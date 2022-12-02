CHL Daily: Wheat Kings players talk distressed man off bridge

Four Wheat Kings talk distressed man off of a bridge

Four members of the Brandon Wheat Kings — Calder Anderson, Jake Chiasson, Nolan Ritchie and Ben Thornton — helped talk a distressed man off of a bridge earlier this week.

After they had volunteered at a Samaritan House earlier that night, the four players saw a man contemplating suicide on the First Street bridge around 9 p.m.

Full story.

CHL Three Stars

Gavin Hayes’ (CHI) first career OHL hat-trick earned him the first star Thursday night. His three goals helped lead Flint to a 7-4 win in Peterborough as the Firebirds’ streak moved to 3-0-1. Hayes, who had 49 points as a rookie last year, has 12 goals and 24 points this year.

Gavin White (DAL) had the first four-point game of his career in Hamilton’s 6-2 win in Niagara to take the second star. White had one goal and three assists Thursday and has 13 points (four goals) in 10 games this year.

Colton Smith had a pair of goals and an assist to be named the third star as Windsor took down Oshawa 7-2. Smith has five multi-point games this year and has tallied 17 points (eight goals) in 21 games.

Nightly notes

OHL

Owen Sound beat Barrie 5-2 on the road courtesy of a Cedrick Guindon’s (MTL) two goals. The victory pushed the Attack back ahead of the Knights for the Midwest Division lead.

Amadeus Lombardi (DET) had three points (2G, 1A) in the Firebirds’ win over Peterborough while Tyler Deline contributed three assists. Will Cranley (STL) stopped 43 shots in the Flint net.

The Bulldogs’ win got them back to .500 as they won their 10 th game of the year. Logan Morrison had three points (1G, 2A) while Artem Grushnikov (DAL) scored twice.

game of the year. Logan Morrison had three points (1G, 2A) while Artem Grushnikov (DAL) scored twice. Liam Greentree scored twice for the Spits in their victory over the Generals while Jacob Maillet added one goal and two assists.

Call it a Hayes Trick 🎩🎩🎩@NHLBlackhawks prospect Gavin Hayes potted his first career #OHL hat trick for the victorious @FlintFirebirds on Thursday in Peterborough 🎥 pic.twitter.com/x9mQ8VjwN8 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 2, 2022

QMJHL

The Western Conference leading Phoenix were beaten 4-3 by Rouyn-Noranda as Tristan Allard, Louis-Philippe Fontaine, Samuel Rousseau and Daniil Bourash all scored. It was the second straight win for the Huskies who have climbed into third spot in the West.

Baie-Comeau erased a two-goal deficit to beat Acadie-Bathurst 4-2. Andrew Belchamber scored twice for the Drakkar while Xavier Fortin added two assists.

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.