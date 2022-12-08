CHL Daily: Hardie has hat-trick while Victoria takes down Kamloops

CHL Three Stars

Mississauga’s James Hardie’s second hat-trick of the season earned him Wednesday’s first star. Hardie completed the hat-trick in overtime as he buried the overtime winner for the Steelheads as they took down Hamilton 5-4. Hardie’s 31 points are tied for the second most on the team.

Jake Poole claimed the second star after he had two goals and an assist in Victoria’s 5-2 win over Kamloops. In 24 games since he was traded from Kelowna, Poole has played a point-per-game pace with 14 goals and 10 assists.

Red Deer’s Kai Uchacz scored twice in Red Deer’s 5-2 victory over Medicine Hat to be named third star. Uchacz’s 20 goals and 35 points leads the Rebels whose .750 win percentage is the fifth best in the WHL.

Nightly notes

OHL

Hamilton’s Logan Morrison recorded two assists to take his career total to 134, a new Bulldogs franchise record. Morrison is also just 30 points shy of Arthur Kaliyev’s team record of 248 points.

QMJHL

William Veillette and Natan Ethier each scored in the shootout as Shawinigan beat Victoriaville 2-1. The Tigres are still unbeaten in regulation over their last 10 games where they are 8-0-2.

Connor Trenholm had the game-winner for Saint John as they snuck past Blainville-Boisbriand 2-1. Nikolas Hurtubise made 33 saves in the Sea Dogs goal.

WHL

Jake Chiasson (EDM) buried the game-winner with 2:09 left in regulation as Brandon took down Prince Albert 4-3. Over their last four games, the Wheat Kings are 3-0-1 while Nate Danielson’s point streak hit 12 games with an assist.

Gabe Klassen, Aidan Litke and Rhett Ravndahl each had a goal and an assist as Portland doubled up Prince George 4-2 to remain in first place in the Western Conference.

David Adaszynski had a pair of goals as Calgary took down Swift Current 4-1. The Hitmen, who have won two straight, also had three points from Oliver Tulk (1G, 2A).

Logan Stankoven (DAL had an assist in Kamloops’ loss to Victoria to extend his point streak to 21 games. Over that span, the Blazers captain has 17 goals and 44 points.

