spirit (4). Easton Cowan (TOR) had three points (1G, 2A) for the Knights, whose 27 wins rank second in the OHL.

Gavin Hayes (CHI) scored twice in his debut with the Soo Greyhounds (10) as they doubled up Guelph 4-2. The Soo’s 26 wins are the third most in the OHL.

Newly acquired #Blackhawks prospect, and #WorldJuniors gold medallist, Gavin Hayes had a pair of goals in his @OHLHoundPower debut Friday! 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/yeE9E1iW9l — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 13, 2024

NHL prospect watch

Noah Warren (ANA) scored the overtime winner for Victoriaville who have now won nine of their last 10 and sit third in the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

Carson Rehkopf (SEA) had his fourth hat-trick of the season during Kitchener’s win over Erie. Rehkopf’s 37 goals lead the OHL and rank second in the CHL.

Carson Rehkopf had his fourth hat-trick of the season Friday night! 😤@OHLRangers | #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/HCGRmCDhO9 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 13, 2024

Luca Pinelli (CBJ) had two goals and an assist during Ottawa’s 6-5 shootout win over Brantford. Pinelli’s 29 goals in 2023-24 have matched his total, and career high, from a year ago in 30 fewer games.

Alex Pharand (CHI) found the back of the net twice as Sudbury collected a 7-3 road victory against Sarnia. Pharand has 11 goals and 19 points in 38 games.

Conor Geekie (ARI) continues to have no trouble settling in with the Broncos as he had four points (1G, 3A) in a 7-3 road win over Brandon. Geekie has 22 goals in 28 games this year between Wenatchee and Swift Current.

Nightly notes

Alexandre Blais found the back of the net three times in Rimouski’s 6-5 win over Charlottetown. Blais’ 56 points are tied for the third most in the QMJHL this year.

Robert Orr had a hat-trick in Acadie-Bathurst’s 8-7 overtime loss to the Tigres. Orr leads all Titan skaters with 55 points this year.

In his first game with Brantford, Zakary Lavoie had three points (2G, 1A) as the Bulldogs collected a point in a 6-5 shootout loss to the 67’s.

Coster Dunn‘s second goal of the night was the overtime winner for Seattle in a 5-4 victory against Portland. Dunn, who also had two assists for his first four-point game of the season, has a career high 18 points this year.

Dominik Rymon had four points (2G, 2A) in Everett’s comprehensive win over Kamloops as he hit the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his WHL career. Earlier this month, Rymon won a bronze medal at the 2024 World Juniors with Czechia. His teammates Julius Miettinen and Tarin Smith each had three assists in the Silvertips’ victory.

OHL results (Jan. 12, 2024)

Ottawa 6-5 Brantford (SO)

Oshawa 3-1 Kingston

Kitchener 6-2 Erie

London 6-1 Saginaw

Flint 5-2 Niagara

Sudbury 7-3 Sarnia

Soo 4-2 Guelph

QMJHL results (Jan. 12, 2024)

Victoriaville 8-7 Acadie-Bathurst (OT)

Rimouski 6-5 Charlottetown

Drummondville 3-2 Blainville-Boisbriand

Gatineau 4-1 Val-d’Or

Sherbrooke 5-3 Shawinigan

WHL results (Jan. 12, 2024)

Calgary 7-4 Spokane

Swift Current 7-3 Brandon

Prince Albert 4-3 Victoria (SO)

Vancouver 4-2 Regina

Lethbridge 5-2 Medicine Hat

Red Deer 3-1 Tri-City

Everett 8-2 Kamloops

Prince George 5-2 Kelowna

Seattle 5-4 Portland (OT)

